Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
wegotthiscovered.com
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel
Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
wegotthiscovered.com
The whimpering demise of a legendary franchise escapes its tortured existence on streaming
For a franchise that spawned sequels, prequels, spinoffs, and reboots, as well as sequels to some of those those spinoffs and reboots, there was little chance 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise was going to maintain any qualitative consistency. Instead of going out with a bang, though, the dismal Dark Phoenix sent the iconic mutants on their way with a pathetic whimper.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ star reveals the disagreement with Chadwick Boseman that left her fuming
It may be altogether impossible to imagine an MCU star more beloved or lamented than Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor, who passed away at the tragically premature age of 43, was universally beloved by his colleagues, and his absence echoes in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise to this day.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
wegotthiscovered.com
A shabby subterranean horror torn apart by critics, crowds, and creatures digs deep for a streaming resurgence
Even the worst horror movies ever made can manage to find at least a handful of supporters no matter how egregiously awful the end product turns out to be, but you may have to look a lot harder than usual to find anyone who has nice things to say about The Cave.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest uninspired attempt at launching a blockbuster franchise hits #1 in 58 countries
The top brass at Netflix have never been shy in admitting that the streaming service remains on the hunt for a marquee blockbuster franchise of its own that has the potential to rival the likes of Star Wars, Harry Potter, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to popularity and cultural impact. If the company keeps churning out forgettable dreck like The School for Good and Evil, though, the wait is poised to go on for a long time to come.
wegotthiscovered.com
Please enjoy actual hero Jack Black singing to a terminally ill ‘School of Rock’ fan
Jack Black has given the internet a nice warm bowl of soul food and reminded everyone that there are still good guys among the Hollywood elite by making the day of a terminally ill teenager whose favorite movie is School of Rock. The voice of Bowser in the upcoming The...
wegotthiscovered.com
A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores
In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
wegotthiscovered.com
When will the first ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ trailer be released?
2023 is bringing with it plenty of MCU action and one of the most highly anticipated Marvel films is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The third film in the Ant-Man franchise, Quantumania has been kept mostly under wraps so far outside of the film’s first trailer being screened exclusively at D23. After this screening, it was not shared on social media or elsewhere, so almost all of the Marvel fanbase has yet to see it for themselves.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ may have just teased an appearance from the most important character in ‘Star Wars’
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 7. So far Andor has been content to carve its own path through the Star Wars saga. We haven’t seen a single lightsaber, the Force seems like a distant religion irrelevant to the story, and there’s no crossover with any other stories set during the period between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.
wegotthiscovered.com
Viewers are absolutely flabbergasted and livid with the ending to Netflix’s true-crime miniseries ‘The Watcher’
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Netflix’s The Watcher!. The Watcher, Netflix’s Ryan Murphy-helmed, true-crime miniseries that arrived just in time for Halloween, had all of the makings of a hit. Between its super creepy premise, based on a real-life true story, and all-star cast including Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Mia Farrow, and Richard Kind, it’s no wonder that it made short work of knocking Murphy’s other true-crime miniseries, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, out of the streamer’s top spot.
wegotthiscovered.com
Episodic horror aficionados still stung by the demise of Norman Reedus’ forgotten anthology series
Anthology series have perhaps fallen by the wayside over the years, with the glory days of Tales from the Crypt, the many Twilight Zone reboots, and Are You Afraid of the Dark? well beyond the current media appetite. During the mid 2000s, an anthology series was pitched with someone of...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ star wants to team with another instant Marvel icon
It’s been over a week since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up Disney Plus’ Phase Four slate in the cheekiest way it possibly could. Evidently, the ability to personally re-write your own ending by requesting a meeting with Kevin himself makes for quite the power-creep nuances. She-Hulk wasn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming sadists drawn to a tasteless horror that was offensive in more ways than one
Horror has always been known to court controversy in an effort to turn notoriety into tangible financial rewards, but the release of 2018’s schlocky supernatural chiller Slender Man turned out to be tasteless and offensive in more ways than one. Director Sylvain White’s studio-backed genre movie came to theaters...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘NOPE’ star says yes to joining the MCU as an X-Men favorite
Sometimes a a superhero fancasting gains so much steam on social media that it gets to the point where everyone’s convinced it’s actually happening. In actuality, the root of the rumors are just fans and their wishful thinking. Such is the case with Keke Palmer and Rogue. Earlier this summer, the concept of the NOPE actress playing the beloved X-Men member in the MCU ran riot online, even though there’s no real truth to the casting. (That we know of, anyway.)
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ star explains the biggest differences between his two DC roles
Dwayne Johnson may have an uncontested grip on the spotlight as the titular hero in Black Adam, but we’d be remiss to forget that the film carries a particularly dense ensemble weight. Indeed, alongside Johnson are the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Aldis Hodge, all...
Comments / 0