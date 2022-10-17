Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Is T'Frere's Bed & Breakfast on Verot School Road in Lafayette Haunted?
Amelie Comeaux is where the ghost tales of this historical property all begin.
‘How could you?’ Indoor playground owner questions why someone would steal from a business that helps young people
Lafayette Police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a children's play arena
kvol1330.com
Gumbo Cookoff at Parc International
It’s time to crown another Gumbo-cooking champ. The Realtor Association of Acadiana is holding its Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Parc International on Wednesday, October 26th from 5 to 7 pm. Everyone is invited to attend this delicious family-friendly event. Bring your appetite! There will be 26 teams of local realtors competing to earn the title of “Best Gumbo.” Also, wear a costume! There will be a Halloween costume and live music provided by The Rouge Krewe. Twenty-six teams of local realtors will be competing to earn the title of “Best Gumbo”
999ktdy.com
These Mesmerizing Colorized Photos of the 1938 Crowley Rice Festival Will Take You Back in Time
As we approach Rice Festival weekend in Crowley, let's take a trip back in time courtesy of some really slick photo editing and colorization. Craig Zimmerman is one of the most popular contributors to the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. The group boasts over 30,000 members and whether it be through newspaper clippings, photos, or old stories, the amazing history of Lafayette and Acadiana is told by individuals who play the role of local historians for our area.
Motorcycle crash on Camellia Blvd. leaves one dead
A Lafayette man is dead after his motorcycle struck another vehicle on Camellia Blvd.
Lafayette bar owner allegedly taking split of employee tips
Former employee at Wurst Biergarten bar has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor
KLFY.com
If you love boudin & bacon, this one’s for you
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The 15th Annual Boudin Cook-off & Acadiana Bacon Fest is this Saturday, Oct. 22, in Parc International from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is free for games, live music, and ice cream sandwiches. Upon entry, you can purchase tickets to same food from various vendors from all over Louisiana and Texas.
kvol1330.com
Lafayette Resident Needs Help Finding Dog
A Lafayette resident is asking for the public’s help in finding his dog. Robert Green lives at `1211 11th street near Simcoe Street. He said the neighbors call him, “the Gorilla Man” because of a gorilla statue that sits in his front yard. He is calling on his neighbors and the community to help find his dog.
wbrz.com
State Police identifies Baton Rouge man killed after crashing truck into tree off Greenwell Springs Road
CENTRAL - A man was killed after crashing his truck into a tree on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday evening. State Police said the crash happened along Greenwell Springs Road (LA 37) north of LA 409, near Alphonse Forbes Road. It claimed the life of 53-year-old Mark Anthony Phillips of Baton Rouge.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana woman tells '48 Hours': Millionaire husband had me kidnapped from Lafayette home
Schanda Handley was kidnapped at gunpoint from her own home in a plot officials say was orchestrated by her estranged husband. The two men hired by Lawrence Michael Handley to carry out the crime later drowned near Baton Rouge trying to evade police, according to court records. Schanda Handley's story,...
theadvocate.com
Police respond to major crash on Camellia Boulevard; at least one fatality confirmed
Lafayette Police are currently on the scene in the 100 block of Camellia Boulevard regarding a major traffic crash involving a motorcycle. The crash occurred just after 10:30 a.m. There is one confirmed fatality at this time. Vehicles traveling south on Johnston Street cannot turn left onto Camellia Blvd due...
evangelinetoday.com
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Evangeline Parish Crash
Evangeline Parish – Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on October 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 115 near O’Quin Loop in Evangeline Parish. The crash claimed the life of 75-year-old Rita Vidrine of St. Landry. The preliminary investigation revealed...
LPD responding to major vehicle crash on I-10
Lafayette Police officers are responding to a major vehicle crash on I-10.
Woman struck rear of truck in Evangeline Parish, suffered fatal injuries
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Evangeline Parish Wednesday, Louisiana State Police said
Kroger Planning to Buy Albertsons; What Does That Mean For Lafayette Shoppers?
Kroger says they are planning to buy Albertsons as part of a $25 billion deal.
brproud.com
Man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released.
theadvocate.com
Why was a Baton Rouge barber shot to death driving on I-12? His family still seeks answers.
Toby Taylor found his calling as a barber three years ago, honing his skills with a clipper and scissors in a makeshift shop set up in the living room of his Baton Rouge home. He was gaining skill quickly, his sister said, building a clientele as word of his services spread around town.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns
South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
theadvocate.com
Duson man struck and killed while walking along West Congress Street
A 43-year-old Duson man was struck and killed while walking alongside West Congress Street Monday night. Ronald Keith Williams Jr. was walking alongside the road in the 5100 block of West Congress Street when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:21 p.m. Monday. The crash remains under investigation, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle Last Night in Lafayette
According to the Lafayette Police Department, the accident occurred around 8:21 pm in the 5100 block of W. Congress Street.
Comments / 0