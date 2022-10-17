ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mutigers.com

Women’s Golf Heads to Texas

The Missouri women's golf team continues play during the fall season, heading to San Marcos, Texas for the Jim West Challenge, hosted by Texas State. The Jim West Challenge is a two-day tournament, beginning on Sunday, Oct. 23. The teams are set for 36 holes of action on Sunday before wrapping up on Monday with round three. A live stream is available on ESPN+ with coverage beginning at noon on Sunday and 9 a.m. on Monday.
mutigers.com

Antonio Safa Named SEC Freshman of the Week

After leading the Missouri men's golf team at the Quail Valley Collegiate Championship, Antonio Safa was honored by the SEC with the conference's Freshman of the Week accolades. In a field that featured six top-50 schools, Safa placed fifth overall with a 13-under par score of 203. His 203 total...
mutigers.com

Coach Gates, Kobe Brown and Nick Honor Take on SEC Media Day

Birmingham, Ala. – The Missouri men's basketball team headed to Birmingham, Alabama for the 2022 SEC Tipoff on Wednesday with Coach Dennis Gates, Kobe Brown and Nick Honor looking ahead to the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. The trio addressed the media in attendance, while also meeting with various platforms in...
mutigers.com

Soccer Ramps Up for Final Home Game of 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri soccer team is scheduled for its last two-game week of the 2022 regular season. Mizzou will begin at home for its annual Pink Out game, played against Kentucky Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. CT. Following the matchup with the Wildcats, the Tigers will hit the road for College Station, Texas, and take on the Texas A&M Aggies Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. CT.
