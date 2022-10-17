Read full article on original website
Edison, NJ man linked to 7 burglaries in Branchburg, police say
An Edison man burglarized multiple businesses along Columbia Road in Branchburg over the course of nine months, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. Fifty-year-old Gregory Queen began his spree in April 2021, according to officials. On the morning of Apr. 28, a business reported that someone entered the building the evening prior, ransacked offices, and took cash from a desk drawer.
Teacher’s aide, bus driver among 7 charged for Saddle Brook, NJ home invasion
Weapon, drug, and robbery offenses are among the many charges for seven individuals, in connection with a home invasion in Saddle Brook over the summer. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and local police department identified five of the suspects during a four-month investigation, then charged two others due to items found during the execution of a search warrant.
New Jersey parents arrested after second Jersey Shore toddler overdoses on drugs
For the second time in the last week a toddler at the Jersey Shore has overdosed on drugs found in their home, fortunately though, in this latest case a 2-year-old in Wall Township was revived. A Lacey Township woman was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter among other offenses after her 2-year-old...
New Jersey man ruthlessly distributed massive amount of cocaine across Jersey Shore
A drug dealer who resides in the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County has been convicted for distributing copious amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine across communities at the Jersey Shore. The drug trafficking 42-year-old Damion Helmes is responsible for caught the attention of local, state, and federal...
NJ man who fatally stabbed jail inmate sentenced in fatal shooting
LINDEN — Having pleaded guilty over the summer to a fatal shooting in this Union County city nearly two years ago, a New Jersey man was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison. But Wednesday's release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office on the sentencing of Ashton Barthelus,...
Tripped out substation to blame for Monmouth County JCP&L outage
It was a domino effect of outages at Monmouth County substations that plunged around 50,000 JCP&L customers into darkness late Wednesday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed the most outages in Asbury Park, Neptune, Neptune City, Ocean Township, Belmar and Bradley Beach. A substation that tripped in Neptune is to blame,...
Does missing Princeton University student’s phone offer a clue?
PRINCETON — The last ping from a missing Princeton University student's phone shows she went several miles off campus before it appeared to have been shut off. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, has not been seen since Friday around 3 a.m. outside Scully Hall, her residence hall, according to Princeton University Public Safety. Investigators put out a campus alert Monday night.
Check out this NJ town’s amazing ‘Scarecrow Stroll’
Have you ever visited downtown Cranford, New Jersey? If not, it is totally worth the trip up the Garden State Parkway to exit 137. The quaint, but modern, business district features tons of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Nestled among the Rahway River, the NJ Transit Raritan Valley Line, and Route 28 (North Ave.) Parking is plentiful, convenient, and inexpensive. Walking is easy, thanks to well-marked and controlled pedestrian crossings.
A special camp helps NJ kids cope with loss in a fun environment
HARDWICK — A free bereavement resource designed to help children who have experienced the death of a loved one to better cope with such a loss is coming to New Jersey this month. Comfort Zone Camp was started 23 years ago by founder and CEO Lynne Hughes who lost...
Sopranos’ landmark could be torn down in Belleville, NJ
As preservationists scramble to save an historic funeral home used in HBO's The Sopranos, Belleville officials may clear the way for it's demolition. The Cozzarelli Memorial Home was featured in multiple scenes from seasons 1-6 of The Sopranos, most famously as the funeral locations for Tony's mother. Owner James Cozzarrelli,...
We Have Another Monmouth County, NJ Closure & It Screams Our Economy Is In Trouble
I'm not going to lie to you. This one is going to hurt. We do have another business closing at the Jersey Shore but the fact that it is a local grocery store chain puts a knot in my stomach. The store is called Nature's Corner Natural Market and they...
Comfort Food The Best Chicken Pot Pie in Ocean and Monmouth County, New Jersey
It's comfort food season and that means it's time for certain specialty foods like soup, chili, stew, hot apple pie, and chicken pot pie to name a few. Foods that are hot and hearty are a favorite at this time of year. I'm sure you have some additional foods you would add to this list, but this article is gonna focus on one "comfort food" the chicken pot pie. One of my favorites at this time of year.
Fans of this Favorite Netflix Series Are Now Stalking This New Jersey Home
At what point does fandom cross the line from exciting to disturbing?. It's exciting when television shows and movies tape in your neighborhood. It gives a sense of pride and importance to know that your town is being represented on the big screen. We've experienced that here with movies like...
Beloved Fresh Baked Cookie Chain Opens Another New Jersey Location
I am a cookie fiend, I'll be the first to admit. The other night, the wife and I had dinner at her aunt and uncle's house in Lavallette, and for dessert, a bag of cookies was brought out. They were chocolate chip peanut butter cookies from Acme, and they were...
Howl! Fantastic Halloween Pet Parade this Weekend in Point Pleasant, NJ
Is there anything better than a pet parade? Halloween costumes for pets are the cutest. My two dogs do not like getting dressed up, but I try my hardest. I've had them in little devil costumes, hot dogs, and tacos. They looked cute but the costume was off of their little bodies in about 5 minutes.
Boys Soccer – D’Eletto’s Jaw-Dropping Game-Winner Sends CBA to Shore Conference Final
NEPTUNE -- Rarely does the deck ever looked stacked against the Christian Brothers Academy soccer team -- winners of a record 11 Shore Conference Tournament championship and the current defending tournament champion. But with the current No. 1 seed in the Shore Conference Tournament missing one of its two best...
