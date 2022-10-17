Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Introducing the newest baby in the Bachelor universe!. Lauren Bushnell, who gave birth to her and husband Chris Lane's second son on Oct. 16, shared pictures of the newborn in an adorable post. "Baker Weston Lane," she wrote in an Oct. 21 Instagram accompanied by an array of photos showing off Baker's sweet face as well as him being held by his parents. "Our little man surprised us 9 days early, late Sunday night. Still laughing thinking about my water breaking (very aggressive, movie like situation) driving myself to the hospital in Chris' truck (pantsless btw) because my car was out of gas and Dutton was sleeping."

