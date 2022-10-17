ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington State Wildfire Forces Thousands To Evacuate

By Shruti Rajkumar
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N143b_0icRMdRJ00

A wildfire near the Washington-Oregon border burned out of control on Sunday, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes and flee from the blaze.

The Nakia Creek Fire began Oct. 9 near Vancouver, Washington. Officials said it broke containment lines on Sunday and grew in size from 156 acres to about 2,000 acres in a matter of hours.

Residents of more than 2,900 homes in Washington state were issued a “ Level 3 Go Now ” evacuation notice by Sunday night telling them to evacuate, according to the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency. Thousands more have been told to be prepared to evacuate.

The fire has been fueled by powerful winds and unseasonably high temperatures. The temperature in Vancouver was 86 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, a stark contrast to the typical mid-October temperature that rarely exceeds the low 60s. Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency officials described a fire official telling a crew that “while the calendar may say it’s October 16th … I need you to think like it’s August 16th.”

Some cities experienced record-high temperatures over the weekend. Seattle hit 88 degrees Sunday, marking its second-warmest October day on record and breaking the daily record of 72 degrees set in 2018, according to the National Weather Service .

“With the current weather patterns here in the [Pacific Northwest], we have another good week of potential fire weather,” Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency officials said .

Winds are expected to ease but temperatures will remain above average for the next few days, CNN reports . Hot conditions will linger until Thursday, before dropping to average and below average for the weekend. Rain is also expected over the weekend.

Oregon experienced similar conditions over the past month, leading to continuing wildfire threats in the Pacific Northwest. In September, the Cedar Creek Fire burned more than 86,000 acres in central Oregon and, like the Nakia Creek Fire, forced residents to evacuate.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 4

Related
KUOW

NW town breathing the world’s worst air

Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
DARRINGTON, WA
camaspostrecord.com

Go Now: wildfire’s sudden expansion Sunday afternoon prompted widespread evacuations north of Camas-Washougal

Camas-Washougal residents caught off guard on Sunday, Oct. 16, by the rapid expansion of the Nakia Creek Fire and their sudden inclusion in the fire’s Level 3 “go now” evacuation zone said this week that they are “humbled and grateful” for the friends, neighbors and volunteers who helped them find comfort during such a stressful time.
CAMAS, WA
KOMO News

Smoky scenes from around western Washington

Western Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world Wednesday and Thursday. Rain will hopefully start to clear out the smoke Friday. Some local photographers braved the terrible smoke and captured these eerie scenes.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Inside the Bolt Creek Fire — and the Newly Burning Forests of the Western Cascades

INDEX — Thinning fuels on a hand crew in the first few days of the Bolt Creek fire, Cassandra Brazfield recalls hearing thuds as trees hit the ground. Early on, the fire — that for weeks has smoldered and smoked out Western Washington — behaved in interesting ways, she said. "It would just burn when it was super humid." It would light up the "duff," a dense, peaty layer of partially decomposed moss and litter, and the understory would catch fire. Trees would fall unexpectedly.
opb.org

Oregon looks to head off an earthquake-triggered fuel-spill disaster

Oregon is moving forward with a plan to prevent a mega earthquake from setting off catastrophic fuel spills in the Willamette and Columbia rivers. Environmental state officials are kicking off a yearlong effort, starting next week, that aims to safeguard sections of the two rivers where large concentrations of fuel tanks are vulnerable when the Big One — a magnitude 9 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake — hits.
OREGON STATE
MyNorthwest

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Here Is the Headlights Law in Washington You Need to Be Aware Of

I don't know about you, but I get really annoyed when it's dusk or dawn and I see somebody driving around with no headlights on their vehicle. That's kind of against the law, you know! Now that the daylight hours are getting shorter in Washington state, I've noticed that we drivers need to get in the habit of turning our headlights on sooner for safer driving purposes. Nobody has any time for unnecessary car wrecks, amirite!
WASHINGTON STATE
kptv.com

Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness. The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KUOW

Snow is returning to Western Washington

After experiencing one of the hottest days on record for October, snow will start falling in the mountains in Western Washington this weekend. Yes, snow!. The National Weather service says snow levels will drop between 3,000-4,000 feet Saturday night through Sunday morning. That means higher elevations in the Cascade Mountains will receive some fresh ice. We could see some flakes flying around places like Stevens Pass, Mount Baker, and Paradise. The Olympics are also expected to see snow.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRO.com

New maps detail routes to tsunami safety for Coastal Washington

New maps have been created for the Twin Harbors coast that shows routes to tsunami safety in case of an emergency. The maps were created as part of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) efforts to provide tsunami safety information to communities along Washington’s coast. Geologists modeled...
WASHINGTON STATE
kptv.com

All evacuation zones removed for Nakia Creek Fire

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - All evacuation zones that were issued Sunday for the Nakia Creek Fire have been removed, Clark Regional Emergency Services (CRESA) announced Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the wildfire was estimated to be 1,918 acres, an increase of just 49 acres since Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire is now 23% contained.
CAMAS, WA
Portland Tribune

Vancouver Waterfront masterplan nears completion

The next phase of the Vancouver development is slated to include senior living, additional apartments and parking.Barry Cain, president and owner of Gramor Development Inc., didn't plan for his vision for Vancouver's waterfront to take 20 years to accomplish. Now that it's nearing buildout and attracting growing numbers of locals and tourists to its restaurants and shops, hotel, apartments and condos, and natural spaces, he takes in views of the Columbia River and the people enjoying the waterfront's amenities with a broad smile. Cain knew the 32-acre property could become something special when Boise Cascade closed its paper mill there...
VANCOUVER, WA
thetacomaledger.com

The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?

Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
WASHINGTON STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

178K+
Followers
10K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy