Over 40 companies are hiring in various industries at the Jacksonville Career Fair

 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Oct. 26, a job fair will be hosted that will have over 1,500 jobs available for the people who apply.

A variety of jobs will be at the event that go from entry-level positions to blue and white collar positions.

Some companies may have immediate hiring needs and many will be conducting on the spot interviews.

The hiring event will be at the Prime Osborn Convention Center and will at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

To learn more about the career fair and to see which companies will be attending, click here.

