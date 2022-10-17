ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Exclusive: SF sexual assault victim says rape kit DNA used against her by police

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhOeY_0icRHUL100

SAN FRANCISCO -- Years after a San Francisco  woman submitted a rape kit after she was sexually assaulted, her DNA was used to charge her with a crime.

In an exclusive interview with "CBS Mornings," the woman (who asked us not to identify her by name) says she gave her DNA to San Francisco police after being raped in 2016 in hopes of convicting the suspect. Police, by their own admission, added it to their criminal database – then used it to arrest and charge her with theft last year.

"I was in jail for 14 days," she said.

The woman (whom we are referring to as Jane Doe) said she had had no privacy concerns about sharing her DNA.

Correspondent Janet Shamlian asked, "If you had known your DNA was going into a general database, would you have been more hesitant about submitting it as part of a sexual assault?"

"Yes, absolutely," she replied.

"Would you have submitted it?"

"No, I would not."

The charges were dropped after the district attorney learned how the evidence was obtained.

Now, attorney Adante Pointer is filing a federal civil rights lawsuit on Doe's behalf against the City and County of San Francisco and some police department employees, claiming use of her DNA was unlawful search-and-seizure.

"What you have going on here is turning the justice system and our legal principles on their head by gaining someone's consent to the most personal thing they have in their most vulnerable moment, and then storing and cataloging that and weaponizing it against them for some unrelated purpose," Pointer said.

It is illegal for crime victims' DNA to be used in federal databases. But there's no such law in many states, including in California at the time DNA was taken from Doe, to stop officials from storing and using it for other purposes.

"It absolutely raises some deep concerns," said Jen King, a technology and privacy expert at Stanford University. "Here's a point where someone was at their most vulnerable, gave up their DNA for criminal investigation, for justice, and then had it exploited by the SFPD."

San Francisco's crime lab stopped the practice after the incident, admitting it had also been storing the DNA of violent crime victims and victimized children.

"I'm not an animal; I don't want no specimen of me collected in any way," Doe said. "I'm not no one's pet. I'm my own person. I belong to one person only, and that's God."

The police department says it can't comment on pending litigation, though SFPD Chief William Scott earlier this year said, "We own this error." Adding "And we will make sure this won't happen ever again."

The City of San Francisco told CBS News it is "committed to ensuring all victims of crime feel comfortable reporting issues to law enforcement and has taken steps to safeguard victim information." It didn't say what those steps are.

"The police, when they come and get the DNA and the permission from you, they don't tell you, 'Hey, by the way, you give me this and I can use it for whatever reason I want – good, bad or other. I can sell it, I can let other people access it,'" Pointer said. "When a woman or a person is in that point of vulnerability and the police say, 'Hey this is the key we need in order to help us in order to help you,' that person in that moment isn't thinking, 'I've given away my rights for a lifetime.'"

Experts say the incident could have a chilling effect on rape victims' willingness to come forward.

"I want to see justice," Doe said. "I want to see women being protected. I want to see respect for humanity, for individuals. I want respect for myself."

Earlier this month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a measure that prohibits the use of DNA collected from sexual assault victims for anything other than identifying a rape suspect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Families of 3 SFPD officer-shooting victims demand DA hold cops accountable

SAN FRANCISCO -- The families of three people fatally shot by San Francisco police are calling on District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to hold the officers accountable.The families of the people killed by police held a press conference Thursday to promote their cause. They claim claim Jenkins is dragging her feet on the cases -- potentially for political reasons -- until after the November election.Keita O'Neil was shot and killed in 2017. He was a suspect in a carjacking in the Bayview when SFPD Officer Chris Samayoa shot him while sitting in his patrol car through the window. O'Neil was unarmed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pittsburg man charged with kidnapping, attempted rape in BART station assault

