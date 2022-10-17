Read full article on original website
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now
I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Selling US$558k worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) insiders
Last week, SL Green Realty Corp.'s (NYSE:SLG) stock jumped 3.5%, but insiders who sold US$558k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$79.33, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.
Global Partners LP (GLP) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
A "Heads You Win, Tails You Win" Way to Play the Recession (With a 7.3% Dividend)
A recession is on the way--and stocks are ... rallying? It makes zero sense on the surface, but there is good reason for the bounce we've seen this week. And we're going to play it with a 7.3%-paying fund that's set to roll higher with a recovering market. No, we're...
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $30.36, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed the most recent trading day at $95.08, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real...
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $109.90, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) closed at $29.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost...
Telos Corporation (TLS) Soars 17.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Telos Corporation TLS shares rallied 17.5% in the last trading session to close at $9.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.6% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing...
Visa Stock To Beat The Earnings Consensus In Q4?
Visa (NYSE: V) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. We expect Visa to beat the consensus estimates of earnings, while revenues will remain in line (just above) with the expectations. The world’s largest global electronic payment solutions provider surpassed the street estimates in the last quarter, with net revenues (total revenues minus client incentives) increasing 19% y-o-y to $7.3 billion. It was mainly driven by a 14% y-o-y rise in nominal payments volume, a 16% increase in the number of processed transactions, and a 38% jump in the cross-border volumes. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter (FY Oct-Sept).
Why I Own Lululemon Stock
Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo explains why Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) stock earns a spot in his portfolio. This retail stock is succeeding in a very competitive apparel market with beloved products and a focus on e-commerce. Check out the video for his full thoughts!. *Stock prices used were the midday...
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $47.52, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator...
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Slumps; Is Now the Time to Buy?
If you bought Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock at the beginning of this year, you are probably sitting on hefty losses. Shares of this camera and social media company have plunged over 83% year-to-date. Meanwhile, it is down about 27% in after-hours of trading following the Q3 earnings result on October 20. While the massive decline in Snap stock presents a buying opportunity, the ongoing headwinds could continue to stall the recovery.
Best Buy (BBY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Best Buy (BBY) closed at $62.85, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the consumer electronics...
Why IBM Stock Jumped 5% Today
Shares of International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) traded 5% higher at 3 p.m. ET, boosted by an impressive earnings report. Big Blue eclipsed Wall Street's targets across the board. So what. IBM's third-quarter revenue rose 6% year over year to $14.1 billion. Adjusted earnings decreased by 2% to 1.81 per...
Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Q3 FFO Surpass Estimates
Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Analysts Estimate Dana (DAN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when Dana (DAN) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) closed the most recent trading day at $5.58, moving -1.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.99%...
