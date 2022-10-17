Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
nbcsportsedge.com
32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 6
It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
nbcsportsedge.com
Podcast: Week 7 Preview
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat),...
nbcsportsedge.com
Five players who carry big risk and should be faded in Week 7
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
nbcsportsedge.com
Herbert No TDs?! An All-Time Bad Beat and Questions for Every NFL Team
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
nbcsportsedge.com
Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB
Joe Burrow looks to take advantage of a shaky Falcons pass defense, Tom Brady attempts to get on track vs. Carolina, and Dak Prescott comes off injury against the Lions. Other positions: Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense. Week 7 Quarterbacks. RK. Player. Opp. 1. Lamar Jackson. CLE. 2.
nbcsportsedge.com
Dolphins Welcome Back Tua vs. the Steelers
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
nbcsportsedge.com
Fading/Following NFL Teams; NBA Game 1 Looks
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview some of the 3-3 teams they are looking at backing or fading for the rest of the year. They also highlight a couple of NBA games on the first double-digit game slate of the 2022-2023 season.
nbcsportsedge.com
Funneling Fantasy Points: Week 7
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. We want to...
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 7 of the Fantasy Football Season
It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
nbcsportsedge.com
College Football Week 7 Dynasty/Devy Stock Report
Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. Hooker took over for an ineffective Joe Milton last year and proceeded to complete 68% of his passes for 9.7 yards per attempt and a 31-to-3 ratio for a revived Vols offense. Now in year two of HC Josh Heupel's offense, Hooker is thriving on a national stage, leading UT to an undefeated record while completing 70% of his throws for 10.6 yards per attempt, a 15-to-1 ratio and a 90.0 overall PFF grade that ranks 9th best in the nation. He's throwing the deep ball well enough, completing 48% of his throws of 20+ yards, which ranks 12th in FBS, for 790 yards (2nd in nation to Drake Maye) and a perfect 8-to-0 ratio. The results on the field have been all you can ask for, here is a 20 pass compilation of Hooker's most “telling” throws from Saturday against Alabama:
nbcsportsedge.com
'22-'23 NBA Champions, Awards, and Predictions
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are in all of their glory as they anxiously await the return of the 2022-2023 NBA Season, which tips off on Tuesday night. The program highlights all of the best values on the board in various futures markets.
nbcsportsedge.com
CJ CUP Matchups: Firm and Fast Stars
Congaree Golf Club is designed to play firm and fast and Mother Nature seems to be cooperating this week, allowing us to likely see the course played the proper way. That will be a change from the only other time we saw Congaree, when it hosted the 2021 Palmetto Championship which was hit with a lot of rain during the event to soften the conditions.
Comments / 0