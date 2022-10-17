Read full article on original website
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
North Texas School Districts Received $1 Million in Grants for School SafetyLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.Rooted ExpeditionsSanger, TX
Fort Worth adding roundabouts on Harmon Road
The Harmon Road construction project in Fort Worth started in 2021 and is expected to be complete by March 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Harmon Road project, from US 287 to Golden Triangle Boulevard, is 50% complete, according to city of Fort Worth. The two-year project started in March 2021...
Northwest ISD files construction plans for expansion of two Roanoke elementary schools
Roanoke Elementary is one of two schools in Roanoke within Northwest ISD that will see additions to the building prior to the start of the 2023-24 school year. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Northwest ISD will start two building projects in Roanoke in December, according to filings with the Texas Department of...
Uptick in sun glare-related crashes prompts North Texas police department to put out warning
CELINA, Texas — The Celina Police Department has noticed an uptick in traffic collisions because of blinding sun glare and as the seasons change. "A lot of it is going east-west," said Celina Police Chief John Cullison. "With the sun coming up in the morning and going down in the evening it just flips the script. Some people encounter that twice at day."
Lewisville City Council approves resolution to designate 10 properties as public parks
Lewisville City Council approved a resolution to designate 50 parcels of land as public parks Oct. 17. (Courtesy Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department) Lewisville City Council approved a resolution to designate 50 parcels of land as public parks Oct. 17. The resolution helps fulfill city officials’ goal to provide every...
dallasexpress.com
Pumpkin Patch Farm Fire Burns 73 Vehicles
Families ran to safety this past Saturday when a huge fire broke out at a local pumpkin patch in Fort Worth, filling the air with thick black smoke. On Saturday, a fire was sparked at Robinson Family Farm and moved quickly through a nearby parking lot, where it enveloped more than 70 vehicles, causing many to explode.
Construction, renovations complete on Frisco parks; more on the way
Cannaday Recreation Area (Courtesy City of Frisco) Projects totaling a $5 million investment in Frisco city parks have either recently been completed or are in progress. Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Coates outlined during an Aug. 2 City Council meeting the work recently complete at three city parks and two more upcoming projects.
dmagazine.com
Dallas, Beware the News’ Editorial on I-345
Tomorrow folks from the Texas Department of Transportation are going to brief the Dallas City Council about the options for dealing with I-345. Today, the Dallas Morning News published an editorial titled “Dallas, Beware TxDOT’s Alternative for I-345.” The subhead: “Can our city afford another deck park?”
Frisco’s Grand Park to open Nov. 19 with new trail
A largely undeveloped piece of Grand Park will allow visitors to walk a trail and be guided by signage, encountering wetlands and heavily wooded areas around the Wollenreich homestead. (Community Impact staff) Registration is now open to explore the beginnings of one of Frisco’s most anticipated parks. Big Bluestem...
Carrollton officer dies after being struck by a car overnight
A Carrollton police officer has been killed by a driver overnight. Tuesday night, about 10 p.m. the officer was backing up another officer at the scene of a DWI investigation on the President George Bush Turnpike
fox4news.com
Hundreds of dead fish wash ashore Trinity River in Fort Worth
Dozens of visible dead fish in a Trinity River waterway in north Fort Wort are thus far unexplained and grabbing the attention of some who routinely walk in the area. They were found in the same general area where bottles and bottles of hand sanitizer washed up.
Denton police searching for 11-year-old last seen exiting school bus
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old named Audrey who got off her school bus but never made it home. She was last seen in the area of Lighthouse Dr. around 1 p.m. on Oct. 19. Audrey was wearing a pink shirt and a jean skirt. If you know anything about her whereabouts, please call (940) 349.8181.
North Beach Street art project features 12 animals sculptures along -mile stretch in Fort Worth
A raccoon made out of trash cans is one of 12 pieces of art made by Chris Fennell for Arts Fort Worth and installed on North Beach Street in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Charley Erwin) Arts Fort Worth unveiled a series of sculptures this fall by Alabama artist Chris Fennell along...
Plano invites residents to provide feedback for parks master plan update
Russell Creek Park, located along McDermott Road in Plano, offers a playground, a pavilion, trails and more. (Courtesy city of Plano) The city of Plano Parks and Recreation Department is inviting residents to participate in a virtual open house and provide input as it updates the 2018 Plano Parks, Recreation, Trails and Open Space Master Plan.
West Dallas commercial building destroyed in overnight fire
A West Dallas commercial building has been destroyed by an overnight fire. Dallas Fire-Rescue got the 911 calls just past midnight and rolled to a stretch of commercial buildings near Sylvan and Fabrication Street
Driver rescued after 30-foot fall from bridge in Flower Mound
The Flower Mound Fire Department rescued a driver who crashed and then fell off a bridge Saturday night in Flower Mound. First responders were called to the 4900 block of Wichita Trail about 11 p.m. Saturday, where the driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, had crashed. After the accident, the victim fell 30 feet from the bridge into the creek bed below, according to the Flower Mound Fire Department.
Zoom Room to provide dog training at new Plano location
Zoom Room is planning to open a dog training center at 3115 W. Parker Road in Plano’s Parkway Plaza Shopping Center in January. (Courtesy Zoom Room) Zoom Room will open a new dog training center at 3115 W. Parker Road in Plano’s Parkway Plaza Shopping Center, according to a news release from Resolut Real Estate. Zoom Room offers dog training classes with an emphasis on “training the people who love them,” according to the company's website. Zoom Room offers agility, obedience, puppy and socialization classes, according to its website. Zoom Room's Plano location is estimated to open in January. A second location by the same owner opened last year at 3180 W. Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, in McKinney. https://zoomroom.com.
McKinney City Council approves contract, budget amendments for new City Hall
McKinney City Council unanimously approved contract and budget amendments related to the construction of the new City Hall at its Oct. 18 meeting. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) McKinney City Council approved a $104 million contract amendment and various budget amendments to fund the second phase of construction for the new City...
Flower Mound Town Council continues discussion on tennis center funding
Flower Mound Town Council discussed funding options for a potential tennis center during an Oct. 20 work session. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Flower Mound Town Council agreed to work toward a potential bond election for a tennis center during its Oct. 20 work session. The council discussed several options for funding...
Carrollton police officer killed in crash with passing vehicle is identified
CARROLLTON, Texas — A Carrollton police officer and another driver were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night, officials said. The officer, who was identified by police as Steve Nothem, was in his squad car, assisting a drunk-driving investigation, when it was hit by a passing driver's vehicle, police said.
Ancient forest leaves indelible impression on area
Cross Timbers Road, Cross Timbers Development District, The Cross Timbers Gazette... it seems everywhere you turn in North Texas, you see the words “Cross Timbers.” Newcomers to the area may wonder what the Cross Timbers is and why it’s immortalized in names all over the area. The...
