Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

2-3-1, FB: 6

(two, three, one; FB: six)

The Associated Press

New South Carolina coach Paris taps into Staley's knowledge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — First-year coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go far to find a welcome and willing resource on how to go about building a championship program at South Carolina: Gamecocks’ women’s coach Dawn Staley. Paris, who spent the past five seasons coaching Chattanooga, has had several chats with Staley since taking the men’s basketball job this past March, not lon before Staley and her team won the national title. Paris wanted to know Staley’s process of taking the women’s team from the “outhouse to the penthouse” after her arrival before the 2008-09 season. Staley’s early teams struggled to make a dent in the Southeastern Conference. She didn’t make an NCAA Tournament until her fourth season, the first of 10 consecutive trips including winning it all in 2017 and last season. Paris said he asked “how important the community was in supporting her and getting some local players even.”
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Roderick posts thank you note to Carolina

R.J. Roderick is done playing football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but he wanted to share a heartfelt thank you on his way out. On Tuesday, Roderick’s name appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal, less than 24 hours after TheBigSpur reported that he would no longer be part of the South Carolina football program.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina lottery player wins $50,000

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
High School Football PRO

Winnsboro, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WINNSBORO, SC
coladaily.com

Dutch Fork graduate earns SEC Offensive Player of the Week award

Jalin Hyatt’s historic performance for the University of Tennessee earned him national honors Monday. The former Dutch Fork All-State wide receiver was named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week. He was one of three Volunteers honored by the conference following the 52-49 win over third-ranked Alabama. This marked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
live5news.com

Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies at 72

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State University is mourning the loss of one of its alumni who was a survivor of the Orangeburg Massacre. Bobby Eaddy died Saturday at the age of 72, the college says. Eaddy was a 17-year-old Freshman at South Carolina State when he was shot...
ORANGEBURG, SC
High School Football PRO

Blythewood, October 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Poll: Who won the Mace-Andrews debate?

(WCBD) — Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District seat debate some of the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing.  Did incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace win your support for a second term or did Democratic challenger […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

SC Department of Revenue: File by today to get 2021 rebate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re an extension filer who wants your state tax rebate before the year ends time is running out. The South Carolina Department of Revenue says the deadline is today if you want the rebate before December 31. If you file after today you won’t...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
thepeoplesentinel.com

Undefeated Warhorses tame Jaguars 56-6

The Barnwell Warhorses took their 7-0 record down to Ridgeland, Friday, October 14th to face the winless Ridgeland-Hardeeville Jaguars. The outcome was never in much doubt. Despite the Jaguars best efforts and quite a few very questionable calls from the officials, Barnwell dominated, winning 56-6. With the victory, Barnwell improves to 8-0 and this sets up a huge region battle this Friday, October 21 as the undefeated Woodland Wolverines travel to Barnwell’s W.W. Carter field to face the undefeated Barnwell Warhorses.
BARNWELL, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
COLUMBIA, SC
