Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America GameZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Town Council debates issue of updating pet ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County holding Opioid Overdose Awareness Seminar, free to the publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detoursZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 7th annual “Treats No Tricks” eventZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox. The Chiefs are a 3.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week...
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 7 game
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Saints vs. Cardinals | Browns vs. Ravens | Bucs vs. Panthers Falcons vs. Bengals...
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 7 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Fantasy football owners face more tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions in Week 7, and things don't get easier with four offenses filled with top-flight fantasy performers — Bills, Eagles, Vikings, and Rams — off for the second and most brutal bye week of the 2022 NFL season. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 7 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 against the Atlanta Falcons (3-3). The contest has a point total set at 47.5. The Bengals are a perfect 3-0 against the spread in their past three games, and have a 2-1 straight-up record in those matchups.
Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid
A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return.
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Josh Allen leading the herd into Week 7
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) are 3-point favorites as they aim to stop their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the New York Giants (5-1) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field. This game has an over/under of 42.5 points. Jaguars vs. Giants Predictions. Jaguars vs. Giants Odds.
Oddsmakers have Jaguars favored at home against N.Y. Giants despite recent struggles
In the days following Jacksonville's Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars were installed as a 3.5-point favorite against the New York Giants, according to the USA Today partner Tipco Sportsbook. The Jaguars are playing at home, so the spread is essentially a wash as a home team almost always receives three points.
Fan Friday: Answering your questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of Week 7
The past few weeks haven't fallen in the Jaguars' favor. They currently sit at 2-4 in the midst of a three-game losing streak. This week won't get any easier. Jacksonville faces off against the 5-1 New York Giants, a team that has proven opportunistic through the first six games of the season.
Giants open as slight underdogs vs. Jaguars in Week 7
The New York Giants (5-1) have opened as 2.5-point home underdogs for their Week 7 game against the Jaguars (2-4) in Jacksonville this coming Sunday, per the Tipico Sportsbook app. The over/under has opened at 42.5 total points. The mosey line is currently Giants +125, Jaguars -150. The Giants are...
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox. The Chargers are a 6.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week 7...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Giants-Jaguars, pick
The New York Giants are off to a 5-1 start but will be the underdogs for the third consecutive week when they play at the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) on Sunday. New York is in second place in the NFL's NFC East Division after winning three in a row. The Jaguars have won four of the seven games against the Giants, including the past two (2018, 2014).
ESPN
Week 6's top NFL Twitter trolls include Chargers, Jets, Eagles
For the first time ever, the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets all have a winning record through six games. The Giants and Jets both have four upset wins in 2022, marking the first time multiple teams have done this in the same season. It also ties the most upset wins within the first six games in the Super Bowl era.
