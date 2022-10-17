Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
dexerto.com
After 3 years, Pokemon Go is getting ‘global map refresh’ update
After three years of waiting, Niantic has announced that it will be refreshing the game’s map, bringing more accuracy and Pokemon spawns. As Pokemon Go is a mobile game that heavily relies on GPS tracking and motion, having an up-to-date map system is integral to the experience. However, as...
dexerto.com
Pumpkaboo sizes in Pokemon Go explained: Which one is best?
Pumpkaboo is one of the most interesting creatures you can encounter in Pokemon Go, with four different sizes available to catch. But which one is best? Let’s find out. As the annual Halloween event rolls around once again, many Pokemon Go players will be encountering Pumpkaboo, which is a Ghost/Grass-type Pokemon that first appeared in the Kalos region.
dexerto.com
Glastrier & Spectrier take over Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid Battles, but there’s a catch
An exclusive Crown Tundra Legends Event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield introducing Glastrier & Spectrier to Max Raid Battles. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is finally on the horizon with the game scheduled to arrive on November 19, 2022. While this is great news for Pokemon fans, Game Freak...
dexerto.com
All Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops & how to get them
Modern Warfare 2 is getting in on the Twitch drop action to reward fans who show up to support the game on the popular streaming platform. The partnership between Call of Duty and Amazon grows stronger once again. While last year saw the online shopping brand score placements in the form of QR codes that appeared on the map during live Call of Duty League matches, it seems like things are heating up even further.
PlayStation's enhanced PS5 controller is ridiculously expensive
Hope you’re ready to splash the cash - Sony has now confirmed the release date for the PS5’s fancy new DualSense Edge wireless controller. The controller, on the face of things, is really quite exciting - it promises “high performance and personalisation”. Less exciting is the price tag, which is sure to leave the wallets of gamers everywhere quaking in fear.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go community begs Niantic to “let go of 2016” in order to improve Raids
Pokemon Go players have been left with a sour taste in their mouths following the debut of Elite Raids, and they are blaming the poor launch on Niantic being “stuck in the past”. On October 15, Niantic launched Elite Raids in Pokemon Go. These brand-new Raids would appear...
wegotthiscovered.com
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
The Verge
Netflix announces Profile Transfers — for when it forces you to finally pay up
Netflix announced a new feature on Monday called Profile Transfer after months of testing in a few countries around the world. The feature allows users to move their “personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings” to a new account, according to the company’s press release.
dexerto.com
Xbox claims PlayStation restricts Call of Duty’s placement on Game Pass
In a response to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Xbox claimed PlayStation restricts Call of Duty’s ability to appear on Game Pass. While the regulatory body in Brazil, CADE, recently approved Microsoft’s $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition, the CMA wants to impose a Phase 2 inquiry into the merger.
dexerto.com
Riot apologizes for “honest mistake” on League of Legends Worlds 2022 event pass
The League of Legends Worlds 2022 event pass has been under fire from players for offering less rewards than previous renditions. Riot has blamed it on an “honest mistake”, making it up to players with extra experience at the tail end. The in-game League of Legends Worlds event...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players blast seasonal prestige system that makes ranking up “pointless”
Call of Duty players have criticized the decision to stick with a recently established seasonal prestige system in Modern Warfare 2, claiming that it makes ranking up “pointless”. Prestiging has long been a part of Call of Duty multiplayer, with players eager to rank up online as fast...
dexerto.com
YouTuber finds rare Pokemon card sets at Walgreens and nobody knew they existed
YouTuber PokeRev went to Walgreens in an attempt to find mystery Pokemon booster packs hidden inside Walgreens’ exclusive products. In a YouTube video posted on October 17, YouTuber PokeRev made a visit to Walgreens to search for some rare Pokemon cards. According to the content creator, Walgreens sold something he calls mystery packs.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players demand Sojourn nerfs as DPS hero dominates meta
Sojourn is dominating Overwatch 2 with her ability to one-shot many of the game’s heroes and players are calling on Blizzard to nerf her abilities. Overwatch 2 introduced three new heroes at launch for each of the game’s roles in the form of Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko, but only one has been proving to be a problem.
Upcoming Star Wars games: Every new Star Wars game announced so far
Details on every upcoming Star Wars game in development – from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Star Wars: Eclipse
dexerto.com
Apex Legends glitch lets you explore Season 15 map teaser freely
A new Apex Legends glitch lets players explore the Season 15 map teaser freely, giving new insight into upcoming locations and POIs. Apex Legends Season 15 is rapidly approaching and, as has become the standard practice ahead of a new season, teasers and hints at what is to come are rapidly piling up.
dexerto.com
Bungie reportedly reviving sci-fi Marathon series as squad-based shooter
A new report claims Destiny developer Bungie is turning its classic sci-fi series, Marathon, into an extraction-based shooter. Bungie had several projects under its belt before changing the status quo of console gaming with Halo in the early aughts. The Marathon franchise constitutes one of the studio’s more interesting pre-Halo...
dexerto.com
DualSense Edge: Price, release date & where to buy
Sony has officially unveiled the Dualsense Edge, a “Pro” version of its PS5 controller. The Dualsense Edge retails for $199.99 and launches in January 2023. Sony’s excellent DualSense controller is getting a ‘pro’ version, with the DualSense Edge. A clear shot across the bow towards Microsoft, the Edge takes inspiration from the Elite line of Xbox controllers.
Comments / 1