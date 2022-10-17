ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, TX

dallasexpress.com

Pumpkin Patch Farm Fire Burns 73 Vehicles

Families ran to safety this past Saturday when a huge fire broke out at a local pumpkin patch in Fort Worth, filling the air with thick black smoke. On Saturday, a fire was sparked at Robinson Family Farm and moved quickly through a nearby parking lot, where it enveloped more than 70 vehicles, causing many to explode.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas, Beware the News’ Editorial on I-345

Tomorrow folks from the Texas Department of Transportation are going to brief the Dallas City Council about the options for dealing with I-345. Today, the Dallas Morning News published an editorial titled “Dallas, Beware TxDOT’s Alternative for I-345.” The subhead: “Can our city afford another deck park?”
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Denton police searching for 11-year-old last seen exiting school bus

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old named Audrey who got off her school bus but never made it home. She was last seen in the area of Lighthouse Dr. around 1 p.m. on Oct. 19. Audrey was wearing a pink shirt and a jean skirt. If you know anything about her whereabouts, please call (940) 349.8181. 
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Driver rescued after 30-foot fall from bridge in Flower Mound

The Flower Mound Fire Department rescued a driver who crashed and then fell off a bridge Saturday night in Flower Mound. First responders were called to the 4900 block of Wichita Trail about 11 p.m. Saturday, where the driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, had crashed. After the accident, the victim fell 30 feet from the bridge into the creek bed below, according to the Flower Mound Fire Department.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Zoom Room to provide dog training at new Plano location

Zoom Room is planning to open a dog training center at 3115 W. Parker Road in Plano’s Parkway Plaza Shopping Center in January. (Courtesy Zoom Room) Zoom Room will open a new dog training center at 3115 W. Parker Road in Plano’s Parkway Plaza Shopping Center, according to a news release from Resolut Real Estate. Zoom Room offers dog training classes with an emphasis on “training the people who love them,” according to the company's website. Zoom Room offers agility, obedience, puppy and socialization classes, according to its website. Zoom Room's Plano location is estimated to open in January. A second location by the same owner opened last year at 3180 W. Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, in McKinney. https://zoomroom.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

