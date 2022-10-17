Read full article on original website
Related
A woman had her left eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected
A woman had her left eye removed after contracting a difficult-to-treat parasitic infection while showering while wearing her contact lens. Acanthamoeba keratitis is a rare but serious infection caused by a microscopic organism that infects the cornea, the outer covering of the eye. According to the CDC, it is most common in contact lens wearers, but anyone can get it.
Urgent warning over deadly dog disease that's spreading across Australia amid a shortage of the vaccine that stops your pet from getting it
Dog owners are being warned about rising cases of leptospirosis as Australia faces a nationwide vaccine shortage to fight the deadly disease. Cases of Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection transmitted via rat urine and faeces that is potentially fatal to humans, have been detected in NSW, Queensland and the Northern Territory in recent months.
Pet Kangaroos Are Legal in 13 States, Including One in New England
In Australia, kangaroos are only allowed as pets in the state of Victoria, according to A-Z Animals. So, imagine how surprised I was to find out that these exotic wild animals, known for being rough, tough, and quite dangerous, are legal to own in several states across the country. I...
Alabama pet owner welcomes rare green puppy
All puppies are cute. But a green one? Now that’s really something. A French bulldog owned by an Alabama dog owner recently gave birth to a green puppy. Mark Ruffin, of Helena, the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies, told WBRC the mother dog was supposed to have a C-section but instead gave birth naturally. There were two puppies, and one was green.
topdogtips.com
Hybrid Dog Breeds: Adorable Crossbred Canines
Don't know the difference between a purebred and a mixed breed?. And what about those hybrid dogs everyone keeps talking about?. Making a decision can be overwhelming. That's why I'm here to help you guys out. There is no need to fret, as this is your ultimate guide to everything...
katzenworld.co.uk
Preventing Fleas – Advice on Keeping Your Furry Friend Flea Free
As the cooler weather rolls in, many of us may think flea season has passed us by. However, our heated homes mean they can thrive all year round, so regular preventive treatment is the only way to ensure furry family members are protected against these pesky parasites. PDSA Vet Nurse,...
a-z-animals.com
This Baby Elephant Gets Another Shot at Life Thanks to These People
This Baby Elephant Gets Another Shot at Life Thanks to These People. A young elephant in the Chobe National Park located in Botswana was found stuck in deep mud. Heroic workers at this park were seen trying to free the poor elephant who looked on in confusion, but otherwise seemed relaxed almost as if he knew he was going to be helped.
Comments / 0