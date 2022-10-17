Read full article on original website
findingfarina.com
A Complete Guide to Interior Design Trends in 2022
Is a makeover or remodeling on your home’s plan for this year?. One of the best ways to up your interior style game is by choosing the right interior design trends. Trending styles can help you create a look that’s more up-to-date, modern, and ahead of the curve. Interior design trends are the ideal way to bring a cohesive look to your home with a modern twist.
HGTV Star Genevieve Gorder's Tips For Mastering Interior Design
Learning about interior design can feel overwhelming, but here are the easy tips from HGTV star Genevieve Gorder to help you master interior design.
veranda.com
How to Decorate a Room with a High Ceiling, According to Designers
High ceilings are considered a luxury feature in real estate—after all, they make your home feel more spacious and offer more room to display large art or feature lighting. That said, knowing how to decorate a room with a high ceiling can be a tricky balancing act: If you leave the walls bare, the room can look cave-like and sterile, but if you add too much, it can look cluttered. The Kips Bay Show House in Dallas featured expansive ceilings, and we were inspired by how the designers styled the rooms to enhance this feature while still making the rooms feel cozy. Here, their best tips for decorating high-ceiling living rooms, bedrooms, and more.
The Daily South
How To Create A Plate Gallery Wall
When a blank wall is your problem, the solution may come from an unlikely place: your china cabinet. We're talking about hanging your plates. Rather than keeping your china locked behind cabinet doors, let decorative dishware shine on your walls as art. Repurposing dinner plates into wall decor is an easy way to give under-used dishes new life, show off prized china, and add elegance to your space.
boldsky.com
Diwali 2022: Amazing Home Decoration Ideas For The Festival Of Lights
It's the month of Diwali and Indians across the country and the globe is gearing up for the festival of lights (albeit this time in the pandemic). Diwali is grandly celebrated in India. It is the most awaited festival of the year for many communities in the country. People start preparing for the festival months in advance by cleaning up their homes and doing all the necessary shopping. This year Diwali will be celebrated on 24 October.
domino
More Than 20 Ancient Japanese Techniques Are on Display at This Modern Kyoto Home Store
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. In our Ask a Shopkeeper series, we tap the coolest store owners we know for a tour of their space and to ask them what items are trending right now—and beyond. For this installment, Tina Koyama and Hana Tsukamoto—the cofounders of POJ Studio, a decor store connected to a café and vacation rental in Kyoto, Japan—take us inside their traditional Japanese townhouse–turned–retail shop.
