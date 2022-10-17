Read full article on original website
cbs17
Fayetteville honors late city councilman with new senior center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville and the Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation will open the Bill Crisp Senior Center on Oct. 25. The facility is located at 7560 Raeford Road. The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting and building-dedication ceremony. The senior center is dedicated to...
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Jonathan Paul Reynolds
TROY — Jonathan Paul Reynolds, 52, of Troy, North Carolina, passed away, Oct. 17, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven after an extended illness. Jonathan was born on Oct. 17, 1970 in Chatham County, North Carolina. Jonathan had many interests including music, motorcycle riding, playing the game of pool,...
richmondobserver
Apologist Frank Turek to speak at Wingate University
Does truth exist? Does God exist? Are miracles possible? Award-winning author Dr. Frank Turek will take on these and other questions Wednesday evening at Wingate University. His talk, which is open to the public and will include an extended question-and-answer session, is part of Wingate’s Lyceum program, which helps further the University’s “Faith, Knowledge, Service” motto by providing diverse and universal co-curricular events.
richmondobserver
Hispanic Heritage Month student spotlight: Tonya Juarez, Yamil Sanchez and Abril Rodriguez
UNC Pembroke recognizes a trio of student leaders — Tonya Juarez, Yamilkal “Yamil” Hernández Sánchez and Abril Lumbreras Rodriguez — in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Sanchez, a senior political science major, serves as student body vice president and a member of the Caribbean...
sandhillssentinel.com
Commissioners sign resolution to fight drugs
The Moore County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution to fight opioid addiction at its Oct. 18 agenda meeting. “We are asking our attorney general to take action,” Chairman Frank Quis said about the drugs coming into America on the southern border, which are not measured in pounds but in tons.
Up and Coming Weekly
Motorcycle ride to raise funds for local cancer patient
The Sons of the Savior Motorcycle Ministries is hosting a Benefit Ride Saturday, Oct. 22 to raise funds in support of local cancer patient Pam Bell. The Ride will begin and end at 301 Wingz in Fayetteville. Thus far, Bell’s family has exhausted every option, ride organizer Ann Provencher said....
American Woodmark doubling Richmond County plant, adding more than 100 new jobs
HAMLET — Six years after opening, one Richmond County manufacturing plant is about to double in size. Company, local and state officials announced Tuesday that American Woodmark will be expanding its plant in the Richmond County Industrial Park, south of Hamlet, for a total of 600,000 square feet of manufacturing space — making it one of the largest sites in the region.
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Harold Clinton Parker Sr.
ROCKINGHAM — Harold Clinton Parker Sr., 60, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 7, 1962 in Richmond County, son of the late Harold Parker and Verline Carpenter Worrell. Mr. Parker loved being outside and enjoyed fishing. In earlier years, he...
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Herbert Lorenzo Nelson
HAMLET — Mr. Herbert Lorenzo Nelson, 98, of Hamlet, passed on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at Galilee Methodist Church, 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, noon until 5...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Southern Pines, NC
The charming little town of Southern Pines is part of Moore County in North Carolina. It is dubbed Horse Country, as it's full of large horse farms and long stretches of riding trails. Although it's just a small town, it's full of businesses and restaurants offering delicious old-fashioned American cooking.
Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Cabarrus County couple
MIDLAND, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday morning for a couple reported missing from a home in Cabarrus County. Authorities said Lillie Mclain Wilson, 72, and Merlin Conrad Wilson Jr, 76, were last seen on Troutman Road in Midland. Both are believed to have dementia or other cognitive disabilities, investigators said.
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland County Golf Championship highlights players and community
Over the last several years, people have asked me why Up & Coming Weekly newspaper makes such a “big deal” out of a golf tournament. Well, it's not just any golf tournament. It's the Cumberland County Golf Championship. And it's unique. The CCGC is not only this community's...
Escaped murder convict sought in Lee County
SANFORD — State prison officials are looking for an escaped murder convict who had less than two years to go on his sentence. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Reginald L. Jones walked away from his work release job in Sanford on Wednesday. He was discovered...
What you need to know before the Anson County bridge replacement begins
WADESBORO, N.C. — Contract crews for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close the bridge on City Pond Road over the North Fork of Jones Creek on Oct. 31, weather permitting. The $1 million project was awarded to Smith-Rowe, LLC in August. During construction, drivers will be detoured offsite...
richmondobserver
Event schedule expanded for Homecoming 2022 at Wingate
Come home! It’s the annual invitation to Bulldogs far and wide to show up on campus for football, a family-fun festival, fireworks and more. This year’s Homecoming, set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, will include more in-person events than it has since fall of 2019, as well as opportunities to celebrate both 2021 and 2022 milestones.
18-year-old charged in Moore County shooting
ABERDEEN, N.C. — An 18-year-old was charged Wednesday four days after the shooting of a Moore County man. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Sherwood Drive in Aberdeen on Saturday, Oct. 15, where they found Michael McLaughlin, 24, with gunshot wounds. McLaughlin...
cbs17
Southern Pines police arrest 4th in connection with shooting death of Fayetteville teen
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested a fourth person in connection with the Oct. 8 shooting death of a teenager from Fayetteville. Rahsaan Lee Young, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday and charged with accessory after the fact, police said in a news release. Police said Young...
wpde.com
1-year-old child dies after being struck by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A 1-year-old child has died after being struck by a car Tuesday evening on Faith Road just outside of the Pembroke community of Robeson County, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said the baby was just two months...
cbs17
Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
WLTX.com
Prisoner who went missing from a job site was captured in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — UPDATE: Offender Reginald Jones was captured Wednesday night in Sanford. He was found by correctional staff walking along NC Highway 42 and was taken into custody without incident. Emergency response crews and law enforcement officers are looking for an inmate who walked away during a job...
