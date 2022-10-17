ROSS COUNTY – A man was arrested after a chase through the woods in a jeep after an attempted warrant arrest. According to Ross County Sheriffs’ department, the SOFAST team was attempting to serve an arrest warrant for felony domestic violence at his residence of 7545 SR 28, Frankfort in Ross County, Ohio. There are two gravel driveways leading off of SR 28 in this area. The two are approximately twenty feet apart from each other and run parallel to each other. Both drives have multiple dwellings on them and the order of addresses is not easily noted. When the US Marshalls attempted to locate Chase Daugherty he fled and attempted to leave in his black 2014 Jeep Wrangler JK Sahara that was coming out from the rear of the private drive.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO