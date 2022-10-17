Read full article on original website
How Miley Cyrus Feels Amid Dad Billy Ray Cyrus' Relationship With Firerose
Watch: How Miley Cyrus REALLY Feels Amid Billy Ray's Romance With Firerose. Earlier this year, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus—who share five children including Miley Cyrus—announced they were going their separate ways after almost 30 years of marriage. Now, following their split, a source close to the "We Can't Stop" singer is telling E! News about the current state of her relationship with her parents.
Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child
Watch: Nicki Minaj Surprise Appearance Ranks High for Sophia Grace. Sophia Grace Brownlee, a child star-turned YouTuber who became more famous in 2011 after performing a cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her cousin Rosie McClelland, is expecting her first baby. "I am here...
Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak Dies One Week After Co-Star Angela Lansbury
Following the death of Angela Lansbury, another star of the hit series Murder, She Wrote has also passed away. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the '80s and '90s show, died at age 86 on Oct. 20, nine days after the actress' death at age 96. The actor passed away from natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told the Hollywood Reporter. One of Masak's daughters also announced the news on his Facebook page.
John Legend Admits He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen at the Beginning of Their Relationship
Watch: John Legend Reveals He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen. John Legend was a different man in the earlier days of his romance with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer—who met his now-wife in 2006 on the set of his "Stereo" music video—recently opened up about why he wasn't as committed to the model when they first started dating.
See a Steamy Sneak Peek of Magic Mike's Last Dance Featuring Channing Tatum's Abs
Watch: Channing Tatum Steps Up His Dancing Skills in New Video. It's showtime for Channing Tatum. As seen in the first look for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the actor had no problem baring his abs for co-star Salma Hayek. In fact, the teaser image—released on Oct. 21—showed the actress getting a close feel of Channing's six-pack as he held her hand.
Why Judy Greer Says She Should've "Dressed Way Sluttier" During 13 Going on 30 Era
Watch: Why Judy Greer Was DUMBFOUNDED on "The Thing About Pam" Set. Judy Greer may not be 30, but she's flirty and thriving. The 13 Going on 30 star recently recalled the iconic "Thriller" scene from the 2004 film sharing the one element in particular she thinks of fondly. "I...
Jessica Biel Reveals She and Justin Timberlake Secretly Renewed Their Wedding Vows
Watch: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo. This we promise you: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship is going strong. So strong, in fact, the couple even renewed their vows over the summer. The Candy actress, 40, shared the sweet relationship update on Oct. 19 while celebrating their...
Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Project 5 Months After Talk Show Ended
Ellen DeGeneres is returning to the small screen. The talk show host, whose series The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended five months ago in May, is returning to the world of television with her new docustyle series About Time For Yourself…with Ellen, which follows DeGeneres as she keeps herself occupied with new hobbies while unemployed.
Tearful Shakira Alludes to Breakup With Gerard Piqué in "Monotonía" Music Video
Watch: Is Shakira Shading Ex Gerard Pique in Her New Music?. Shakira is trying to heal her heart—quite literally. In the music video for "Monotonía," her new single with Ozuna, the singer is seen tearfully wandering a supermarket as she sings, right before her heart is blown out of her chest. In the three-minute clip, released on Oct. 19, Shakira then spends the rest of the time trying to figure out the best place she can put it for safe-keeping.
Inside Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's Sweet 39th Birthday Plans With Newborn Son Ever and Husband Israel
Watch: Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband. Let the birthday festivities begin. Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is ready for a weekend full of celebrations before she turns 39 on Oct. 24. According to the new E! News co-host, she has three days of festivities planned, including lots of pampering, a special date night with husband Israel Houghton and a sweet mommy-son day with two-month-old son Ever James.
Charlie Puth Says He’s "Definitely” in Love While Confirming Relationship Status
Watch: Charlie Puth Says He's in a Happy Loving Relationship. Charlie Puth's light love switch has been turned on. The "Attention" singer gave fans an update on his relationship status, and it appears as though Charlie couldn't be more smitten with the special someone on his life. "I'm with somebody...
