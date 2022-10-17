The Missouri women's golf team continues play during the fall season, heading to San Marcos, Texas for the Jim West Challenge, hosted by Texas State. The Jim West Challenge is a two-day tournament, beginning on Sunday, Oct. 23. The teams are set for 36 holes of action on Sunday before wrapping up on Monday with round three. A live stream is available on ESPN+ with coverage beginning at noon on Sunday and 9 a.m. on Monday.

