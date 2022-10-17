ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Vibe

GloRilla Says She “Never Knew Foxes Were Real”

During a trip to the UK, GloRilla interviewed with Kiss FM and spoke on the topic of foxes. Host Henrie Kwushue explained to the Memphis rapper that London has a serious problem with the omnivorous mammal. GloRilla hilariously revealed that she thought foxes were fictional animals. “Foxes? What’s that?” she responded. “The animal, fox? Y’all got them out here? That’s normal? So they like dogs? So y’all not scared of them? So they orange? I can’t believe it. I never even knew foxes was real.” More from VIBE.comKodak Black Shoots His Shot At GloRilla On InstagramGloRilla Says She's Made No Money From "F.N.F. (Let's...
TVLine

The Rookie: Feds Picked Up for (a True) Full Season at ABC

Niecy Nash-Betts has re-upped her fidelity, bravery and integrity pledge through (at least) May. ABC on Friday ordered an additional nine episodes of freshman drama The Rookie: Feds, bringing its total Season 1 haul to 22 episodes (aka a true, honest-to-goodness full-season — remember those?). The Rookie: Feds debuted on Sept. 27 to 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, though those Live+Same Day numbers swelled to 6.4 million and a 1.5 with delayed playback factored in. Season-to-date, the light procedural — a spinoff of the Nathan Fillion-fronted The Rookie — is averaging a 101% gain in audience with delayed playback,...