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Angela Shuts Down Michael's Influencer Dreams in Sneak Peek
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek. Angela doesn't want Michael to do it for the 'gram. In this exclusive clip from the Oct. 23 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem are in the middle of a fight about his Instagram use, as Michael pleads with his 56-year-old wife, "You know I love you."
See Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Kiss While Teasing New Collab
Watch: How Miley Cyrus REALLY Feels Amid Billy Ray's Romance With Firerose. Letting the music say it all. Amid speculation that Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged to singer Firerose, the two are now teasing news of their partnership—but not in the way that you might think. Instead, the pair have announced that they are will be collaborating on a new song.
Why Tracee Ellis Ross Wasn't a Fan of Black-ish’s Hair Episode
Watch: Tracee Ellis Ross' New Docuseries Has Style & Substance. Tracee Ellis Ross is getting to the root of her Black-ish hair journey. The actress is opening up about how the famous ABC sitcom depicted Black hair, including a famous 2020 episode entitled "Hair Day." And although the season six episode premiered to largely positive reviews, Tracee exclusively shared with E! News that the story—in which Bo's daughter Diane (Marsai Martin) grapples with the decision to relax her hair—isn't one she would replicate.
Lauren Bushnell Lane Shares Name and Photo of Newborn Son With Chris Lane
Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Introducing the newest baby in the Bachelor universe!. Lauren Bushnell, who gave birth to her and husband Chris Lane's second son on Oct. 16, shared pictures of the newborn in an adorable post. "Baker Weston Lane," she wrote in an Oct. 21 Instagram accompanied by an array of photos showing off Baker's sweet face as well as him being held by his parents. "Our little man surprised us 9 days early, late Sunday night. Still laughing thinking about my water breaking (very aggressive, movie like situation) driving myself to the hospital in Chris' truck (pantsless btw) because my car was out of gas and Dutton was sleeping."
Amanda Kloots Says Son Elvis Has Been Asking "Where Dad Is"
Watch: How Amanda Kloots Is Celebrating Late Husband Nick Cordero. Amanda Kloots' son is beginning to ask the tough questions. Two years after her husband Nick Cordero died at age 41 due to COVID-19 complications, The Talk co-host revealed that amid her own grief, her three-year-old son Elvis has started becoming curious about "where his dad is."
Jason Sudeikis’ Ex Keeley Hazell Shares Same Book Excerpt as Olivia Wilde
Watch: Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Deny New Allegations By Former Nanny. It appears Jason Sudeikis' exes have been picking up the same book. On Oct. 20, Keeley Hazell,—who briefly dated Sudeikis in 2021—shared a photo of Nora Ephron's 1983 novel, Heartburn, to her Instagram Stories. If the...
What Love Is Blind’s Cole Thinks of Comparisons to Show Alum Barnett
Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over. (Warning: This article features spoilers for Love Is Blind season three.) Love Is Blind fans are getting a blast from the past. After the season three premiere on Oct. 19, viewers pointed out how breakout star Cole Barnett,...
Taylor Swift's Midnights Music Videos to Feature Collabs From Laura Dern, Haim and More
Watch: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Have New Song on Midnights: DETAILS. We'll need to calm down after hearing this collaboration news!. Just hours before the release of Taylor Swift's Midnights, the pop star shared a first look at the music videos accompanying her highly-anticipated 10th studio album. In a...
Billie Lourd Details Her Grief Journey on Late Mom Carrie Fisher's 66th Birthday
Watch: Billie Lourd Sends Birthday Love to Late Mom Carrie Fisher. Billie Lourd is reflecting on the force of her late mom Carrie Fisher. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the American Horror Story actress paid tribute to the icon, who died in 2016 at age 60. "My Momby would have...
