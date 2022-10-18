1 killed, 3 others injured in Long Beach stabbings, police say; suspect arrested at one crime scene

One person was killed and three others were injured in stabbing attacks at multiple locations in Long Beach on Monday morning, authorities said.

A suspect was later arrested and is believed to be responsible for all the attacks, the Long Beach Police Department said.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue and found a woman suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Over the next few hours, officers responded to other locations across the city.

Just before 6:30 a.m., officers found a man with stab wounds in the 700 block of Olive Street. That victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injures. At around 7:05 a.m. two other men were found with stab wounds to the upper body in the area of Ocean Boulevard and 4th Place.

One of those victims was taken to a hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other was treated at the scene, police said.

A man, who is believed to be homeless, was arrested in possession of a knife near the scene of the last stabbing, the department's Michael Pennino said during a Monday morning press conference.

Later Monday, officials identified the suspect as Yohance Sharp, 21, of Long Beach. He was booked for one count of murder with bail set at $2 million. Investigators believe he is responsible for all three attacks. There is no apparent motive and no indication he knew the victims in advance.