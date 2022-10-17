Motorsports is returning to Macau in 2022, for both two and four wheelers. From November 17 to 20, 2022, the four-day Macau Grand Prix will be held, comprising seven races, including the iconic Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, which will be on its 54th season. The return of racing to the iconic circuit was announced in a press release by the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee.

