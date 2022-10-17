ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Sun Post

Champlin Park falls to Mounds View in Section 5AAA final

The stage was set at Mounds View High School for the Mustangs to host Champlin Park in the Section 5AAA girls soccer final Tuesday, Oct. 18. The two schools are no strangers in the postseason. They met in 2021 in the semifinals and in the final in 2020. The Rebels won in 2020 with Mounds View returning the favor in 2021. Once again they took the field, looking to punch...
MOUNDS VIEW, MN

