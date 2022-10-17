Read full article on original website
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Top MN girls' basketball recruit Tessa Johnson picks South Carolina
"Minnesota is the gift that keeps on giving." – Dawn Staley
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
How the top 25 Minnesota high school football teams fared in Week 8
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 9-15) Minnesota high school girls soccer section tournament roundup. Minnesota high school boys soccer section tournament roundup. This post will be updated as scores finalize across the state. 1. Rosemount (8-0) Defeated ...
State Football Rankings; Sauk Rapids, Rocori and More Area Teams Ranked
The Associated Press High School football ranking have been released for this week. Sauk Rapids-Rice moved from #9 to #8 in Class 5A. The Storm are 6-1 and will host Monticello at 7:00 Wednesday night, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:45. Dave Overlund calls the action.
Minnesota high school boys soccer section tournament roundup
Photos: Edina boys soccer outlasts Eden Prairie in Section 2AAA Championship Photos: Mahtomedi girls soccer defeats Hill-Murray in Section 4AA Championship St. Paul Academy boys soccer last-minute goal pushes it over Minnehaha Academy, into state tournament Vote now: Who should be SBLive's ...
Eden Prairie football's rushing attack leads it to victory over Stillwater
Photos: Forest Lake football falls to Lakeville North 31-14 How the top 25 Minnesota high school football teams fared in Week 8 The No. 5-ranked Eden Prairie Eagles (6-2) traveled to No. 3 Stillwater (7-1) Wednesday night for what was considered the game of the week in Minnesota high school ...
Prep Soccer: C-E-C Boys, Cloquet-Carlton & Esko Girls All Advance to State Tournament
PROCTOR, Minn.- For the 2nd straight season, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team has captured the Section 7AA title. They made that possible after shutting out Duluth Denfeld 1-0 on Tuesday. Collin Young would net the lone goal for the Lumberjacks. In Section 7A, Duluth Marshall saw their season come to...
Champlin Park falls to Mounds View in Section 5AAA final
The stage was set at Mounds View High School for the Mustangs to host Champlin Park in the Section 5AAA girls soccer final Tuesday, Oct. 18. The two schools are no strangers in the postseason. They met in 2021 in the semifinals and in the final in 2020. The Rebels won in 2020 with Mounds View returning the favor in 2021. Once again they took the field, looking to punch...
Photos: Mahtomedi girls soccer defeats Hill-Murray in Section 4AA Championship
The Mahtomedi Zephyr's girls soccer team defeated Hill-Murray 4-2 in the Section 4AA Championship Tuesday night at Mahtomedi High School to advance to the 2022 Minnesota State Soccer Tournament.
