Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. Hooker took over for an ineffective Joe Milton last year and proceeded to complete 68% of his passes for 9.7 yards per attempt and a 31-to-3 ratio for a revived Vols offense. Now in year two of HC Josh Heupel's offense, Hooker is thriving on a national stage, leading UT to an undefeated record while completing 70% of his throws for 10.6 yards per attempt, a 15-to-1 ratio and a 90.0 overall PFF grade that ranks 9th best in the nation. He's throwing the deep ball well enough, completing 48% of his throws of 20+ yards, which ranks 12th in FBS, for 790 yards (2nd in nation to Drake Maye) and a perfect 8-to-0 ratio. The results on the field have been all you can ask for, here is a 20 pass compilation of Hooker's most “telling” throws from Saturday against Alabama:

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO