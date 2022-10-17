ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Under Chandeliers Hung from Towering Oaks, Menil Hosts Al Fresco 'Party in the Park'

THE MENIL COLLECTION took advantage of milder weather to welcome some 300 yopro-type guests to its second annual al fresco fundraising dinner — Party in the Park. The uniquely beautiful event — think crystal chandeliers and strands of twinkle light strung in the old, towering oaks in the park space adjacent to the famous museum — fittingly raises money “to ensure the museum’s green spaces, art buildings, and programs remain free and open to all,” says a rep for the event’s organizers. Django Foxtrot offered a lively, bluegrass-tinged playlist as a soundtrack.
Fave Local Boutique Debuts New Jewelry Collection — Green with Envy?

CLUTCH YOUR PEARLS — er, emeralds, Houstonians! There’s a new jewelry line in town, and it's perfect for those who want to get a jump on holiday shopping. Debuting next week at Elizabeth Anthony, the exclusive collection from Graziela x Muzo is inspired by founder and designer Graziela Kaufman’s native country of Brazil.
This New Med Spa and Plastic Surgery Center Is Truly Cutting-Edge

MEDICAL SPAS HAVE grown immensely popular over recent years, offering a range of services beyond the instant-IG-filter look. High-end centers with a sophisticated aesthetic and advanced technology are all the rage. Acclaimed Nuveau Plastic Surgery + Medical Aesthetics recently relocated to a 5,500-square-foot space on Westheimer, on the cusp of its fifth anniversary.

