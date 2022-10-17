Read full article on original website
LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them
We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
1 Trade Sends Warriors’ Klay Thompson To Lakers
Sometimes, the writing appears to be on the wall. Just make sure you read it closely. This can be the case for NBA teams at times. The message may seem obvious, but it may also be misleading you. Nobody reads the terms and conditions, but they ought to. After all,...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis fires back at Charles Barkley over unflattering nickname
Anthony Davis is getting into it with his fellow NBA 75 member. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis spoke to the LA Times’ Broderick Turner in an interview this week. In the interview, Davis hit back at the pejorative nickname given to him by TNT’s Charles Barkley — “Street Clothes,” a reference to Davis often being hurt and in street clothes on the bench.
Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends Anthony Davis into shadow realm with nasty fake and finish
It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
Anthony Davis Gets Real On Charles Barkley Calling Him "Street Clothes": "People Say Stuff For Ratings... My Job Is To Hoop."
Anthony Davis doesn't like Charles Barkley calling him "Street Clothes".
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Sacramento Kings Head Coach Mike Brown Sends A Strong Message: ''I'm Not Here To Coach Regular Season Games.''
Kings coach Mike Brown says his team has playoff aspirations.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Believes Warriors Incident Involving Draymond Green & Jordan Poole Was ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’
The NBA is unique compared to other professional sports in that player independence and empowerment are much more prevalent than in other leagues. Basketball fans see this with the rise of players’ promotion on social media, podcasts and being outspoken on issues that affect the NBA on and off the court. Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, while known for his friendly high-energy, got real about an issue with his former teammates in Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole.
NBC Sports
Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake
Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Current Starting Lineup
The Lakers' Game 1 starting five looked.. pretty rough last night.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
This Bulls-Kings Trade Features Zach LaVine
The NBA season is underway. In some respects, the divide between the league’s contenders and its bottom feeders has never felt wider. That’s not to say the league is suffering from a lack of parity. In fact, there are plenty of competitive teams heading into the 2022-23 season. On the other hand, the teams near the bottom of the standings have got more incentive to “tank” than we’ve seen in a long time.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Claps Back At Charles Barkley Comments
L.A.'s starting point guard was not afraid to engage with the TNT broadcaster.
‘One Of One’: Kevin Durant Offers Incredible Zion Williamson Insight
Some people believe the New Orleans Pelicans will take a major step this season. After winning two games in the NBA Play-In Tournament to earn the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs last season, this is a team that possesses a lot of positive momentum. While there were...
NBA Scores: Major Takeaways From Clippers vs. Lakers Matchup
The LA Clippers were the last team in the NBA to kick off their 2022-23 season. They got things underway on Thursday night, facing off with their Crypto.Com Arena co-tenants, the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Lakers have history on their side, in recent seasons, this has become a Clippers...
Bulls vs. Wizards: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, Betting, More
The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards will both be looking to extend to two-game winning streaks to start the 2022-23 NBA season when they face off tonight. Chicago pulled off a major upset in their season opener, heading on the road to defeat the Miami Heat. Washington was on the road as well, as they were able to pick up a victory over the Indiana Pacers.
1 Insane Stat Shows How Good Celtics Stars Duo Was Against Sixers
The Boston Celtics fell just short of winning the NBA Championship in June, losing in six games to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. It left Jayson Tatum feeling miserable, as he didn’t communicate with anyone for a few weeks after that. However, once he began reaching...
This 76ers-Pacers Trade Features Buddy Hield
The three-point revolution changed basketball. In all likelihood, it will never change back. After all, 3 will always be greater than 2. For much of the history of the modern NBA, the three-pointer was seen as a last-ditch effort. The degree of difficulty on a three-point attempt was probably overestimated...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Called Out Joel Embiid For His Poor Performance In Loss To Celtics: "You Have To Come In With That Mentality, 'I'm The Best Big Man In The League.'"
There are very few players that come close to Joel Embiid in terms of performance over the last couple of seasons. In both years, he gave Nikola Jokic a tough fight for the MVP award but just couldn't stay healthy long enough to clinch it. So naturally, with a rejuvenated James Harden next to him and a squad built around the duo, big things are expected from Embiid this season.
This Jazz-Mavs Trade Features Collin Sexton
In the NBA, there’s nothing worse than injuries. They have a negative impact in a number of ways. Firstly, and most importantly, players get hurt. Secondly, they impact the outcome of games and seasons. Finally, they impact how we evaluate players as well. When a player gets hurt, we...
