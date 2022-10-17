ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Township, MI

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

New Detroit PACE center that assists aging adults shows state budget commitment

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel today highlighted how the fiscal year 2023 budget signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer helps keep aging Michiganders in their homes and communities. Hertel visited PACE Southeast Michigan’s new Detroit location, which is made possible with...
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

State Police Members Recognized Internationally for Excellence in Policing

LANSING, MICH. Two Michigan State Police (MSP) members were recognized by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) for excelling in their field at an awards ceremony during the IACP’s annual conference in Dallas, TX on Tuesday, Oct. 18. F/Lieutenant Mike Shaw received the IACP/Flock Safety Leadership in...
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Major Jones named St. Clair County Veteran of the Year

When you have given so much of yourself to others and your country, being named the top veteran in the county for 2022 is a well-deserved honor for Major Kevin L. Jones, of Kimball Township. The 2022 St. Clair County Veterans Council presentation and dinner for Jones is set for...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Pop Up Food Pantries still coming to St. Clair County

Mobile food pantries became the norm during the pandemic in order to keep people apart but now, more than two years later, state and local agencies are still making sure those in need are fed. Amy Smith, assistant division director for St. Clair County Community Mental Health, said she worked...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

MDHHS director, other health leaders talk about how budget signed by Gov. Whitmer improves access to care

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel joined other health leaders today at Community Health and Social Services (CHASS) Center, Inc. in Detroit to discuss how access to health care is improved by the fiscal year 2023 budget signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and through federally qualified health centers.
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Over $1.6 million in grant funding available for fisheries habitat conservation, dam removal and more

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering over $1.6 million in funding for a variety of activities tied to improving state fisheries and aquatic resources, including fish habitat conservation, dam removal and repair, resource assessment studies and access to recreation. Distributed through three themes – aquatic habitat conservation, dam...
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

State of Michigan Announces Settlement of Civil Rights Class Action Alleging False Accusations of Unemployment Fraud

The State of Michigan has reached a $20 million settlement resolving a class action lawsuit alleging that the Unemployment Insurance Agency used an auto-adjudication system to falsely accuse recipients of fraud, resulting in the seizure of their property without due process. The settlement was announced by Attorney General Dana Nessel...
MICHIGAN STATE

