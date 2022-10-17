Read full article on original website
Ohio man charged after pursuit in Scioto County
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit in Scioto County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office were working school zones in the Wheelersburg area on Tuesday, Oct. 18, as part of National School Bus Safety Week when they attempted […]
EMS responded to a semi crash along Route 23
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fire and EMS responded to the area of Route 23 near Tarlton Road in Circleville for a motor vehicle accident. According to dispatchers, a semi collided with a stationary trailer near the Relax Inn. The semi, first responders said, suffered heavy front-end damage. No serious injuries...
Semi collides with a tractor along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 23 near Route 762 for an accident involving a tractor-trailer. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11 a.m. A semi traveling along the busy highway rear-ended a John Deere tractor that...
UCSO Reports – October 20, 2022
Deputies and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to US Route 33 near the rest rea for a property damage crash involving a 2009 Nissan Versa that drove off the road and into a tree line. The State Patrol investigated the crash.
School bus crashes in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Erwin and C, H, & D Roads in Jackson County. According to the patrol, the 64-year-old...
Ross County – Man Runs from US Marshalls Crashes Jeep
ROSS COUNTY – A man was arrested after a chase through the woods in a jeep after an attempted warrant arrest. According to Ross County Sheriffs’ department, the SOFAST team was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for felony domestic violence at his residence of 7545 SR 28, Frankfort in Ross County, Ohio. There are two gravel driveways leading off of SR 28 in this area. The two are approximately twenty feet apart from each other and run parallel to each other. Both drives have multiple dwellings on them and the order of addresses is not easily noted. When the US Marshalls attempted to locate Chase Daugherty he fled and attempted to leave in his black 2014 Jeep Wrangler JK Sahara that was coming out from the rear of the private drive.
1 injured after crash on US 35 in Greene County
BEAVERCREEK — One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound US 35 near Factory Road Thursday. Police and medics were dispatched to the scene at 2:10 p.m., Captain Shawn C. Sumner of Special Services Division told News Center 7. The crash left one car flipped onto its...
'I want something done': Family not notified of woman's death days after crash, questions police policy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When a 34-year old Columbus woman died at Grant Medical Center last week, no one knew she was. She was brought to the hospital after a two-car crash at the intersection of Brentnell and Holt avenues Thursday night after police said she ran a stop sign.
Firefighters battled an early morning fire in Fayette Co.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Fayette County battled an early morning structure fire. The call came in shortly after 2 a.m. in the 6700 block of White Oak Road NE in Bloomingburg. Multiple fire crews were requested to assist in putting out the flames. The fire remains under...
Athens Co. fugitive taken into custody
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A man wanted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office has been taken into custody. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force located and arrested Randall Deeds, Jr. Deeds had been wanted on burglary and drug...
Man shot outside Hudson Street bar, will not identify suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man leaving a bar early Friday. A 31-year-old was found outside an East Fulton Street apartment after being shot near a bar on East Hudson Street. Columbus police say about 2 a.m., the victim was shot in the chest when two suspects approached […]
Carjackers lead police on car chase through Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police arrested two suspects Thursday after pursuing the suspects on highways across the city for nearly a half hour. Columbus police responded to a carjacking near East Livingston and College Avenues on the city’s east side at 6:56 p.m., dispatchers said. The suspects fled in the stolen […]
Police: 2 injured during reported shooting in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured during a reported shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Wednesday night. The Columbus Division of Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive just before 8 p.m. One person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and another person was taken...
Firefighters battle a structure fire in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters from Ross and Vinton County responded to a fire Thursday evening. Mutual aide was requested to the scene to help battle the blaze. According to initial reports, the fire was located inside an attached garage in the 54000 block of Route 50. The Guardian...
2 arrested during drug trafficking investigation in Athens County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and woman from Athens County were arrested by agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force Thursday during a drug trafficking investigation. The task force says, 35-year-old Randall Deeds was wanted in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. The task force went to the 19300 block of Binderbasin Road in Glouster on a tip where investigators found Deeds and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Aileen Mays, in a basement bedroom.
Woman killed in Springfield crash identified
A 29-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 west on US 40 when he collided with a car driven by 30-year-old Saxzonee Grisham, who was turning left at the intersection with Upper Valley Pike.
80-year-old man missing from Circleville nursing facility
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The Circleville Police Department is asking for help in locating an 80-year-old man who was reported missing after driving away from his nursing facility late Tuesday night. Police say Robert Bretz suffers from dementia and other health issues and was last seen on Atwater Avenue in...
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
Pleasant Twp. firefighters injured in Orient-area house fire
ORIENT, Ohio — Some Pleasant Township firefighters were injured while putting out a house fire in the Orient area late Tuesday night. The fire happened at a house on the 5300 block of Timberlake Circle just before midnight, according to the Pleasant Twp. Fire Department. Authorities said the fire...
One dead after Careflight called to Springfield crash
CareFlight has been called to the scene and serious injuries have been reported, said OSHP.
