TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
6:37 AM PT -- The story just got even more bizarre. Balthazar owner Keith McNally just told TMZ ... "I have no wish to kick a man when he's down, but I believe the best way for James Corden to retrieve some of the vast respect the public had for him before this incident is to own up to it and apologize to the young servers he abused. If he's big enough to do that, he can eat free at Balthazar for the rest of the year." Somehow we're thinkin' this isn't going to go over well with the wait staff.
Amy Sedaris To Star In Meet Cute Rom-Com ‘Christmasuzannukkah’
EXCLUSIVE: Meet Cute, the rom-com podcast company, has set its next story. Amy Sedaris is to star in Christmasuzannukkah for the company, which was set up by Naomi Shah. It is the latest project for the company, which recently launched A Mid-Semester Night’s Dream with Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran. Christmasuzannukkah, which launches on December 6, follows Noah, who has never loved the holidays. His mom, Suzanne (Sedaris), is a well-known journalist who, come the holidays, is never not baking a cake or building a wreath or wrapping a present in an effort to avoid intimacy with her children. His sister, Sam, is...
