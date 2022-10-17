ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.7 The Hawk

Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat

IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
IRVINGTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Teacher’s aide, bus driver among 7 charged for Saddle Brook, NJ home invasion

Weapon, drug, and robbery offenses are among the many charges for seven individuals, in connection with a home invasion in Saddle Brook over the summer. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and local police department identified five of the suspects during a four-month investigation, then charged two others due to items found during the execution of a search warrant.
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Former NJ cop indicted in domestic violence attack, stalking

PATERSON — A 28-year-old former police rookie has been indicted by a Passaic County Grand Jury on charges stemming from a domestic violence attack last year. Joseph Tuminelli, from Paterson, was indicted on third-degree aggravated assault against a domestic violence victim and fourth-degree stalking, in connection with his arrest on February 18, 2021.
PATERSON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ senator demands that Passaic County prosecutor resign

TRENTON – A state senator is calling for the Passaic County prosecutor to resign, after her failure to investigate corrupt Paterson police officers who were later convicted of federal crimes. Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, said the concerns about Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes also include her alleged years-long abuse...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Does missing Princeton University student’s phone offer a clue?

PRINCETON — The last ping from a missing Princeton University student's phone shows she went several miles off campus before it appeared to have been shut off. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, has not been seen since Friday around 3 a.m. outside Scully Hall, her residence hall, according to Princeton University Public Safety. Investigators put out a campus alert Monday night.
PRINCETON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars

PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology. On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles....
PATERSON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Comfort Food The Best Chicken Pot Pie in Ocean and Monmouth County, New Jersey

It's comfort food season and that means it's time for certain specialty foods like soup, chili, stew, hot apple pie, and chicken pot pie to name a few. Foods that are hot and hearty are a favorite at this time of year. I'm sure you have some additional foods you would add to this list, but this article is gonna focus on one "comfort food" the chicken pot pie. One of my favorites at this time of year.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy