ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 The Block

Rihanna Is Reportedly Going On A Stadium Tour In 2023

By O
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLeZ6_0icRZLHU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4sDQ_0icRZLHU00

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

In 2022 we saw Rihanna become a mother for the first time, but looks like she’ll be reverting to becoming a performer in 2023 as she gets ready to embark on a new stadium tour in the new year.

Aside from being booked to perform for the Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII , Hitsdailysouble is reporting that Riri is set to take her talents on the road for a stadium tour. Though the plan is to get back on her grind after rocking the Super Bowl Halftime show in February, a new tour from Rihanna is surely to sellout regardless if she drops new music before hitting the road. Still, some new hits definitely wouldn’t hurt as apparently she’s been “ sitting on an album’s worth of not-quite-finished material .”

RiRi is said to be back in the recording studio, shortly after the biggest look in showbiz was added to her calendar, thanks to the NFL Roc Nation synergy (this will mark RN’s fourth halftime; the third was, of course, the Dr. Dre -led hip-hop spectacular). Conjecture abounds over how the Super Bowl platform will be used to relaunch her music career and what impact it will have on her brand—notably her Fenty Beauty apparel/cosmetics empire, said to be valued north of $2.8 billion, of which half belongs to her. Rihanna’s deal with LVMH was in 2016, the same year her last album, ANTI, came out; Fenty Beauty launched the following year with a Puma collaboration showcased during New York Fashion Week . RiRi’s membership-based Savage x Fenty lingerie brand, “made for every body” (and launched in 2018), has been wildly successful and quickly rendered sector giant Victoria’s Secret more or less obsolete.

Though an official announcement hasn’t been made, y’all know when it does it’ll probably be in spectacular form as Riri does everything big. We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us and what kind of features her next project will boast. Y’all already know A$AP Rocky’s gonna be on it, but who else? Guess we’ll have to wait and find out.

Would y’all be looking forward to a new Rihanna album along with a stadium tour? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Rihanna Is Reportedly Going On A Stadium Tour In 2023 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
The Hill

Taylor Swift goes political with ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift describes lawmakers as narcissists who hide their true intentions behind good deeds, in the first single from her new album, “Midnights.”. The 32-year-old singing star released her highly-anticipated new music on Friday. In “Anti-Hero,” the first single off the album, Swift included a political dig in a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Footwear News

Jaime King Goes for Gold Dramatic Plunging Jumpsuit & Mules for DKMS Gala 2022

Jaime King attended the 2022 DKMS Gala in New York on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress wore a plunging, gold Jovana Louis jumpsuit to the event. King’s piece featured exaggerated sleeves and a lustrous train that cascaded out from her loose-fit pants. King accessorized with a diamond necklace that featured a black chain. She opted for a solid white leather clutch. For her footwear, the actress matched her handbag with white mules. The pointed-toe shoes featured a textured look with a silver stiletto heel. The mules are a part of a previous collection from Pupchen. King kept her blond hair in a sleek bun,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy