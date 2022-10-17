Read full article on original website
RideApart
Isle Of Man TT Releases Tourist Trophy Feature Documentary Trailer
Ever since Formula 1: Drive to Survive reached pop culture status, other motorsports have rushed to create their own documentary series. Unfortunately, MotoGP’s crack at the docu-series genre, MotoGP Unlimited, ended unceremoniously. After a botched rollout, with viewers complaining about dubbing and subtitle options, the Amazon Prime series floundered....
RideApart
The Macau Grand Prix Is Officially Back In November 2022
Motorsports is returning to Macau in 2022, for both two and four wheelers. From November 17 to 20, 2022, the four-day Macau Grand Prix will be held, comprising seven races, including the iconic Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, which will be on its 54th season. The return of racing to the iconic circuit was announced in a press release by the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee.
RideApart
Rally Racer Armindo Carreiras Neves Dies In Africa Eco Race Crash
The Africa Eco Race (AER) has recaptured the magic of the original Paris-Dakar Rally since 2009. Over those 13 years, the rally hasn’t reported one fatality. Sadly, that spotless record ends in 2022. AER Stage 2 kicked off on October 19, 2022. The 466-kilometer (290-mile) route from Bousaid, Tunisia,...
RideApart
FortNine Demonstrates The Wackiest Motorcycle Water Crossing
Fan-favorite YouTube channel FortNine has established a style all its own over the past six years. With a mixture of high-brow science and low-brow humor, the video collective attracts riders of all backgrounds. FortNine doesn’t gain such an audience without its high production value and thorough research methods, though.
RideApart
2023 Erzbergrodeo Registration Fees To Stay At 2022 Prices For Early Signup
Are you thinking of attending the 2023 Erzbergrodeo in Styria, Austria? If so, then you’ll be pleased to learn that organizers of the 27th edition of Erzbergrodeo are apparently planning not to raise the entry fee if you register in the 2022 calendar year. What if you just want...
