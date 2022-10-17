ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 The Block

Lil Yachty Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Latest “Poland” Hit

By O
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8s0t_0icRZIdJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UApOX_0icRZIdJ00

Source: Barry Brecheisen / Getty

Recently Lil Yachty ‘s latest track “Poland” has been getting much burn and now the Southern artist has revealed where the inspiration for the track came from.

Making a guest appearance for a reaction to the video on the YouTube channel ZIAS!, Lil Yachty revealed that the idea for the hook to the viral song actually came from a bottle of Poland Springs water. When asked where the idea for “Poland” came from and what the inspiration behind it was, Yachty admitted that he came up with the chorus simply for trolling purposes.

“I’ma tell y’all the truth. I was in the studio, right, working on my new album, and I was actually just trolling. My mans was just drinking a Poland Springs water bottle… and the song was a joke! Like, I was just trolling. “It leaked, and that’s why I was like, technically it’s not finished. It’s just a verse. I never finished the song, but it went crazy. So I was like, ‘Sh*t, I might as well put it out.’”

Funny how a joke could turn into a hit and line your pockets with the kind of paper you never expected to stumble across. Regardless of why he made the song, Yachty created a hit in the process and is now riding another wave thanks to his sense of humor. Gotta wonder if he hit his mans off with some paper for helping inspire his latest record.

Now that Poland Spring knows that Yachty’s given them some free promotion, don’t be surprised if they end up striking some kind of partnership in the near future. Yachty’s been making all kinds of business moves these days, so it’s only right he profit off his latest joke turned hit record.

Check out the interview below and let us know your thoughts on the record itself in the comments section below.

The post Lil Yachty Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Latest “Poland” Hit appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

GloRilla Says She “Never Knew Foxes Were Real”

During a trip to the UK, GloRilla interviewed with Kiss FM and spoke on the topic of foxes. Host Henrie Kwushue explained to the Memphis rapper that London has a serious problem with the omnivorous mammal. GloRilla hilariously revealed that she thought foxes were fictional animals. “Foxes? What’s that?” she responded. “The animal, fox? Y’all got them out here? That’s normal? So they like dogs? So y’all not scared of them? So they orange? I can’t believe it. I never even knew foxes was real.” More from VIBE.comKodak Black Shoots His Shot At GloRilla On InstagramGloRilla Says She's Made No Money From "F.N.F. (Let's...
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy