Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted On Nationwide $100K Warrant-35 Year Old Charged In Garfield Armed Robbery

Convicted felon arrested after two home invasions near Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Spokane County Deputies arrested 44-year-old Brian Gorder after he broke into two homes near Airway heights. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Gorder has 28 felony convictions and is now facing kidnapping, burglary and assault charges. Around 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 6, Gorder entered a...
Man Arrested Twice by LPD in two Weeks and Released Without Bond Misses Court Date, Arrest Warrant Issued
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, has failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. As of early Thursday, he was still at large.
Deputies arrest man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with gun, crashing car with child inside
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man suspected of threatening his ex-girlfriend and her husband with a gun, and crashing his car with his two-year-old son inside while fleeing police. Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at the 2900 block of N. Cherry Lane in Spokane Valley on Wednesday at around 4:20 p.m. The victim said...
Convicted felon back in jail after threatening couple at gunpoint
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – 41-year-old Keith Williams, a convicted felon, is back in the Spokane County jail after stalking and holding his ex-girlfriend and her husband at gunpoint. The victim said Williams had been stalking her at her apartment for weeks trying to see their daughter. She has custody...
Othello mother & boyfriend arrested 8 months after alleged rape of a 3-year-old
OTHELLO, Wash. — Eight months after a 3-year-old girl was brought in to be evaluated for a suspected rape, the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested for withholding information about the incident. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Othello man named Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres was arrested on October 17 for the accused...
Spokane police capture inmate who went out of the courthouse after eluding officers
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County Jail inmate was taken back into jail after he eluded officers while heading into court for hearing. According to officers, the inmate, identified as 38-year-old Alex J. Heglund, was out of the Spokane County Courthouse for about 20 minutes before police caught him.
Homeowner describes scene of escaped inmate found in her backyard
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, inmate Alex Heglund made a court appearance after escaping from the Spokane County Courthouse the previous day. According to court documents, on Tuesday, around 10 a.m., inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court. Heglund, however, managed to escape by running out of the courtroom.
Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County
A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley lead police to arrest a man wanted for a misdemeanor warrant
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man died after his motorcycle crashed at Sprague Avenue and Barker Road early Tuesday morning,. Spokane Valley deputies and Spokane Valley Firefighters responded to a crash at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a man unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Cusick man to spend over 12 years in prison for dealing fentanyl to teen who overdosed
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A U.S. District judge sentenced a Cusick man to more than 12 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl to a teen, who died of an overdose. Antoinne Holmes, 23, was sentenced to 151 months in prison and ordered that he pay $3,270 in restitution at the federal courthouse in Coeur d’Alene. On August 28, 2020,...
Woman shot and killed near Orofino, suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter
Orofino, Idaho. - The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are investigating a shooting that happened on Oct. 15 killing one woman. Police responded to a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte. When they arrived on scene they found 38-year-old Lanae Tackely with a fatal gunshot wound. She died on scene.
Moses Lake man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, firearm offenses
SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. Guillermo Valdez, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Spokane to two counts of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
'Keeping a level head is how you survive in this world' | Airway Heights couple survives robbery at gunpoint
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A man with 28 felony convictions is once again behind bars. Sheriff deputies say 44-year-old Brian Gorder robbed an Airway Heights couple inside their home near 2200 N Craig Road at gunpoint. 57-year-old Tina Stiles said the armed man was inside her house for nearly...
No, Idaho Gov. Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County. The confusion came from a social media post linking the governor to the arrest based on information from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office online jail roster. KREM 2 confirmed with Gov. Little's office...
Victim in Spokane Valley stabbing was related to suspect, documents reveal
20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested for stabbing and killing a man who was later revealed to be his cousin. However, he says the stabbing was in self-defense.
Spokane Police Department officer’s head grazed by bullet during drug bust
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a violent week across America, over a dozen officers nationwide were shot, at least five killed, just in the last seven days according to the Gun Violence Archive. One of those wounded officers was shot in the head at the corner of First and Cedar...
Victim Identified from Fatal Single Vehicle Crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County
The victim in last week's fatal single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County has been identified. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64 when it left the roadway on the right shoulder and traveled approximately 350 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Man killed in motorcycle crash at Barker and Sprague
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on S Barker Rd and E Sprague Ave early Tuesday morning. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between 4-4:30 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found the motorist unresponsive. They also say based on initial information, the rider was heading south on Barker Road at...
Community fears Northwest Boulevard after vehicle-pedestrian collision sends child to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. – From night to day, you can see cars racing by on Northwest Boulevard, arguably one of the most dangerous roads in Spokane. “It’s very scary,” Martina Mulvey said. Mulvey is 33 years old, yet after hearing the news of Monday night’s vehicle-pedestrian collision, which...
Pullman Child Welfare Seeks Donations To Replace Van That Was Stolen From Foodbank
Pullman Child Welfare volunteers are seeking donations to replace the charity’s van that was recently stolen. Someone stole the van from the group’s foodbank on Military Hill. The van was critical to the charity’s mission to help Pullman families and children in need. Donations can be made here https://pullman-child-welfare-food-bank.square.site/
