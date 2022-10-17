The stage was set at Mounds View High School for the Mustangs to host Champlin Park in the Section 5AAA girls soccer final Tuesday, Oct. 18. The two schools are no strangers in the postseason. They met in 2021 in the semifinals and in the final in 2020. The Rebels won in 2020 with Mounds View returning the favor in 2021. Once again they took the field, looking to punch...

MOUNDS VIEW, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO