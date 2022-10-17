Read full article on original website
wamegotimes.com
Lady Raiders take state … again
EMPORIA, Oct. 18 – The Lady Raider golf team brushed aside Winfield today to take the 4A State Golf Title – again. This time, the Lady Raiders did it with a commanding 88 stroke margin, coming in with a 674 over the two-day event. Winfield, who Wamego just squeaked past last year, came in far behind at 762.
wamegotimes.com
Wamego blanks Clearwater to remain undefeated
Raider Hagan Johnson returned Friday night’s opening kickoff at Clearwater for a touchdown and Wamego never looked back, moving to 7-0 on the season with the eventual 48-0 win. This was the first regular season match-up between the teams. The Indians had knocked Wamego out of the playoffs 14-7...
Topeka business celebrates 100 year anniversary, wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is celebrating 100 years of their doors being open. Ernest Spencer Metals is a Topeka-based company that builds products for construction companies. On Saturday, the employees and their families gathered to celebrate a century in business. In addition to celebrating 100 years, Ernest Spencer won the “Coolest Thing Made […]
KVOE
Emporia Police completes investigation into Emporia High football alleged battery incident
A decision on formal charges is next, with the Emporia Police investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team now completed, but there is still no confirmation when it comes to case details as the regular season comes to a close and playoffs await.
wamegotimes.com
RCHS celebrates senior night with win over Tigers
Rock Creek head football coach Shane Sieben celebrated the first senior class to spend all four years under his tutelage, as his Mustangs picked apart the Clay Center Tigers at the Rock Friday night. “This senior class has been unbelievable,” Sieben said of the group. “It’s a special group for...
adastraradio.com
State of Kansas Auctions Bison to Thin the Herd in Central Kansas
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KNS) – The state of Kansas is selling bison to help preserve a Kansas prairie. The Kansas News Service reports that 80 bison are up for auction next month with many coming from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge in central Kansas. Cliff Peterson, with the Department of Wildlife...
Bald Eagle, Owl Killed by Raccoons at Kansas Nature Center
A bald eagle and barn owl were killed last week at Prairie Park Nature Center in Lawrence, Kansas by wild raccoons. The birds belonged to the Birds of Prey exhibit at the center. The raccoons snuck in through a space between an outside wood fence and the wired-fence cage area where the birds lived, according to local reports.
WIBW
Topeka drivers prepare for delays on SW 21st St. as 3 lanes set to close
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should be prepared for delays on SW 21st St. as three lanes are closed to install bus pads. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19, the City of Topeka says Joe Schreiner Concrete Construction will close three lanes of SW 21st to install bus pads. According to the...
KVOE
Two to Newman Regional Health after wreck in north-central Emporia
Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday evening in Emporia. Two vehicles collided at 12th and Chestnut shortly after 6 pm. Emporia firefighters say they took two people from one of the vehicles to Newman Regional Health for observation and possible treatment with undisclosed injuries. Emporia Police officers have...
adastraradio.com
Proposal Aims to Slow Depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer in Western Kansas
HAYS, Kan. (KNS) – A new proposal in western Kansas could slow the depletion of the declining Ogallala Aquifer by limiting irrigation. Under the plan, four counties in western Kansas might soon limit the amount of water farmers can use to irrigate crops. The Kansas News Service reports that...
Why K-State is expecting big things from Florida basketball transfer Keyontae Johnson
“He is one of those players who can go get a bucket whenever he wants one.”
KAKE TV
What if Jacuzzi-like water jets could save a lake? Scientists will try it in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Tuttle Creek Lake sits like a shrunken version of its former self. Take the abandoned campground: Drinking water stopped reaching its pipes as the reservoir filled with mud. Several boat ramps now lead only to dirt. Locals remember waterskiing in these areas, before so much silt...
KVOE
Emporia teenager hurt in Interstate 35 crash near Merchant Street exit
The Kansas Highway Patrol says an Emporia teenager suffered apparently minor injuries as the result of a crash on Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The crash happened half a mile west of the Merchant Street exit shortly after 5:10 pm. Troopers say Megan Olson was southbound when she lost control of her SUV. The vehicle then rolled to the right shoulder before ending on its top.
WIBW
Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman killed by an Amtrak train last week in Emporia has been identified. Emporia Police say the victim has been identified as Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, of Emporia. Officials say the accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
Most haunted hotel in Kansas sends KSNT a message
HOLTON (KSNT) – Stormtrack Meteorologists Gabriella Gomez and Ryan Matoush joined KSNT News Anchor Katie Garceran early Wednesday morning to conduct a paranormal investigation with local professionals. The investigation took place at Hotel Josephine in Holton Kansas just before dawn. Natalie Kreiger and Jaden had been staying at the hotel overnight and had barely gotten […]
Driver flown to Kansas City hospital after head-on crash on K-10
One person was flown to a Kansas City hospital after a two-vehicle head-on crash in western Lawrence, Kansas, Tuesday morning.
KVOE
Quik Trip project in front of Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission during Tuesday’s monthly meeting
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are holding back-to-back meetings Tuesday. The Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of a preliminary plat for Flint Hills Crossing, the project bringing Quik Trip to Emporia just west of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus. The board will also discuss proposed new zoning regulations.
wamegotimes.com
Commission urged to place rock quarry moratorium
Lawrence Ubel complimented the county commissioners Monday on their efforts regarding rock quarry Conditional Use Permits. However, Ubel anticipates more interest in rock quarries in Sherman Township and suggested the commissioners issue a moratorium. “As time has passed, it has become more evident that more quarry sites will be considered....
1350kman.com
USD 383 board to consider real estate purchase
The Manhattan-Ogden School Board will consider a real estate property purchase near the College Hill Early Childhood Education Center, when it meets Wednesday evening. Prior to construction at the school, the district had sought to purchase some of the neighboring properties but was unsuccessful. The shape and layout of the site led the district to construct a playground directly south of the school near the heavily traveled Kimball Avenue. The district notes in the agenda material that the property owner at 2606 Margot Lane, north of College Hill, has agreed to sell. The district, if successful would intend to use the property to move that south playground to the property site north of the school. The purchase contract to be considered is just under $151,000.
