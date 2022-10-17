Read full article on original website
Notice a new fee on your Sonic Drive-In order? Here’s why
If you noticed an extra charge on your receipt after a visit to a Lubbock Sonic Drive-In, franchisee Rodney Warren said inflation is to blame.
Two Lubbock Dog Parks Will Be Closed Friday
Lubbock's dog parks are very popular, especially in the mornings and on the weekends. But on Friday, October 21 for most of the day, two of Lubbock's dog parks will be closed in order to maintain them. Years ago when dog parks were being discussed in Lubbock, many citizens asked...
Enjoy Fresh Maine Lobster With This New Lubbock Food Truck
Now, this is my kind of place, who doesn't love lobster?. Every time I travel anywhere I always wish we had better places to eat lobster and this food truck is making all my wishes come true. The Yacht Grub Lobster Bistro has had a soft opening and people are...
Joyland new owners named, plan to keep it open
LUBBOCK, Texas — The current owners of Joyland announced a deal Friday to keep the longtime Lubbock amusement park open. EverythingLubbock.com reported on the recent cancellation of the auction, but the buyer was not yet named. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The following is a statement from the Dean Family: […]
Want to Make Someone Smile? Check Out These Top Rated Lubbock Florists
Honestly, what is better than receiving flowers from someone?. They make you smile and happy every time you look at them. They smell amazing and the colors just make you in a great mood. Well if you are looking to make someone's day or celebrate someone you came to the right place.
WOWZERS: You Can Get These Giant Drinks in Lubbock
Now, this is my kind of pour. You can get monster drinks now served at a local Lubbock restaurant. If you have been having a hard day or just want to have some fun, these bigger-than-your-head drinks are now served in the area for all the fun. The best part, there are a bunch of different flavors to hit your taste buds right.
When Will It Snow It Lubbock?
The snowy season is right around the corner. Of course in Lubbock the "snowy season" is usually about two snowstorms, amounting to probably less than a week or two of snow on the ground. Still, it's fun to think about right?. Weatherspark says the snowy season in Lubbock lasts from...
Peggy Sue’s former home in West Lubbock now on Airbnb
The former home of Peggy Sue Gerron, the inspiration for Buddy Holly's 1957 hit song, is now available for booking on Airbnb after it was bought by a father-son duo last November.
Our Town Spotlight: Wolfforth Harvest Festival
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KJTV) - After a two-year absence, one major community event in Wolfforth is coming back!. The town’s Harvest Festival has been a staple for more than thirty years. However, like other events across the world, it took a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We took a...
Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location
Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport
There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
Lubbock Woman Makes Things Right with Kind Gesture
One of the things I hate most about human nature is how we all hold on to the negative things that happen more than the positives. You are much more likely to remember something hateful said to you years ago, while a compliment shared just moments ago could leave your memory in an instant.
Toot’n Totum plans to build 20 stores in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo source of snacks and gas is looking to move into Lubbock. Trade Publication Convenience Store News reported Thursday Amarillo’s Toot’n Totum is planning up to 20 stores down south. The company’s website says “Lubbock is just around the corner, and we’re pumped.”...
A Last Minute Evening Plan in Lubbock for Friday, October 21, 2022
If you're looking for something to do tonight by yourself or with some friends, I have a fun plan in mind that I hope someone will enjoy. While I'm usually the type to make plans ahead of time, because I like to know what I’m getting myself into well in advance to properly prepare (shoutout to all of my fellow anxiety-ridden peeps), sometimes the occasional last-minute plan can work out wonderfully. Sometimes you haven’t made a plan, but really want to go out and do something, and today is probably one of those days for you if you’re reading this.
Does Lubbock Need a Getaway Like This for Beer Lovers?
My incredible daughter and her husband (who live in Florida) just celebrated their first wedding anniversary this past week, and in the midst of their celebration, I saw a Facebook story from her that made the old man insanely jealous. Apparently, they found a place in Orlando called "The Beer...
Texas Tech is Offering Free Dog Training Classes on Campus
A common theme I see in Lubbock are people getting dogs, especially college kids, and not training their pups whatsoever. Let’s talk about why that’s a problem and how you can fix it. When you get a new dog, there are a few important things you have to...
End Zone scores for Thursday, October 20
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.
The Moonlight Market Witches Ball Is This Saturday Night
If you haven't been to a Moonlight Market then you are really missing out. In case you are wondering, there are plenty of folks who identify as "witches" in Lubbock. Doesn't that mean they consort with the devil under the pale moonlight? Uh, naw dawg. They do venture out into the moonlight, but they tend to be into crafts, mystical, and very cool stuff. Maybe it's time you consorted with some very cool people.
Got Fresh Meat? Here Are The Best Local Lubbock Places To Buy Meat
It is hard to beat locally grown meat, especially here in West Texas. So if you are looking to shop local and get some really good meat here is the place to be. Here is a list of all the best locally-owned meat stores and butcher shops in the area.
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
