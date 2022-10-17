Kaley Cuoco shared a video of her emotional response to Selma Blair's last dance — and perfect score — on Dancing with the Stars Kaley Cuoco got emotional watching Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars. In an Instagram Story filmed by Cuoco's boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the actress was seen sobbing when Selma Blair announced her step back from the series. Cuoco, 36, who is pregnant, shared that the pregnancy may be cause for the tears — along with the overall emotional and empowering decision for Blair to leave...

1 DAY AGO