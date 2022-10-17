During a trip to the UK, GloRilla interviewed with Kiss FM and spoke on the topic of foxes. Host Henrie Kwushue explained to the Memphis rapper that London has a serious problem with the omnivorous mammal. GloRilla hilariously revealed that she thought foxes were fictional animals. “Foxes? What’s that?” she responded. “The animal, fox? Y’all got them out here? That’s normal? So they like dogs? So y’all not scared of them? So they orange? I can’t believe it. I never even knew foxes was real.” More from VIBE.comKodak Black Shoots His Shot At GloRilla On InstagramGloRilla Says She's Made No Money From "F.N.F. (Let's...

22 MINUTES AGO