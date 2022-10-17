Read full article on original website
Man Utd too good for Tottenham, Liverpool revival rolls on
Manchester United dealt a blow to Tottenham's Premier League title aspirations with a dominant 2-0 win at Old Trafford, while Liverpool's upturn continued with a 1-0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday. Chelsea's winning run came to an end in a 0-0 draw at Brentford, which allowed Newcastle to close within two points of the top four with a 1-0 win over Everton.
Erik ten Hag will 'deal with' Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure during 2-0 win against Tottenham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he will wait until Thursday to "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo leaving early during the team's 2-0 win against Tottenham.
Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores Wonderful Header To Open Scoring Against West Ham
Watch Darwin Nunez's brilliant header as Liverpool go 1-0 up at home to West Ham in the Premier League.
Manchester United Target Dutch Right Back
Manchester United are said to be in the market for a new right back in the January window, according to a report.
ESPN
Leicester City move out of last with win over Leeds United
Leicester City moved off the bottom of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Leeds United on Thursday, the visitors' seventh game without a win. Leicester's second success of the season was secured inside 35 minutes as Robin Koch's own goal and Harvey Barnes's sweeping finish put the home side in command at the King Power Stadium.
France star Kante out of World Cup after hamstring operation
LONDON (AP) — France star N’Golo Kante was ruled out of the World Cup on Tuesday after Chelsea said the midfielder would be out for four months following surgery on a hamstring injury. Kante hasn’t played a game for his club or country since Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with...
SB Nation
Swansea City 3-2 Reading: Slipping Standards
If you’d said before tonight’s game that Reading would lose 3-2 away to playoff-chasing Swansea City, I’d have been disappointed but not that angry. It’s a tough fixture and we were always up against it. The manner in which this defeat came though is oh so...
CBS Sports
Granit Xhaka embraces Arsenal role: 'I am not worried about the minutes, or the World Cup, or the future'
Granit Xhaka sees no reason to fear his mounting burden of games ahead of the World Cup with Arsenal targeting the Premier League's top spot during club football's month long break. With four Premier League fixtures to be played between now and the departure of Xhaka and many others to...
BBC
Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven: Gabriel Martinelli & Oleksandr Zinchenko injury doubts in Europa League
Date: Thursday, 20 October. Time: 18:00 BST. Venue: Emirates Stadium, London. Coverage: Listen on BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Arsenal will make late checks on the fitness of forward Gabriel Martinelli and full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko for their home Europa League game against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.
Gerrard’s path to Liverpool job hits bump after Villa firing
It seemed the natural and seemingly logical next step in Steven Gerrard’s managerial journey, not that he would ever express it publicly himself. After a successful 3 ½ years in a pressure-cooker environment at Scottish giant Rangers, he would — many presumed — spend a few seasons coaching Aston Villa to build enough Premier League experience to be the fitting replacement for Jurgen Klopp at his beloved Liverpool.
ESPN
Karim Benzema fulfills a lifelong dream in winning 2022 Ballon d'Or
In Karim Benzema's beautiful mansion in Ciudalcampo, an exclusive community on the outskirts of Madrid, there has been a space reserved for the Ballon d'Or trophy in his trophy cabinet. For years, the Frenchman has hoped of actually displaying the trophy of his dreams there, with all the Champions Leagues and the rest of his prizes and medals.
PREVIEW-Soccer-Hertha and Schalke already locked in battle of survival
BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The season may only be 10 matchdays young but Hertha Berlin and Sunday's league opponents Schalke 04 are already firmly locked in a battle for survival in the Bundesliga.
ESPN
Gladbach crash out of German Cup to second-tier Darmstadt
Borussia Monchengladbach were upset 2-1 at second division leaders Darmstadt 98 after a 79th-minute winner from Germany youth international Aaron Seydel in the German Cup second round. Gladbach's exit was the biggest shock on Tuesday with substitute Seydel scoring four minutes after coming on. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...
Galliani hails ‘dream’ return to San Siro with Monza
MILAN (AP) — Much of the attention will be focused off the field when Monza takes on defending champion AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday. There will be familiar faces in the directors’ box at San Siro as Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani return to the club they led to 29 trophies in 31 years.
