SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
12-19-24-27-38, Lucky Ball: 11
(twelve, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Palmetto Cash 5
18-21-28-31-33, Power-Up: 3
(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three; Power, Up: three)
Pick 3 Evening
3-5-3, FB: 9
(three, five, three; FB: nine)
Pick 3 Midday
2-3-1, FB: 6
(two, three, one; FB: six)
Pick 4 Evening
4-7-0-3, FB: 9
(four, seven, zero, three; FB: nine)
Pick 4 Midday
7-8-5-1, FB: 6
(seven, eight, five, one; FB: six)
Powerball
19-30-36-46-60, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(nineteen, thirty, thirty-six, forty-six, sixty; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
Comments / 0