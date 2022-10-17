ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

Related
94.3 The Point

Edison, NJ man linked to 7 burglaries in Branchburg, police say

An Edison man burglarized multiple businesses along Columbia Road in Branchburg over the course of nine months, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. Fifty-year-old Gregory Queen began his spree in April 2021, according to officials. On the morning of Apr. 28, a business reported that someone entered the building the evening prior, ransacked offices, and took cash from a desk drawer.
BRANCHBURG, NJ
94.3 The Point

Teacher’s aide, bus driver among 7 charged for Saddle Brook, NJ home invasion

Weapon, drug, and robbery offenses are among the many charges for seven individuals, in connection with a home invasion in Saddle Brook over the summer. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and local police department identified five of the suspects during a four-month investigation, then charged two others due to items found during the execution of a search warrant.
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Does missing Princeton University student’s phone offer a clue?

PRINCETON — The last ping from a missing Princeton University student's phone shows she went several miles off campus before it appeared to have been shut off. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, has not been seen since Friday around 3 a.m. outside Scully Hall, her residence hall, according to Princeton University Public Safety. Investigators put out a campus alert Monday night.
PRINCETON, NJ
94.3 The Point

Check out this NJ town’s amazing ‘Scarecrow Stroll’

Have you ever visited downtown Cranford, New Jersey? If not, it is totally worth the trip up the Garden State Parkway to exit 137. The quaint, but modern, business district features tons of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Nestled among the Rahway River, the NJ Transit Raritan Valley Line, and Route 28 (North Ave.) Parking is plentiful, convenient, and inexpensive. Walking is easy, thanks to well-marked and controlled pedestrian crossings.
CRANFORD, NJ
94.3 The Point

Sopranos’ landmark could be torn down in Belleville, NJ

As preservationists scramble to save an historic funeral home used in HBO's The Sopranos, Belleville officials may clear the way for it's demolition. The Cozzarelli Memorial Home was featured in multiple scenes from seasons 1-6 of The Sopranos, most famously as the funeral locations for Tony's mother. Owner James Cozzarrelli,...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
94.3 The Point

Comfort Food The Best Chicken Pot Pie in Ocean and Monmouth County, New Jersey

It's comfort food season and that means it's time for certain specialty foods like soup, chili, stew, hot apple pie, and chicken pot pie to name a few. Foods that are hot and hearty are a favorite at this time of year. I'm sure you have some additional foods you would add to this list, but this article is gonna focus on one "comfort food" the chicken pot pie. One of my favorites at this time of year.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
