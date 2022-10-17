Cuba Gooding Jr. Will Not Face Jail In Groping Case

Cuba Gooding Jr. has resolved one of his lingering legal issues. He will not face any jail time in his groping case.

As spotted on Huffington Post the South Bronx native is most likely breathing a sigh of relief stemming from an accusation that he forced himself on women. On June 13, 2019, Gooding was booked on charges of misdemeanor forcible touching and sexual abuse in the third degree in New York City relating to an incident in which he allegedly groped a woman at a bar in Times Square. On October 10, he was indicted on a separate, additional sexual abuse charge. As of August 2020, 30 women have accused Gooding of unwanted sexual touching. Gooding was formally charged for three incidents, each resulting in misdemeanor charges of forcible touching and third degree sexual abuse.

On April 12, 2022, Gooding pleaded guilty to forcibly touching a woman at a New York nightclub in 2018, telling the judge he “kissed the waitress on her lips” without her consent at the LAVO New York nightclub. He also admitted to the two other alleged incidents of non-consensual contact, which took place in October 2018 and June 2019. The plea deal that Gooding reached with prosecutors called for no jail time, and it allowed him to withdraw his misdemeanor plea and plead to the lesser violation of harassment as long as he continued counseling for six months.

This week prosecutor Coleen Balbert stated that Cuba has indeed honored the terms of his plea and has been on his best behavior thus avoiding any jail time. Additionally, this will essentially make this a noncriminal violation thus he will not have a criminal record. Cuba Gooding Jr. has not commented on the matter.