WALNUT CREEK -- A 35-year-old Pittsburg man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted rape in the Oct. 7th assault of a female victim at the Walnut Creek BART station. The Contra Costa County District Attorney office said Richard Lee McDowell was in custody and facing a three-count felony complaint in the attack of  a 20-year-old Jane Doe who resides in Daly City. McDowell and the victim were on the same BART train around midnight when the train stopped at the Walnut Creek Station. The victim exited onto the platform and McDowell followed her off the train. No one else was on the platform when McDowell grabbed the young woman and forced her into an elevator where the two struggled. At one point, the victim was able to activate the emergency alarm in the elevator and McDowell fled while BART Police were enroute.Armed with images from security camera footage and a description, law enforcement put out a bulletin on the McDowell. On October 15th, he was arrested by BART police at the North Concord Station. McDowell has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and will be arraigned on October 21st,
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Identities of infamous killers Cary Stayner and Scott Peterson allegedly stolen in EDD fraud scam

SAN FRANCISCO -- A woman has been arrested after she allegedly stole the identities of convicted murderers Scott Peterson and Cary Stayner to steal more than  $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits from California's Employment Development Department.State Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the arrest and charges against Brandy Iglesias in the scam that was uncovered by investigators in Contra Costa County. Iglesias has been charged with multiple counts of felony grand theft and forgery.  According to the arrest warrant, Iglesias fraudulently collected benefits between 2020 and 2021 in both her own name as well as through the identities of...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 suspects arrested in violent San Francisco Mission District robbery and assault

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday announced the recent arrests of two suspects in a violent Mission District assault and robbery earlier this month. According to a release posted on Facebook by the SFPD, on Wednesday October 5, at approximately 2:47 a.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the area of 26th and Folsom Streets after a report of a robbery. Arriving police met with a 48-year-old male victim who told officers that he was trying to enter a business on the 2900 block of Folsom Street when two individuals, both males, blocked the victim's access. Following...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose afterschool art teacher arrested on child molestation charges

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose elementary school afterschool art teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two students in the program.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Eugene Thai has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.In September, sheriff's detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the allegations of a prior sexual assault that occurred between 2016 and 2017.   Investigator said Thai located the two juvenile victims in 2020 through social media and attempted to communicate with them. He then allegedly sexually assaulted them.Thai was being held without bail.Investigators were asking if any juveniles had any inappropriate contact with Thai to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808- 4500. Alternatively, detectives can be reached at the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431 or at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man tries to coax child to leave with him at Petaluma park

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) - Police say a suspicious man tried to coax a young man into leaving with him at the city's McDowell Park Thursday night. The woman reported the incident later that night, saying her young child had been playing at the park when the man approached her son and repeatedly attempted to talk him into riding his bicycle and leave with him. The boy's parents ran over to their son and yelled at the unknown man to leave and to stop talking to their child. The man continued to try and convince the child to leave with him, but after  one of the parents continued to try to get the subject to leave, he left the area on his bicycle in an unknown direction.The man was described as Hispanic, in his late 40s, with a thin build. He was also bald. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and was riding a small red bicycle. No one on scene was familiar with the man. 
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Windsor Police: 14YO girl says two men in masks tried to kidnap her

WINDSOR (CBS SF) – Windsor Police announced Wednesday they are looking into a report of two masked men trying to kidnap a 14-year-old girl in the city's Vintage Green neighborhood while she rode her scooter home from school.The girl said that around 2:15 p.m., she observed a white van driving past her as she took a turn on Vintage Greens Drive. The van pulled a u-turn and as she rode past it, she says the van's side opened and two men wearing black ski masks and all black clothing jumped out of the van."The girl said she became scared, and...
WINDSOR, CA
CBS San Francisco

Search for suspects in 2 separate assaults on women walking alone in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- Police in Santa Rosa are investigating two recent assaults on women walking alone in Santa Rosa. So far, investigators think they are unrelated.The first happened October 14 shortly before 10 p.m., to a woman in her late 50s, walking in the 600 block of Middle Rincon Road. Police said the assailant walked up behind the woman, covered her mouth and knocked her to the ground. The woman screamed, kicked and managed to fight off the man, who fled down a creek path.The suspect is described as an adult male, perhaps Black or Hispanic, medium build, with...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom announces $50,000 reward in 2017 shooting of Hayward teen

HAYWARD - Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a 2017 fatal shooting in Alameda County.The reward was for the case of Lamar Murphy, a 16-year-old Hayward High School student who was shot while riding his bicycle just north of Hayward in January 2017.Alameda County sheriff's deputies found the teen after responding to reports of gunshots in the area of Princeton Street and Smalley Avenue and he was pronounced dead at the scene.According to the governor's office, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office has exhausted all investigative leads in the case and requested that a reward be offered to encourage people to come forward with more information. Murphy's family has also offered a $10,000 reward.The reward in Murphy's killing is one of four such $50,000 rewards offered by Newsom on Wednesday. The other three were for murders in Bakersfield, Fresno and Santa Paula.More information about the governor's reward program can be found at https://www.gov.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Governors-Reward-Program-Criteria-with-PC-1547-1.pdf. 
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police warn of surge in ATM customer robberies

OAKLAND -- Oakland police issued a warning Wednesday amid a surge of robberies of individuals at ATM's in the city's Laurel and Dimond Districts. Investigators said the most recent robbery occurred on Tuesday in the 4000 block of MacArthur Boulevard shortly before 2:00  p.m.In several of the cases, police said, the victim completed their ATM transaction and while walking away were confronted by armed individuals who then robbed the victims of their personal property.The suspects have fled both on foot or by vehicle.Oakland police are actively investigating each of these robberies. If you are a victim or have information regarding any...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Landscapers find car buried for decades in Atherton; police investigating

ATHERTON -- Police are digging into why someone buried a car in the yard of a multi-million dollar Bay Area home in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside.The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton, police said in a news release.Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found more than 12 hours after the car was recovered, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen.Police believe the car was buried 4 to 5 feet deep in the 1990s — before the current owners bought the home — but Larsen would not say what led detectives to that conclusion.The unused bags of concrete were placed throughout the vehicle, though it was blanketed by dirt over the roof, he said.The sprawling home and property is valued at $15 million, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. Larsen said the current homeowners were not under investigation.Atherton is one of the wealthiest towns in the U.S., with about 7,000 residents within its nearly 5 square miles.
ATHERTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco DA announces appeal in ADA lawsuit dismissal

SAN FRANCISCO - Recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office is appealing the dismissal of a civil lawsuit against Potter Handy, a San Diego law firm known for filing thousands of lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act.Standing in the crowded dining area of New Lun Ting Cafe in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood, Jenkins said, "We are taking this action to protect businesses from predatory law firms that are abusing disability protections by filing these fraudulent lawsuits." Jenkins was accompanied by Lily Lo of the nonprofit BeChinatown, and Larry Yee, former presiding president of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Three arrested, guns seized during Oakland felony traffic stop

OAKLAND  -- Three suspects were arrested on weapons charges Wednesday evening after a felony traffic stop on the streets of Oakland.Investigators said patrol officers saw three individuals entering a parked vehicle, two of which appeared to have firearms, at around 5:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of 27th Avenue. Before the vehicle could drive off, officers conducted a traffic stop. One of the suspects bolted from the vehicle, fleeing on foot.Officers quickly established a perimeter, ultimately locating the individual and recovering a loaded firearm with an extended magazine.The two other suspects remained inside the vehicle and were safely detained.During the search of the vehicle, two additional firearms with extended magazines were located. Both firearms were loaded, one of which contained a device allowing it to fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger.All three individuals were arrested for firearm related offenses, and one had an outstanding robbery warrant.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Nearly 73 pounds of Meth seized in Sonoma County drug bust

SANTA ROSA -- A 28-year-old Santa Rosa man was in custody on a variety of charges after Sonoma County deputies seized nearly 74 pounds suspected methamphetamine during a drug bust.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Jose Vega Sanchez has been booked into county jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, a felon in possession of a firearm and grand theft of a firearm. According to investigators, sheriff's detectives served a search warrant in the 1000 block of Guaymas Court related to a narcotics investigation on Thursday afternoon.During the search, detectives found approximately 74 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and two firearms. One of the firearms was a Glock handgun with a red dot and an extended magazine.The second handgun was a revolver. One of the firearms was previously reported stolen.Vegas Sanchez is in custody without bail.  He also has two warrants for his arrest, violation of probation, possession of a loaded firearm in public and a DUI.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman and her child

PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested an Antioch man Saturday who was accused of firing multiple shots into a woman's car, injuring her and her child, the Pittsburg Police Department said on social media. Javier Gonzalez, 35, allegedly shot a mother and her child on Friday in her car near Davi Avenue and Civic Avenue -- within a block of the police department -- after the suspect allegedly collided with her vehicle and fired off several rounds, hitting the woman multiple times and the 8-year-old child once in the shoulder. Both are recovering in the hospital in stable condition, police said. READ MORE: Mother, 8-year-old son wounded in Pittsburg domestic violence shootingAn investigation revealed that Gonzalez knew the victim and it is alleged that this was a domestic violence-related crime. Gonzalez was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment. The investigation was still in its preliminary stages Tuesday, police said, and anyone who may have information about this case is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (925) 646-2441. 
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland man dies in fatal San Francisco Tenderloin shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a deadly shooting in the Tenderloin early Tuesday morning that killed a male Oakland resident, police said.San Francisco police confirmed that officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to a shot spotter activation on the 900 block of Market Street. While at the location, officers found an adult male laying in the street on the unit block of Turk Street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.Officers rendered aid and called paramedics to the scene, but the victim died of his injuries despite lifesaving efforts.According to a Twitter post by SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani, the suspect was shooting at victims in a vehicle as they were driving away from a store near the intersection of Turk and Taylor. Vaswani said the victim was a 40-year-old male resident of Oakland. The SFPD homicide detail has taken over the investigation. No additional details regarding a suspect or suspects in the shooting have been provided by police.      Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CoCo DA charges Brentwood man with manslaughter for fatal hit-and-run

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) –  Authorities charged a Brentwood man with two felonies Tuesday for being involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Walnut Creek earlier this month.The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday it filed a two-count felony complaint against 29-year-old Arck Marquez Ramirez. Both felony charges include enhancements for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crime and inflicting great bodily injury to the victim, Chung Thu Thi "Tammy" Le.  READ MORE: Woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run collision Saturday nightLe was struck around 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 while in a crosswalk at the intersection of North California Boulevard and Civic Drive. She later died from her injuries at a hospital.  Le was the owner of a Walnut Creek nail salon. She leaves behind a husband and three children. After speaking with witnesses and gathering video evidence, Walnut Creek police arrested Ramirez on Friday and booked him into the Martinez Detention Facility, where he remains in lieu of $300,000 bail. Ramirez's arraignment date hasn't yet been set.  
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch police release photos of jewelry found with woman burned on trail

ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch on Tuesday released images of jewelry worn by a female homicide victim whose body was found lit on fire on a city trail early Monday and are seeking the public's help identifying her. Firefighters discovered her in the morning on the Mokelumne Trail between Gentrytown Drive and Lucena Way. The fire was put out and police were called for a joint investigation between the fire department's arson inspector and Antioch Police. Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide, police said. The information about the jewelry and images were posted on the Antioch Police Department's Facebook page...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Union City police arrest assault suspect after 6-hour standoff

UNION CITY (CBS SF/BCN) – Union City police arrested a woman wanted on suspicion of beating her boyfriend with a lead pipe on Sunday after a long standoff, the police department said. Diamond Edwards, 26, is accused of hitting her 28-year-old boyfriend in the head with a lead pipe around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 34000 block of Alvarado Niles Road. The victim allegedly sustained numerous lacerations and puncture wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Later Sunday, at approximately 6:34 p.m., police saw Edwards enter her residence and officers surrounded the property and ordered her to surrender. Police allege she refused to leave and barricaded herself inside her home. The SWAT team then responded and a six-hour standoff ensued, with Edwards eventually exiting the residence and submitting to arrest. Edwards was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury, among other warrants, police said.
UNION CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police chase of hit-and-run suspect in Oakland ends in deadly crash

OAKLAND -- A police chase in Oakland Monday ended in the death of an uninvolved driver, authorities said.Oakland police the suspect driver was wanted following a hit-and-run crash on Friday near 73rd Avenue and International Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Oakland resident Jonathan Hernandez, threatened the other driver with a gun before taking off.On Monday at around 7 a.m., police had a warrant for his arrest when they spotted him in the same suspect vehicle. Officers attempted a traffic stop but Hernandez fled. During the police chase, Hernandez slammed into a pickup truck on the 6900 block of San...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
94K+
Followers
26K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy