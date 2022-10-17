Read full article on original website
Himalaya Shipping Secures Time Charters for Four More Ships
Himalaya Shipping on Monday announced it has entered into time charter agreements for four dry bulk vessels with Koch Shipping Pte Ltd. The bulk carrier newbuilds will commence a 24-month time charter with an evergreen structure upon delivery from China's New Times Shipyard in the second and third quarter of 2023, with certain options to roll two charters to 2024.
Nippon Yusen to Invest in Pertamina's Shipping Unit
L to R: Salyadi Saputra：Director of Strategy, Portfolio & New Ventures / PT Pertamina (Persero) - Rahmi Amini: Director / PT Pertamina Pedeve Indonesia - Pahala Mansury: Deputy Minister / Ministry of State Owned Enterprises Yuji Nishijima: Executive Officer / NYK - Yoki Firnandi, Chief Executive Officer / PT Pertamina International Shipping ©NYK.
Europe's Largest Port Sees Throughput Nearly Flat in 2022; LNG, Coal Rise
Throughput volumes for Europe's largest port of Rotterdam have risen 0.3% to 351 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2022, officials said on Friday, as strong rises in coal and LNG offset the loss of container traffic with Russia. Such traffic, which had made up around 8% of...
Höegh Autoliners Exercises Option to Buy 2099-built RoRo
Höegh Autoliners announced it has exercised its option to purchase Höegh St. Petersburg for $29,300,000, well below the $70 million average market value estimated by three different brokers for the end of Q3. “Höegh Autoliners is again demonstrating its commitment to serve and build a long-term relationship with...
Freeport LNG Plant to Require Full US Approval Before Partial Restart
The second-largest U.S. liquefied natural gas export plant, idled for five months by a fire, must receive full approvals before a planned November restart can begin, regulator Pipeline Hazardous Materials and Safety Administration (PHMSA) said on Wednesday. Full approval adds to the hurdles for restarting Freeport LNG, one of the...
Tianjin Southwest Maritime to Convert LPG Carrier Pair for Dual-fuel Operations
MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division, MAN PrimeServ, has announced the signing of a contract to retrofit two LPG carriers for Tianjin Southwest Maritime Ltd. – the Chinese liquefied-gas carrier operator. The COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Guangdong) yard will host the respective conversions of the individual MAN B&W 6G60ME-C engines aboard the ‘Gas Gemini’ and ‘Gas Aquarius’ to dual-fuel MAN B&W 6G60ME-LGIP units capable of running on LPG. The two vessels will be retrofitted in parallel, beginning May 30, 2023.
Hungary's New Container Terminal Aims to Boost Ukrainian Grains Shipments
Europe's largest land-based container terminal started operating near Hungary's border with Ukraine on Tuesday, aiming to increase shipments of Ukrainian grains via Hungary to Adriatic ports. The East-West Gate terminal, built at a cost of about 40 billion forints ($95.65 million), allows containers to be transferred between wide and standard...
Pearlson Inks Shiplift Deal in South Korea
HL D&I Halla (Halla) and Pearlson Shiplift Corp. (PSC) signed a new multimillion-dollar contract for the design and build of a Shiplift System in South Korea. Upon completion, the shiplift system will support the Korean Coast Guard in the West Sea of Korea. The new shiplift system will be approximately...
Royal Caribbean Unveils World's Largest Cruise Ship Icon of the Seas
Royal Caribbean has unveiled new design details for what is set to be the world's largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. The 250,800 GT vessel, the first in Royal Caribbean's new Icon-class, is being built by Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku, who began construction in June. First announced in 2016, the mega cruise ship is scheduled for delivery in October or November 2023.
VIDEO: AD Ports' SAFEEN Buys Subsea Service Vessel
AD Ports Group's subsidiary SAFEEN has acquired a support vessel to boost the company's subsea service capabilities. Built in 2014, the vessel, previously known as the Nordic Prince, will operate under the name ‘SAFEEN Surveyor’ and will undergo an extensive conversion prior to starting operations, including the installation of an integrated dive system to support pipeline repair and maintenance.
DFDS Wins Tender to Continue Newhaven-Dieppe Service
DFDS has won the tender to operate ferries between Newhaven, U.K. and Dieppe, France, clearing the Danish operator to continue its service on the route for the next five years. “We are delighted to be awarded the contract to continue operating the important ferry link between Newhaven and Dieppe. This...
Reefers Riding Out Spot Rate Storm Better Than Dry Containers -Xeneta
Reefer spot rates are proving more resilient than dry container prices on exports from North Europe, with slow declines as opposed to dramatic drops. According to the latest market analysis from Oslo-based Xeneta, all main trades from the region have experienced falls over the past three months. However, unlike the dry market, the routes are still commanding higher rates than this point last year, pushing the reefer ‘premium’ over standard containers to new heights.
Black Sea Grain Deal Talks Bring Little Progress
Talks on extending a July deal that resumed Ukraine Black Sea grain and fertilizer exports are not making much progress because Russian concerns are not being taken into proper account, Russia’s U.N. ambassador in Geneva said on Thursday. Senior United Nations officials are negotiating with Russia to extend and...
VIDEO: Hull of Van Oord's New Cable Layer Launched in Romania
VARD shipyard in Romania launched the hull of the new Van Oord cable layer Calypso earlier this week. Vard Tulcea in Romania is making final preparations before the hull will be towed to Vard Brattvaag. At Vard Brattvaag, the shipbuilder will continue outfitting the vessel, topside equipment installation, commissioning and...
Kongsberg Wins Deal to Equip Sweden's New All-electric Ferries
Kongsberg Maritime on Wednesday announced it has signed a contract with Holland Shipyards Group to provide electrification and control systems with automated functionalities for up to four new all-electric ferries for the Swedish Transport Administration, with two firm for delivery and an option for two more. Kongsberg Maritime said it...
Lakes Limestone Trade Down 3.7% in September
Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 3.5 million tons in September, a decrease of 3.7% compared to a year ago, according to latest figures published by the Lake Carriers' Association (LCA). Limestone cargos were below the month’s five-year average by 2.7%. Year-to-date the limestone trade stands at...
Light Structures Reports First Call European Defense Fund Success
Maritime structural health monitoring specialist Light Structures is a member of two winning consortia in the first call of the European Defense Fund (EDF). Both consortia consist of the leading naval yards in Europe, organized through The Shipyards’ & Maritime Equipment Association of Europe (Sea Europe), national delegates, and the Norwegian partners SINTEF, Kongsberg, Jotne and Light Structures.
On Board Orders Boutique Cruise Vessel
Australian naval architecture firm Incat Crowther said it has been commissioned to design and deliver a new boutique liveaboard cruise vessel for Tasmanian luxury wilderness expedition cruise operator On Board. The 24-meter vessel, named Odalisque III, is currently being built by Richardson Devine Marine in Hobart and is scheduled for delivery in early 2023.
Cruise Industry Making Headway Toward Net Zero
The global cruise industry continues to make progress as it works to achieve its goal of net-zero carbon cruising by 2050, though the need for development and deployment of sustainable marine fuels remains. The 2022 Global Cruise Industry Environmental Technologies and Practices Report from trade group Cruise Lines International Association...
