10th Annual Block Kids Building competition held at Hodge Elementary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local students putting their building skills to the test with Legos!. The 10th annual Block Kids Building competition was held at Hodge Elementary today in Savannah. It was all hosted by The National Association of Women in Construction’s Coastal Georgia. Fourth graders from Hodge Elementary...
Top Teacher: Matt Schiaffino
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week’s WTOC Top Teacher is a calming influence for his students but also gives them the motivation they need to succeed in school. Meet Matt Schiaffino from Effingham County schools. We were able to surprise teacher Matt Schiaffino at Ebenezer Middle School in Effingham...
Parent University events returning to Savannah public schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For two decades, Parent University enjoyed a close partnership with the Savannah-Chatham Public School System, but the pandemic made school facilities unavailable for program that teaches parents to be their child’s first teacher. This weekend, Parent U returns to local schools with an Early Learning...
Final few days for this year’s Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people will be heading out to the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro as it wraps up this weekend. But it’s not just the midway that comes to town once a year. It’s also the local elements that are a part of the community’s past or present.
‘Kulture Keepers’ cookbook for kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah State University professor wrote a cookbook that doubles as a history book because each recipe comes with a story about Chatham County’s Black Museums. WTOC was joined by the author of Kulture Keepers cookbook, Dr. Deborah Johnson-Simon and the Founder of the LB3...
Georgia Southern holds annual Celebrate Together event on Armstrong campus
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a little chilly this morning but that didn’t stop the Georgia Southern Armstrong campus from holding their annual Celebrate Together event. The event was held as a way to bring students, faculty, staff, and alumni from all three campuses together. It included free...
Savannah Baptist Program to help start certified nursing assistant careers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you’re looking to jump start a new career there’s a great program to become a certified nursing assistant at the Savannah Baptist Center. “That is excellent. Ya’ll doing pretty good here.”. It’s maybe not what you’d expect to find here in the Savannah...
The Return of Wag-O-Ween
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the return of Wag-O-Ween. Festivities are happening Saturday and Sunday. The fun starts at noon and goes until 5 between the Savannah River and the Stirland District. Proceeds from the event will go to support local animal rescues, along with community spay and neutering.
Ghost Pirates to operate public skating, youth hockey at Savannah Civic Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates organization will operate the Martin Luther King Jr. Arena in the Savannah Civic Center the entire 2022-23 season. The team will sometimes practice at the facility, but will also host public skating sessions, youth and adult hockey, and learn-to-skate classes. The Ghost Pirates will also introduce a learn-to-skate program aimed at inner-city children in conjunction with various nonprofit organizations.
Siblings meet for the first time after nearly four decades
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman, Crystal Hayes, spent the past 38 years looking for the sister she thought she may never find. But not only did she and her brother, Forest Holliday, find her two years ago, earlier this week the three siblings met in-person for the very first time.
Johnson High School E-Sports team reaches top five in state
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s not what you’d expect to see at a school. Student’s gathered around a TV playing video games. “My mom was shocked,” says Johnson High School Junior Zekiah Floyd. But it isn’t what it looks like. In fact, here at Johnson...
Homemade Halloween treats
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is just around the corner and if you are looking to spice up your holiday treats this year, we’ve got just what you need. Dessert Stylist Ebony Clark and owner of E-Couture Dessert Styling joined WTOC on Morning Break to give you some ideas.
Rescue Me Friday: Izzy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It would be great to get all of the dogs at the Humane Society into forever homes quickly. And some pets are ready to stick by your side and cling to you. We have one with us on this Rescue Me Friday. Nina Schulze is the...
United Way of the Coastal Empire honoring past campaign chairs with photo wall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is honoring its former fundraising campaign chairs in a special way. A photo wall was created showing the past campaign chairs dating all the way back to 1938. The United Way helps those in need in five Coastal Empire...
The buzz around mead
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It could be the oldest drink to contain alcohol, and it’s quickly becoming the next “big thing.”. Most of the meads on the market are all-natural and made using honey. WTOC wanted to learn more about it, so we contacted the Savannah Bee Company...
Jasper Co. businesses reaping benefits of PGA crowds
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - CJ CUP action is officially underway as some of the biggest names in golf are on the course at Congaree. The tournament is expected to bring thousands of fans to Jasper County over the next few days. That applies inside the ropes at Congaree but also outside, as it’s no secret to businesses nearby.
Munchies by Mojo
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Instead of showing you how to cook something for your family, we decided to highlight a local company making food for dogs. Dawn Kirchinger is the chief baking officer for a dog treat company called “Munchies for Mojo.” She promises her dog treats are top notch.
Votes for Kids Boats
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season is right around the corner and a Savannah tradition will light up the river about five weeks from now. The Savannah Boat Parade of Lights is Nov. 26, and you have a way to help choose the design for this year’s parade and help kids at the same time.
WATCH: WTOC presents a Ghost Pirates Special ahead of the team’s first ever game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC presents a Ghost Pirates Special, to get you ready for the team’s first ever season. The team’s first ever game is Saturday, Oct. 22. Savannah is on the road for a stretch of games before the home opener on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Installing an exhibit to SCAD’s Museum of Art
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Check out SCAD’S Museum of Art. The exhibitions on display are truly top notch. WTOC got a behind the scenes look at the work and planning that goes into adding an exhibit.
