ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Subscription boxes that'll make great holiday gifts for kids & teens

This holiday season, it's not all about the big bows and wrapped presents under the tree. Subscription boxes are trending big this year, and they make a great gift option because they're the gift that keeps on giving and they arrive right to the doorstep of your favorite person. Check...
Fox17

Food storage expert Gary Growden shows how to preserve food without modern tech

MEAT & VEGGIES – DUNK THEM IN HONEY. Ancient Romans used honey to preserve herbs, flowers, seeds, meat and even rare game being shipped across the ocean from conquered countries. This specially preserved food was destined to be consumed only by the nobility. During the medieval period, people often...
Fox17

How to arrange your bedroom for the best night’s sleep

While it might seem counterintuitive to put a lot of thought into a space where you spend the majority of your time with your eyes closed, having a well-designed bedroom can actually improve your health. A bedroom that has a thoughtful layout can help soothe away the residue of a harsh day and lull you off to sleep easier. Of all the rooms in your home, this one should best foster rest and relaxation.
Fox17

6 best ways to make your house smell amazing

A pleasant-smelling home can have several positive mental, physical and psychological effects on your life. Scents can improve your mood, provide a soothing ambiance, evoke warm memories and make your home feel more inviting. Along with regular dusting, vacuuming, mopping and wiping down surfaces, there are several budget-friendly steps you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy