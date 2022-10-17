Read full article on original website
Fotis Kokosioulis Added to Payton Award Watch List
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham senior wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis was among 20 FCS players who have joined the watch list for the 2022 Walter Payton Award, which Stats Perform presents to the national offensive player of the year in college football's Division I subdivision. He joins Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat who was on the preseason list that was announced in August.
Women’s Soccer Outlasted by Dayton
Bronx, N.Y. – (October 20, 2022) – The Fordham women's soccer team gave the Dayton Flyers all they could handle on Thursday night at Jack Coffey Field, with the Rams taking a 2-1 lead in the second half. However, Dayton scored in the 54th and 81st minute to outlast the Rams by a 3-2 score.
Volleyball Readies for Two Matches at Davidson
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball (9-11, 3-6) returns to the road for this weekend's matches at Davidson (14-6, 8-1), starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday, the latter of which will be streamed on ESPN+. All relevant links can be found above. Ramses Challenge. Join...
Women’s Soccer Heads into Final Week of A-10 Play
Bronx, N.Y. – (October 19, 2022) – It's the final week of the Atlantic 10 women's soccer regular season and the Fordham Rams are right in the hunt to qualify for the 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship with two matches remaining. The Rams open the week by hosting Dayton on Thursday, while traveling to Massachusetts on Sunday.
Nir Gross Named MAWPC Player of the Week
Bridgeport, Pa. – (October 19, 2022) - The Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) announced its weekly awards on Wednesday with Fordham's Nir Gross (Hod Hasharon, Israel) selected as the league's Player of the Week. Gross had an outstanding Saturday, posting six goals, two assists, two steals, and nine combined...
Fordham Athletics to Continue McLendon Leadership Initiative Future Leader Position
Bronx, N.Y. – For the second consecutive year, Fordham Athletics is proud to announce that it will fund a McLendon Leadership Initiative Future Leader position for the department for the 2022-2023 academic year. The McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative (MLI) is a coach-driven initiative that provides diverse college graduates a...
