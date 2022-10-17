Read full article on original website
Police: Car hits SUV, sending it into NJ restaurant, hurting 3
An early morning crash left three people hurt and sent an SUV into a restaurant in North Jersey, according to Fair Lawn police. Before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the scene in Hawthorne, along Lincoln Avenue at the corner with Loretto Avenue. Two-vehicle crash in Hawthorne (courtesy Boyd A. Loving)...
Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat
IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
Teacher’s aide, bus driver among 7 charged for Saddle Brook, NJ home invasion
Weapon, drug, and robbery offenses are among the many charges for seven individuals, in connection with a home invasion in Saddle Brook over the summer. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and local police department identified five of the suspects during a four-month investigation, then charged two others due to items found during the execution of a search warrant.
New Jersey parents arrested after second Jersey Shore toddler overdoses on drugs
For the second time in the last week a toddler at the Jersey Shore has overdosed on drugs found in their home, fortunately though, in this latest case a 2-year-old in Wall Township was revived. A Lacey Township woman was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter among other offenses after her 2-year-old...
New Jersey man ruthlessly distributed massive amount of cocaine across Jersey Shore
A drug dealer who resides in the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County has been convicted for distributing copious amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine across communities at the Jersey Shore. The drug trafficking 42-year-old Damion Helmes is responsible for caught the attention of local, state, and federal...
Body of missing Princeton University student found near tennis court
The body of a missing Princeton University student was discovered by a university facilities employee near campus tennis courts early Thursday afternoon following a days-long frantic search. Princeton junior Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found around 1 p.m. outside on the leafy Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts, according to Mercer...
Tripped out substation to blame for Monmouth County JCP&L outage
It was a domino effect of outages at Monmouth County substations that plunged around 50,000 JCP&L customers into darkness late Wednesday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed the most outages in Asbury Park, Neptune, Neptune City, Ocean Township, Belmar and Bradley Beach. A substation that tripped in Neptune is to blame,...
Former NJ cop indicted in domestic violence attack, stalking
PATERSON — A 28-year-old former police rookie has been indicted by a Passaic County Grand Jury on charges stemming from a domestic violence attack last year. Joseph Tuminelli, from Paterson, was indicted on third-degree aggravated assault against a domestic violence victim and fourth-degree stalking, in connection with his arrest on February 18, 2021.
‘Say goodbye’ to historic Rova Farms in Jackson NJ this weekend
Almost a century ago — in the 1930s — a group of Russian immigrants settled in the Cassville section of Jackson Township, N.J. They purchased 1,400 acres of land there, which eventually came to be known as Rova Farms. Rova Farms is located in the Cassville section, in...
COVID-19 archive — Monmouth County, NJ preserving pandemic records
Everyone wants the coronavirus pandemic to be history. Monmouth County just wants to make sure the historic event — specifically, how governments responded — is never forgotten. Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon has announced the launch of a "COVID-19 Pandemic Archive," with the goal of collecting and preserving...
Florida couple manipulates school in Bay Head, NJ by invoicing them for 20 laptops
The Bay Head Police Department with assistance from Point Pleasant Borough Police were able to stop a pair of criminals in their tracks as they tried to scam a local elementary school. Bay Head Police said that an employee at the Bay Head School opened up an invoice for their...
NJ senator demands that Passaic County prosecutor resign
TRENTON – A state senator is calling for the Passaic County prosecutor to resign, after her failure to investigate corrupt Paterson police officers who were later convicted of federal crimes. Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, said the concerns about Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes also include her alleged years-long abuse...
New Jersey softball coach sentenced for illegally using team funds on himself
The now former coach of a travel softball team in Monmouth County was charged and has now been sentenced for allegedly misappropriating funds given to him by parents for team expenses that he used for personal expenses. Michael Lane, 54, of Neptune Township had his chance to avoid all of...
Does missing Princeton University student’s phone offer a clue?
PRINCETON — The last ping from a missing Princeton University student's phone shows she went several miles off campus before it appeared to have been shut off. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, has not been seen since Friday around 3 a.m. outside Scully Hall, her residence hall, according to Princeton University Public Safety. Investigators put out a campus alert Monday night.
NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars
PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology. On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles....
A special camp helps NJ kids cope with loss in a fun environment
HARDWICK — A free bereavement resource designed to help children who have experienced the death of a loved one to better cope with such a loss is coming to New Jersey this month. Comfort Zone Camp was started 23 years ago by founder and CEO Lynne Hughes who lost...
We Have Another Monmouth County, NJ Closure & It Screams Our Economy Is In Trouble
I'm not going to lie to you. This one is going to hurt. We do have another business closing at the Jersey Shore but the fact that it is a local grocery store chain puts a knot in my stomach. The store is called Nature's Corner Natural Market and they...
There is a 24-hour nostalgic candy-making company right here in NJ
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — With Halloween coming up soon, it’s only fitting to talk about candy. Did you know that “Smarties,” the iconic tablet candies that come in a roll, are made right here in New Jersey?. What is the Smarties story?. According to the website,...
Comfort Food The Best Chicken Pot Pie in Ocean and Monmouth County, New Jersey
It's comfort food season and that means it's time for certain specialty foods like soup, chili, stew, hot apple pie, and chicken pot pie to name a few. Foods that are hot and hearty are a favorite at this time of year. I'm sure you have some additional foods you would add to this list, but this article is gonna focus on one "comfort food" the chicken pot pie. One of my favorites at this time of year.
Fans of this Favorite Netflix Series Are Now Stalking This New Jersey Home
At what point does fandom cross the line from exciting to disturbing?. It's exciting when television shows and movies tape in your neighborhood. It gives a sense of pride and importance to know that your town is being represented on the big screen. We've experienced that here with movies like...
