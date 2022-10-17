NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash4Life
11-23-24-29-45, Cash Ball: 1
(eleven, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty-five; Cash Ball: one)
Double Play
02-18-27-37-41-46
(two, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-six)
Pick 6 Lotto
01-04-14-24-37-45
(one, four, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $2,700,000
Powerball
19-30-36-46-60, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(nineteen, thirty, thirty-six, forty-six, sixty; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $508,000,000
Pick 3
0-5-3, Fireball: 7
(zero, five, three; Fireball: seven)
Pick 4
6-6-7-1, Fireball: 7
(six, six, seven, one; Fireball: seven)
Cash 5
04-09-21-37-40, Xtra: 2
(four, nine, twenty-one, thirty-seven, forty; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $206,000
Midday Pick 3
6-2-6, Fireball: 3
(six, two, six; Fireball: three)
Midday Pick 4
8-4-4-2, Fireball: 3
(eight, four, four, two; Fireball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
