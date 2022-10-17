ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Awesome 98

Two Lubbock Dog Parks Will Be Closed Friday

Lubbock's dog parks are very popular, especially in the mornings and on the weekends. But on Friday, October 21 for most of the day, two of Lubbock's dog parks will be closed in order to maintain them. Years ago when dog parks were being discussed in Lubbock, many citizens asked...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Joyland new owners named, plan to keep it open

LUBBOCK, Texas — The current owners of Joyland announced a deal Friday to keep the longtime Lubbock amusement park open. EverythingLubbock.com reported on the recent cancellation of the auction, but the buyer was not yet named. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The following is a statement from the Dean Family: […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

WOWZERS: You Can Get These Giant Drinks in Lubbock

Now, this is my kind of pour. You can get monster drinks now served at a local Lubbock restaurant. If you have been having a hard day or just want to have some fun, these bigger-than-your-head drinks are now served in the area for all the fun. The best part, there are a bunch of different flavors to hit your taste buds right.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

When Will It Snow It Lubbock?

The snowy season is right around the corner. Of course in Lubbock the "snowy season" is usually about two snowstorms, amounting to probably less than a week or two of snow on the ground. Still, it's fun to think about right?. Weatherspark says the snowy season in Lubbock lasts from...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Our Town Spotlight: Wolfforth Harvest Festival

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KJTV) - After a two-year absence, one major community event in Wolfforth is coming back!. The town’s Harvest Festival has been a staple for more than thirty years. However, like other events across the world, it took a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We took a...
WOLFFORTH, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location

Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport

There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Woman Makes Things Right with Kind Gesture

One of the things I hate most about human nature is how we all hold on to the negative things that happen more than the positives. You are much more likely to remember something hateful said to you years ago, while a compliment shared just moments ago could leave your memory in an instant.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Toot’n Totum plans to build 20 stores in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo source of snacks and gas is looking to move into Lubbock. Trade Publication Convenience Store News reported Thursday Amarillo’s Toot’n Totum is planning up to 20 stores down south. The company’s website says “Lubbock is just around the corner, and we’re pumped.”...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

A Last Minute Evening Plan in Lubbock for Friday, October 21, 2022

If you're looking for something to do tonight by yourself or with some friends, I have a fun plan in mind that I hope someone will enjoy. While I'm usually the type to make plans ahead of time, because I like to know what I’m getting myself into well in advance to properly prepare (shoutout to all of my fellow anxiety-ridden peeps), sometimes the occasional last-minute plan can work out wonderfully. Sometimes you haven’t made a plan, but really want to go out and do something, and today is probably one of those days for you if you’re reading this.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Does Lubbock Need a Getaway Like This for Beer Lovers?

My incredible daughter and her husband (who live in Florida) just celebrated their first wedding anniversary this past week, and in the midst of their celebration, I saw a Facebook story from her that made the old man insanely jealous. Apparently, they found a place in Orlando called "The Beer...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

The Moonlight Market Witches Ball Is This Saturday Night

If you haven't been to a Moonlight Market then you are really missing out. In case you are wondering, there are plenty of folks who identify as "witches" in Lubbock. Doesn't that mean they consort with the devil under the pale moonlight? Uh, naw dawg. They do venture out into the moonlight, but they tend to be into crafts, mystical, and very cool stuff. Maybe it's time you consorted with some very cool people.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque

This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

