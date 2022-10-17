Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Colorectal cancer: Noninvasive tests may be just as effective as colonoscopy
The fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and multitarget stool DNA (mt-sDNA) test are two of the most commonly used noninvasive screening tests for colorectal cancer. A new study analyzing data from a national insurer’s claims database suggests that FIT was more cost-effective than the mt-sDNA test but did not differ in patient outcomes.
targetedonc.com
DeFianCe Study of DKN-01/Bevacizumab/Chemo Enrolls First Patient With Colorectal Cancer
The phase 2 DeFianCe study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of DKN-01 combined with bevacizumab and chemotherapy in patients with colorectal cancer vs becazixumab and chemotherapy alone. About the Study of DKN-01 Trial Name: Randomized Phase 2 Study of DKN-01 Plus FOLFIRI/FOLFOX and Bevacizumab Versus FOLFIRI/FOLFOX and Bevacizumab as...
targetedonc.com
Further Research Needed to Evaluate Peds vs Adults With Thyroid Cancer
Aime T. Franco, PhD, provides an overview of her discussion regarding the molecular landscape of pediatric patients with thyroid cancer at the 91st Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association. Aime T. Franco, PhD, assistant professor and investigator with the Center for Childhood Cancer Research at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia,...
targetedonc.com
Danilov on the Shifting Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Paradigm
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Alexey Danilov, MD, PhD, delved into the latest treatment strategies and approvals investigated for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The development of targeted therapies for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) has rapidly expanded the treatment landscape for this patient population. Today, investigators...
targetedonc.com
Assessing Risk for Optimal Treatment of High-Risk Polycythemia Vera in the Frontline Setting
During the NCCN 2022 Annual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies, Aaron Gerds, MD, explained risk stratification in patients with polycythemia vera, frontline treatment options, and outcomes for the patient population based on findings from clinical trials. Several prognostic variables are important to help stratify risk in patients with polycythemia vera (PV). Patients’...
reviewofoptometry.com
HRT Increases Risk of Cataract Surgery in Women
Researchers found a dose response, with higher cataract surgery rates among those with longer duration of HRT use. Photo: Gleb Sukhovolskiy, OD. Click image to enlarge. Women have a higher risk of cataract, with studies showing that hormones may play a significant role. Researchers of a recent study aimed to investigate the effects of hormonal contraception and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) use on the risk of cataract surgery among Australian women. They also evaluated whether the association between exogenous hormone use and cataract surgery risk was affected by other demographic, socioeconomic and lifestyle factors to better guide clinical practice.
Cymbalta Explained: Usage, Dosage, And Side Effects
Cymbalta (duloxetine) is an antidepressant and anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) medication used in the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), fibromyalgia, and neuropathic pain (per WebMD and the FDA). It is also approved in Europe for the management of stress urinary incontinence (via Therapeutics and Clinical Risk Management).
Drugs work best for women trying to lose weight... but diets are better for men, finds study
Diets are more effective in men — but drugs work better for women trying to lose weight, a study revealed today. Researchers in Australia looked at the difference in pounds shed among overweight or obese men and women given appetite-suppressing drugs. Women lost around a fifth of their body...
studyfinds.org
Antidepressants can rewire the human brain, study reveals
VIENNA, Austria — Antidepressants have the ability to rewire the human brain, according to new research. Scientists say the drugs alter the structure of grey and white matter, previously thought to be fixed, and returns it to a state of plasticity — normally only seen in kids. Patients...
Can Osteoporosis Be Related To Autoimmune Disorders?
The National Institute on Aging defines osteoporosis as a condition that weakens bones in the wrist, hip, and spine, causing them to break easily. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, an estimated 10 million people aged 50 and above have osteoporosis in the United States. Over the years, osteoporosis has earned the moniker, "silent disease," because many people don't see (or rarely see) the symptoms until it's too late, per the National Institute on Aging. This is likely due to limited knowledge about bone growth.
targetedonc.com
Bexmarilimab Derives Overall Survival Benefit in PD-1 Blockade Refractory Melanoma
Results from the melanoma cohort of the phase 1/2 MATINS show the potential of bexmarilimab monotherapy and combined with other immunotherapies across solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Findings from the ongoing phase 1/2 MATINS trial revealed there to be a clinical benefit derived bexmarilimab (FP-1305) with 100% overall survival (OS)...
MedicalXpress
Back pain: 84% increase in treatment success rate
If a therapy for chronic back pain is tailored specifically to a patient's individual requirements, the chances of success are far greater than with standard forms of treatment. Accompanied by a psychotherapeutic procedure in the shape of cognitive behavioral therapy, the pain can be alleviated even more effectively. This is...
AboutLawsuits.com
CDC Study Finds 15% of Overdose Deaths Linked to Benadryl, Other Antihistamines
Opioids and many street drugs are commonly cut with antihistamines, such as Benadryl, which make fatal overdoses more likely, according to the findings of a new federal study. Researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that approximately about one of seven overdose deaths involve the use of antihistamines together with opioids and other illicit street drugs. Antihistamines have a sedating effect, which can make overdose more likely and rescue medications less effective.
Healthline
Diet and Osteoporosis: Nutrients, Diet Tips, and More
Osteoporosis is a condition characterized by low bone mass and the breakdown of bone tissue. When you have osteoporosis, your bones become weaker (. This condition is more common in women and elderly people. In fact, a 2021 review reported that the worldwide prevalence of osteoporosis in women was 23.1%, while the prevalence of osteoporosis among men was found to be 11.7% (
targetedonc.com
Significant Increase in Peripheral NK Cells May Support Lenvatinib Efficacy in Advanced Thyroid Cancer
A prospective study of blood samples confirmed the immune-modulatory effect of lenvatinib with a significant increase in the peripheral natural killer cells among patients with advanced thyroid cancer. A prospective collection of blood from patients with RAI-refractory, advanced thyroid cancer treated with lenvatinib (Lenvima) showed a significant increase in the...
targetedonc.com
Cancer Survivors May Be at Increased Risk for Secondary Primary Thyroid Cancer
A study found that after their first primary malignancy diagnosis, cancer survivors are at a significantly increased risk for secondary primary thyroid cancer, with other half of cases occurring in the first 3 years. Following their initial diagnosis, cancer survivors, compared with the overall population, are at a 90% increased...
targetedonc.com
Immunotherapy Generates Hope for the Treatment of Small Cell Lung Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Gene G. Finley discussed the many wins and losses experts have seen in the small cell lung cancer space. He also explained his hopes for the future of this space. The use of immunotherapy in the small cell lung cancer (SCLC) space has sparked...
Ovary Pain: Symptoms And Causes
Your ovaries are mostly silent the most of the time. On the other hand, ovarian pain can be unexpected when things don't go as planned. So, what exactly does ovaries pain imply?
targetedonc.com
How to Address Barriers to Accessing Gynecologic Oncology Specialists
Anna Jo Bodurtha Smith, MD, MPH, MSc, discusses how oncologists and health systems can overcome barriers to access to the best available care for patients with gynecologic cancers. Anna Jo Bodurtha Smith, MD, MPH, MSc, an obstetrics and gynecology oncology fellow at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania,...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Tips to Manage Cholesterol
Diabetes has been shown to be a major risk factor in the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). In fact, people with diabetes are twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke. What’s more, these outcomes often are seen at an earlier age than in those without diabetes. What is cholesterol, and what role does it play in this process?
