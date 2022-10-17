Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Jermaine Burton video appears to show Alabama WR striking female Tennessee football fan on field after game
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton allegedly struck a female Tennessee football fan on the field at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, as she joined the Vols' postgame celebration. The woman, Emily Isaacs, posted a video on TikTok that appears to show Burton hitting her in the head while he walks off the field.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland
(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
Five-star athlete says first visit helps Vols move 'up on my board'
One of the nation's top Class of 2024 prospects visited Tennessee for the first time Saturday to attend the Vols' 52-49 win over rival Alabama.
Alex Atkins visits loaded Peach State school, extends offers to four prospects
Florida State offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins made his way by Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview on Thursday. He extended offers to four different prospects at the school:. 5-star 2024 ATH Mike Matthews - 6-foot-2, 180-pound multi-sport athlete who is ranked No. 4 overall in the nation and as...
Ranking college football's toughest remaining roads to the playoff
College football Playoff rankings debut Tuesday, Nov. 1, but a long road remains to the final-four postseason for every top contender. From top-ranked Georgia to No. 2 Ohio State and fast-rising Tennessee, the 2022 season is just getting started. "No, we try to work on all of them," said Georgia...
10 things to know as Kansas State heads to TCU
Bigger game. Bigger stage. Bigger moment. Keep winning, and the drama builds on the college football stage. Deep in the heart of Texas, a pair of unbeaten conference teams meet Saturday night. Big stakes on the line: The victor, alone in first place. With an improbable 43-40 double-OT win in its last outing, TCU joined the mix atop the Big 12. That sets the stage when Kansas State rolls into Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Four-Star DB and Louisville commit Aaron Williams planning official visits
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive back Aaron Williams was just presented with his All-American Bowl jersey and talked about the honor, the status of his Louisville commitment and locking in official visit dates with a pair of top 10 programs. Williams is among the nation’s top defensive back prospects...
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Josh Heupel's Tennessee success, offensive similarities
Tennessee made headlines all season for their rise under coach Josh Heupel. But before Heupel was a coach, he was the quarterback for Oklahoma in 1999, Mike Leach was Heupel’s offensive coordinator. Leach, the now head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, offered a unique perspective on his SEC counterpart.
Mike Norvell finishes Thursday and begins Friday visiting prospects in South Georgia
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell wrapped up a busy Thursday of visits by making his way, via helicopter, to the game between Albany (Ga.) Dougherty and Thomasville (Ga.) last evening. That game featured FSU 2024 five-star running back commitment Kameron Davis. Davis has been committed to FSU since February...
Preps to Pros: USC is team with biggest boost from Transfer Portal at midway point of season
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Chris Hummer discuss how USC have utilized the transfer portal better than any other program in college football in 2022.
FSU coach Mike Norvell checks in on elite RB prospect via helicopter
Florida State coaches are making the rounds these next few days to see a variety of recruits during the bye week. A top priority for the Seminoles is Orlando running back Cedric Baxter, and FSU coach Mike Norvell made sure to leave an impression on the four-star recruit as he arrived for his visit via a helicopter.
Nebraska offers 2026 recruits with strong Huskers connection
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans might recognize the surname of the Huskers newest offers out in Arizona as Bastian Vanden Bosch and Case Vanden Bosch each received a verbal tender. The brothers are freshman football players for Arizona powerhouse Brophy Prep and the son of former Nebraska defensive lineman Kyle Vanden Bosch, who played for the Huskers from 1998 to 2000, and the defender was a tour de force finishing with 142 career tackles, 13 sacks, 34 tackles for a loss and 46 pressures. Vanden Bosch was an important special teams player as well where he blocked three kicks in a single season.
What Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State at TCU
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. "Yeah, he's something else. These guys are just explosive waiting to happen. And so yeah, it's a great challenge for our guys. We're excited." On...
McGrath: Film shows Alabama defender tipped game-winning field goal
Chase McGrath's game-winning field goal as time expired Saturday during Tennessee's dramatic victory over rival Alabama narrowly cleared the crossbar, setting off a wild celebration at Neyland Stadium. When the Vols' senior kicker reviewed the film from Saturday's game, he found out why his 40-yard kick didn't sail through the uprights with plenty of room to spare.
The loaded list of recruits visiting this weekend
TheBigSpur’s rolled out a couple of different lists of recruits scheduled to visit on Saturday night for the South Carolina-Texas A&M game.
Ole Miss volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth suspended
Apparently, Ole Miss head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth has been suspended from her duties. The Ole Miss sports information department said as much in a short, two-sentence statement sent to the media late Thursday afternoon. Assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach while a "review" of the program is being conducted.
Teammates reveal the most impressive player on the Michigan men’s basketball team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its season in just over two weeks with an exhibition against Ferris State and the opener against Purdue Fort Wayne. Until then, there are many unknowns about the 2022-23 Wolverines. Seven scholarship newcomers — five freshman and two...
