ComicBook

New Mortal Kombat Game Announced

A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
dexerto.com

After 3 years, Pokemon Go is getting ‘global map refresh’ update

After three years of waiting, Niantic has announced that it will be refreshing the game’s map, bringing more accuracy and Pokemon spawns. As Pokemon Go is a mobile game that heavily relies on GPS tracking and motion, having an up-to-date map system is integral to the experience. However, as...
dexerto.com

Pumpkaboo sizes in Pokemon Go explained: Which one is best?

Pumpkaboo is one of the most interesting creatures you can encounter in Pokemon Go, with four different sizes available to catch. But which one is best? Let’s find out. As the annual Halloween event rolls around once again, many Pokemon Go players will be encountering Pumpkaboo, which is a Ghost/Grass-type Pokemon that first appeared in the Kalos region.
dexerto.com

All Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops & how to get them

Modern Warfare 2 is getting in on the Twitch drop action to reward fans who show up to support the game on the popular streaming platform. The partnership between Call of Duty and Amazon grows stronger once again. While last year saw the online shopping brand score placements in the form of QR codes that appeared on the map during live Call of Duty League matches, it seems like things are heating up even further.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation's enhanced PS5 controller is ridiculously expensive

Hope you’re ready to splash the cash - Sony has now confirmed the release date for the PS5’s fancy new DualSense Edge wireless controller. The controller, on the face of things, is really quite exciting - it promises “high performance and personalisation”. Less exciting is the price tag, which is sure to leave the wallets of gamers everywhere quaking in fear.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3

With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
GAMINGbible

Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5

Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
The Verge

Netflix announces Profile Transfers — for when it forces you to finally pay up

Netflix announced a new feature on Monday called Profile Transfer after months of testing in a few countries around the world. The feature allows users to move their “personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings” to a new account, according to the company’s press release.
dexerto.com

Xbox claims PlayStation restricts Call of Duty’s placement on Game Pass

In a response to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Xbox claimed PlayStation restricts Call of Duty’s ability to appear on Game Pass. While the regulatory body in Brazil, CADE, recently approved Microsoft’s $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition, the CMA wants to impose a Phase 2 inquiry into the merger.
dexerto.com

YouTuber finds rare Pokemon card sets at Walgreens and nobody knew they existed

YouTuber PokeRev went to Walgreens in an attempt to find mystery Pokemon booster packs hidden inside Walgreens’ exclusive products. In a YouTube video posted on October 17, YouTuber PokeRev made a visit to Walgreens to search for some rare Pokemon cards. According to the content creator, Walgreens sold something he calls mystery packs.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players demand Sojourn nerfs as DPS hero dominates meta

Sojourn is dominating Overwatch 2 with her ability to one-shot many of the game’s heroes and players are calling on Blizzard to nerf her abilities. Overwatch 2 introduced three new heroes at launch for each of the game’s roles in the form of Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko, but only one has been proving to be a problem.
dexerto.com

Apex Legends glitch lets you explore Season 15 map teaser freely

A new Apex Legends glitch lets players explore the Season 15 map teaser freely, giving new insight into upcoming locations and POIs. Apex Legends Season 15 is rapidly approaching and, as has become the standard practice ahead of a new season, teasers and hints at what is to come are rapidly piling up.
dexerto.com

Bungie reportedly reviving sci-fi Marathon series as squad-based shooter

A new report claims Destiny developer Bungie is turning its classic sci-fi series, Marathon, into an extraction-based shooter. Bungie had several projects under its belt before changing the status quo of console gaming with Halo in the early aughts. The Marathon franchise constitutes one of the studio’s more interesting pre-Halo...
dexerto.com

DualSense Edge: Price, release date & where to buy

Sony has officially unveiled the Dualsense Edge, a “Pro” version of its PS5 controller. The Dualsense Edge retails for $199.99 and launches in January 2023. Sony’s excellent DualSense controller is getting a ‘pro’ version, with the DualSense Edge. A clear shot across the bow towards Microsoft, the Edge takes inspiration from the Elite line of Xbox controllers.

