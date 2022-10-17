Read full article on original website
Kevin Lee Boggs — UPDATED
Kevin Lee Boggs, 66, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. He was born March 30, 1956, in Warsaw, the son of Harry and Joyce (Taylor) Boggs. Kevin graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’74. He had retired as an expediter at RR Donnelley & Sons. Kevin was an avid golfer who belonged to the Thursday Men’s Golf League. He enjoyed music and woodworking, was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and loved the outdoors. He was a great adventurer who loved to travel, but he especially cherished the time he spent with his friends and family, who loved him dearly.
Maria Stapleton — PENDING
Maria Stapleton, 58, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Four Recently Hired As Warsaw Firefighters
WARSAW — Four men have recently been hired as firefighters with Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory. Chad Bassett, Tristan Pass, Matt Koldyke, and Logan Keener all come to WWFT with prior experience at area fire departments. Logan Keener. Keener is from Allen County and has five years of prior fire service...
Marlene Davis — PENDING
Marlene Davis, 82, Warsaw, died Oct. 20, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services with services at Owen Family Funeral Home of Syracuse.
Terry Roberts — PENDING
Terry Roberts, 69, Warsaw, died Oct. 20, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Pamela R. Cretcher, $944.23. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. Oscar Flores, $1,046.10. Phillip Konieczny, $1,954.96. General Audit Corporation v. Robert Lafollette, $1,277.43. Humberto Rico v. Tiffany Yoder,...
Marilyn E. Peter — PENDING
Marilyn E. Peter, 86, formerly of Rochester, died at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
Jane P. Steeley — UPDATED
Jane P. Steeley, 67, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 29. 2022, at Mason Health and Rehab, Warsaw. She was born Nov. 30, 1954. She is survived by her son, Daniel Zeringue; daughter, Patricia Zeringue; six grandchildren; sister, Edie Babcock; and brother, Bill Baker. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in...
Mary B. Wiggs — UPDATED
Mary “Berniece” Wiggs, 101, North Webster, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born April 1, 1921. She was united in marriage to Billy J Wiggs; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Roberta Wiggs, Spokane, Wash. and...
Steven Ray Dunnagan
Steven Ray Dunnagan, 63, rural Wabash, died at noon Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Marion General Hospital, Marion. He was born Dec. 10, 1958. Steven married Melisa J. “Lisa” Marley on Jan. 26, 1980; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by his two sons, Wesley Steven...
Alton Richard Buck
Alton Richard Buck, 86, Winona Lake, died Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was surrounded by his loving family and died peacefully. Alton Buck was born April 23, 1936, to Robert and Amy Buck, near the...
Eileen M. Heath
Eileen Marie Heath, 67, Columbia City, died at 4:19 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. She was born Oct. 16, 1954. Survivors include her children, Rochelle (Matt Bunyan) Heath and Kyle Heath, both of Columbia City; six grandchildren; and siblings, Beatrice Heath, Villa Grove, Ill. and Richard Heath, Vermontville, Mich. DeMoney-Grimes...
Jodie A. Elshire
Jodie A. Elshire, 65, Fort Wayne, formerly of LaFontaine, died at 8:45 p.m. Oct. 17, 2022, at Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born May 1, 1957. Jodie is survived by her daughter, Katie (Fred) Gengnagel, Wabash; one grandson; and one brother, Terry (Beverly) Faust, Urbana. McDonald Funeral Homes,...
Patricia Majewski — UPDATED
Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Patricia was born Aug. 2, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Sigmund and Frances (Marciniak) Machala. She was united in marriage to Anthony “Tony” Majewski on Sept. 28, 1957, in Chicago, Ill. He preceded her in death Dec. 16, 2012.
Gary Dean Keaffaber
Gary Dean Keaffaber, 82, Elkhart, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Elkhart Hospital, Elkhart. He was born Sept. 11, 1940. In 1962, he married Dianna McCullough. On Nov. 14, 1975, he married Judith (Rock) Kilmer; she survives. Gary is also survived by his six children, Jeffrey Keaffaber, Orlando, Fla., J....
James Michael ‘Mike’ Gray
James Michael “Mike” Gray, 70, North Manchester, died Oct. 17, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. Mike was born Feb. 26, 1952. He is survived by his son, David Mefford, North Manchester; and sisters, Terry Gray, Mishawaka and Frankie “Jeanie” Wingert, Florida. McKee Mortuary is...
New WL Reserve Officers Sworn In
WINONA LAKE — The Winona Lake Police Department has two new reserve officers. At the Winona Lake Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Town Attorney Adam Turner administered the oath of office to Michelson Courtois and Payton Stutzman, following the council unanimously approving their becoming officers. Both also...
Dennis L. Hover — UPDATED
Dennis Lee Hover, 81, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Dennis was born March 31, 1941, in Warsaw, to Fred and Dorothy (Woodling) Hover. Dennis greatly disliked the Indiana winters and would spend time in Florida each year. He was an avid golfer and self-proclaimed that he was “not very good at it,” even though he did land a hole in one.
Judith ‘Judy’ Ann Puckett
Judith “Judy” Ann Puckett, 78, Winona Lake, died at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born Aug. 30, 1944. She married Lee J. Puckett Feb. 28, 1964; he preceded her in death. She will be lovingly remembered by her son,...
Merritt J. Kyle
Merritt J. Kyle, 83, Ligonier, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 30, 1939. On Nov. 25, 1962, he married Mamie Schmidt; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Beverly (Robert) Mace, Ligonier, Rhonda (Kevin) Sharp, Kendallville and Donna (Roy) Blankenbeckler, Syracuse; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
