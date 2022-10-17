Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Human Remains Found In Carbon County, No Word If Linked To Hunter Missing Since 2019
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Human remains were found in Carbon County this week, but identity of the person hasn’t been released by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office as of Thursday afternoon. Sheriff Archie Royal told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday only that he...
bigfoot99.com
Carbon County’s lone absentee ballot drop box is under 24/7 surveillance
Carbon County has one drop box where voters can submit their ballots prior to Election Day. The box is located at the County Court House. Three, high-resolution, motion activated cameras watch it day and night to safeguard against tampering or ballot-box stuffing. Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred wants the...
bigfoot99.com
Contractor problems plague Fossil Cabin relocation project
The so-called “Oldest Cabin in the World” remains fossilized where it sits, near Como Bluffs. Sharon Biamon is the mayor of Medicine Bow, as well as the director of the Medicine Bow Museum. For almost half a decade, she and the Friends of the Medicine Bow Museum have been waiting for an unnamed contractor to move the Fossil Cabin the seven miles from its current home to the museum grounds.
bigfoot99.com
Winter resigning as Saratoga public works director
The Saratoga public works director is retiring later this month. Effective October 28th, Jon Winter will step down as the public works director for the Town of Saratoga. He submitted his letter of resignation last week. When asked why he chose now to retire, Winter said he was ready for a change.
bigfoot99.com
Hanna rec director asks for facility name change to honor town history
Hanna’s recreation director has asked the town council to rename the rec center in honor of the region’s history of coal production. The Town of Hanna owes its very existence to coal. Founded during the coal boom in 1889 to house miners and their families, coal is an integral part of the town’s identity.
capcity.news
Crash impacting traffic on I-80 near Elk Mountain on Thursday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash is impacting traffic on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain on Thursday afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said at 2:56 p.m. A lane of travel is blocked near Elk Mountain at milepost 252. “Be prepared to stop; expect delays,” WYDOT said.
bigfoot99.com
Saratoga Lake re-opens for recreation
It’s safe to go in the water again. Saratoga Lake is free of rotenone and open for use again, although all the fish are gone until next year. The number of yellow perch found in the lake after last month’s fish kill-off surprised even the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins rec center celebrating weeklong ‘Almost 35th Birthday Party’
Heading into their 34th year, the Rawlins Family Recreation Center held their inaugural skating event over the weekend. Last Friday and Sunday, the rec center’s newly refinished gymnasium was transformed into a skating rink. Over 400 people in total took advantage of the free event to strut their stuff on the hardwood.
bigfoot99.com
Skate park, dog park proving to be popular new attractions in Rawlins
In Rawlins, the dog park and skate park continue to be popular new attractions in the city for both residents and visitors. During last night city council work session, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Seehon said that both facilities at Colorado and Daley Street are proving to be big draws. Seehon said the dog park provides a great view of the skate park which allows him to keep tabs on how it’s being used.
