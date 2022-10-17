ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HelloGiggles

Selma Blair’s Sad News: The Star is Forced to Drop Out of ‘DWTS’

“Dancing With the Stars” aims to include a variety of contestants from all backgrounds, but season 31 saw a big first: actress Selma Blair joined the cast, which began on September 19th, 2022, as the first dancer with multiple sclerosis (MS). After performing in five episodes, she officially announced her volunteer departure from the show on October 17th.
talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Was Rushed Out of Ballroom After Premiere Performance

Following Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars premiere, pro Sasha Farber revealed that he had been rushed out of the ballroom to undergo an emergency surgery. After his incredible performance, Farber revealed that he had to go straight to the dentist for an emergency surgery. Sasha Farber Underwent Emergency...
People

Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'

"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Cries over Selma Blair's Dancing with the Stars Exit: 'I Love Her'

Kaley Cuoco shared a video of her emotional response to Selma Blair's last dance — and perfect score — on Dancing with the Stars Kaley Cuoco got emotional watching Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars.  In an Instagram Story filmed by Cuoco's boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the actress was seen sobbing when Selma Blair announced her step back from the series.  Cuoco, 36, who is pregnant, shared that the pregnancy may be cause for the tears — along with the overall emotional and empowering decision for Blair to leave...
Fairfield Sun Times

Selma Blair on Withdrawing from ‘DWTS’: ‘My Heart Is Broken in the Best Way’

Actress Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions) defied expectations when she joined the Season 31 cast of Dancing With the Stars. The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, opted to leave the dance competition reality series in its 5th week, citing concerns for her health. After the announcement was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy