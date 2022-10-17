ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kvol1330.com

Gumbo Cookoff at Parc International

It’s time to crown another Gumbo-cooking champ. The Realtor Association of Acadiana is holding its Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Parc International on Wednesday, October 26th from 5 to 7 pm. Everyone is invited to attend this delicious family-friendly event. Bring your appetite! There will be 26 teams of local realtors competing to earn the title of “Best Gumbo.” Also, wear a costume! There will be a Halloween costume and live music provided by The Rouge Krewe. Twenty-six teams of local realtors will be competing to earn the title of “Best Gumbo”
LAFAYETTE, LA
999ktdy.com

These Mesmerizing Colorized Photos of the 1938 Crowley Rice Festival Will Take You Back in Time

As we approach Rice Festival weekend in Crowley, let's take a trip back in time courtesy of some really slick photo editing and colorization. Craig Zimmerman is one of the most popular contributors to the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. The group boasts over 30,000 members and whether it be through newspaper clippings, photos, or old stories, the amazing history of Lafayette and Acadiana is told by individuals who play the role of local historians for our area.
CROWLEY, LA
KLFY.com

If you love boudin & bacon, this one’s for you

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The 15th Annual Boudin Cook-off & Acadiana Bacon Fest is this Saturday, Oct. 22, in Parc International from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is free for games, live music, and ice cream sandwiches. Upon entry, you can purchase tickets to same food from various vendors from all over Louisiana and Texas.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kvol1330.com

Lafayette Resident Needs Help Finding Dog

A Lafayette resident is asking for the public’s help in finding his dog. Robert Green lives at `1211 11th street near Simcoe Street. He said the neighbors call him, “the Gorilla Man” because of a gorilla statue that sits in his front yard. He is calling on his neighbors and the community to help find his dog.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Police respond to major crash on Camellia Boulevard; at least one fatality confirmed

Lafayette Police are currently on the scene in the 100 block of Camellia Boulevard regarding a major traffic crash involving a motorcycle. The crash occurred just after 10:30 a.m. There is one confirmed fatality at this time. Vehicles traveling south on Johnston Street cannot turn left onto Camellia Blvd due...
evangelinetoday.com

Unrestrained Driver Killed in Evangeline Parish Crash

Evangeline Parish – Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on October 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 115 near O’Quin Loop in Evangeline Parish. The crash claimed the life of 75-year-old Rita Vidrine of St. Landry. The preliminary investigation revealed...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns

South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Duson man struck and killed while walking along West Congress Street

A 43-year-old Duson man was struck and killed while walking alongside West Congress Street Monday night. Ronald Keith Williams Jr. was walking alongside the road in the 5100 block of West Congress Street when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:21 p.m. Monday. The crash remains under investigation, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA

