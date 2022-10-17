Zoom Room is planning to open a dog training center at 3115 W. Parker Road in Plano’s Parkway Plaza Shopping Center in January. (Courtesy Zoom Room) Zoom Room will open a new dog training center at 3115 W. Parker Road in Plano’s Parkway Plaza Shopping Center, according to a news release from Resolut Real Estate. Zoom Room offers dog training classes with an emphasis on “training the people who love them,” according to the company's website. Zoom Room offers agility, obedience, puppy and socialization classes, according to its website. Zoom Room's Plano location is estimated to open in January. A second location by the same owner opened last year at 3180 W. Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, in McKinney. https://zoomroom.com.

