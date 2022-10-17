It’s time to crown another Gumbo-cooking champ. The Realtor Association of Acadiana is holding its Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Parc International on Wednesday, October 26th from 5 to 7 pm. Everyone is invited to attend this delicious family-friendly event. Bring your appetite! There will be 26 teams of local realtors competing to earn the title of “Best Gumbo.” Also, wear a costume! There will be a Halloween costume and live music provided by The Rouge Krewe. Twenty-six teams of local realtors will be competing to earn the title of “Best Gumbo”

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO