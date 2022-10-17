Come home! It’s the annual invitation to Bulldogs far and wide to show up on campus for football, a family-fun festival, fireworks and more. This year’s Homecoming, set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, will include more in-person events than it has since fall of 2019, as well as opportunities to celebrate both 2021 and 2022 milestones.

