ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 7 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Fantasy football owners face more tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions in Week 7, and things don't get easier with four offenses filled with top-flight fantasy performers — Bills, Eagles, Vikings, and Rams — off for the second and most brutal bye week of the 2022 NFL season. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 7 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid

A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Giants-Jaguars, pick

The New York Giants are off to a 5-1 start but will be the underdogs for the third consecutive week when they play at the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) on Sunday. New York is in second place in the NFL's NFC East Division after winning three in a row. The Jaguars have won four of the seven games against the Giants, including the past two (2018, 2014).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN

Week 6's top NFL Twitter trolls include Chargers, Jets, Eagles

For the first time ever, the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets all have a winning record through six games. The Giants and Jets both have four upset wins in 2022, marking the first time multiple teams have done this in the same season. It also ties the most upset wins within the first six games in the Super Bowl era.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy