Anson County bridge replacement starts soon

WADESBORO — Contract crews for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close the bridge on City Pond Road over the North Fork of Jones Creek on Oct. 31, weather permitting. The $1 million project was awarded to Smith-Rowe, LLC in August.

During construction, drivers will be detoured offsite along N.C. 109, Capel Dairy Road, and N.C. 742, returning to City Pond Road.

The contractor anticipates having the bridge open to traffic by July 2023. Additional work like landscaping and vegetation establishment can go on through November 2023.

