WMDT.com
License plate reader alert leads to arrest of wanted OC man
OCEAN CITY, Md. – An Ocean City man has been arrested on numerous charges following an incident in Salisbury over the weekend. We’re told OCPD received a license plate reader alert during the early evening hours of October 18th regarding a vehicle traveling southbound at 140th Street. The alert notified officers that the vehicle was associated with a person that had an outstanding warrant for their arrest.
WBOC
Suspected Cocaine Dealer Arrested in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been caught allegedly selling cocaine out of his home, authorities said. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, a two-week investigation has led to the arrest of Willie Balam, of Salisbury. The sheriff's office said that on Oct. 11, deputies set up surveillance on Balam's home on the 1000 block of Marine Road, where they observed Balam selling cocaine from the front door of his home. Investigators said people were seen coming and going into Balam's home for short periods of time before leaving. A search and seizure warrant was obtained for his home. The Sheriffs Office Emergency Response Team approached to serve Balam's warrant while he was in the doorway.
WMDT.com
One arrested in Dover restaurant shooting, second suspect sought
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at Roma’s Pizza last weekend. At around 4:40 p.m. on October 9th, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the restaurant. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition. Officers located one .22 caliber shell casing inside of the restaurant and five 9mm casings outside. Further investigation revealed that someone had fired the .22 caliber gun inside of the store, hitting the victim. After this shot was fired, several people reportedly ran from the store, and another individual fired five shots from the 9mm outside of the store.
Ocean City man charged with attempted murder in Salisbury
An Ocean City man has been charged with attempted murder in a Salisbury case from earlier this week.
WBOC
4 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in four businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief liquor...
WMDT.com
Lincoln Dollar General robbery under investigation
LINCOLN, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Monday night in Lincoln. Shortly before 10 p.m., troopers responded to the Dollar General located at 18380 Johnson Road for a reported robbery. On arrival, troopers learned that two male suspects walked into the store displaying handguns, approached a female employee, and escorted them toward the cash register while demanding money. The employees reportedly complied, and the suspects fled the store with an unknown amount of cash.
WBOC
Delaware DOC Arrests Two Following Contraband Investigation
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction on Tuesday announced the arrests of two people in connection with an attempt to deliver illegal narcotics to an inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Through proactive intelligence gathering measures, SCI investigators said they gathered evidence of a conspiracy between an...
WBOC
DSP Looking for Two Men Wanted in Lincoln Store Robbery
LINCOLN, Del.- Police are looking for two men wanted for holding up the Dollar General store in Lincoln on Monday night. Delaware State Police said that at around 10 p.m., two men with handguns demanded two employees to give them money from the cash register at the Dollar General, located at 18380 Johnson Road.
WBOC
Hebron Man Sentenced to Prison for First-degree Murder
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A Hebron man has been sentenced to life plus 40 years for the murder of his estranged wife as well as the attempted murder of a man who was with her at the time. According to the State's Attorney of Somerset County, on Oct. 17, 2020,...
WBOC
Delmar Memorial to Honor Officers Hits Delay
DELMAR, Md.- Delmar is planning a memorial to honor fallen officers. Commissioner Cory Shaffer says the memorial is also for the community and law enforcement. "We were trying to help out the police department and also help other officers know that you know there is plenty of community support. The environment for these guys is not really great across the county but we wanted to let these officers know Delmarva to know how we felt," said Shaffer.
WDEL 1150AM
Sussex Co. prison inmate, New Castle woman charged following prison contraband investigation
An inmate at the Sussex Correctional Institution and a New Castle woman are facing charges following a contraband investigation. According to the Delaware Department of Correction, investigators learned of a possible conspiracy to have illegal narcotics mailed to the inmate. A package was intercepted in the mailroom. The DOC said paper contents inside the package that were analyzed in cooperation with the Delaware Division of Forensic Science tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.
WBOC
Hit and Run Incidents on Rise in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase of hit and runs in the county. The most recent one on Friday evening in Pittsville. "Unfortunately we just looked at the number this morning 2020 here in Wicomico county on county road ways on county road ways we did see a slight decrease but in the last two years we've seen a slight increase and this year if the numbers hold consistent, we're looking at a 39% increase in hit and run accidents since 2020," said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers: Two Gunmen Rob Dollar Store Clerk Monday
The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General located in Lincoln, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred on Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 18380 Johnson Road in Lincoln, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that two male suspects both displaying handguns approached a male and a female employee and escorted them towards the cash register while demanding money. The employees complied and the suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects were last seen entering a white sedan and fleeing the scene.
WBOC
Trappe Town Council Member Arrested for Rape Resigns From Office, Lawyer Says
TRAPPE, Md. - A member of the Trappe Town Commissioners who was arrested for rape late last week in Talbot County resigned from his post on Thursday, his lawyer said. In a resignation letter he submitted to the town of Trappe, Gregory Edward Fries, 31, said he did not want to be a "distraction," according to Fries' lawyer Tom Maronick Jr.
WMDT.com
Suspect at large as Maryland State Police investigate Pittsville road rage hit and run
PITTSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Friday night in Wicomico County. Police say just before 8:00 p.m. on October 14th, MSP Salisbury Barrack troopers responded to the area of Old Ocean City Road and Main Street in Pittsville for a hit and run crash. Witnesses told police a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS was traveling west of Old Ocean City Road. At the same time, a Ford pickup truck began tailgating the Chevrolet, police say.
Bay Net
Maryland State Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Walmart In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a theft that occurred at the Walmart in California, MD on Monday, October 17, 2022. If you recognize the person in this photo, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 x0 and reference 22-MSP-040438.
easternshorepost.com
Police investigating fatal shooting near Painter
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday near Painter. Deputies responding to a report from the Eastern Shore Emergency Operations Center at around 4:11 a.m. Saturday found Tabora Jermaine Bailey, 38, of Painter, unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells.
WBOC
Salisbury University's Fraud Program Receives $2.6 Million Federal Grant
SALISBURY, M.d. - Salisbury University’s fraud and forensic accounting certificate program has received a $2.6 million federal grant to expand their partnership with the state’s attorneys office for Worcester County in the fight against elder financial and high-tech fraud. “To our knowledge, this is the only fraud experiential...
WBOC
Milford Announces Upcoming Downtown Intersection Changes
MILFORD, Del - The city of Milford and the Delaware Department of Transportation are working together to allow two-way traffic on SW Front Street to help the business community on that street. According to the city, the traffic signals at SE/SW Front Street and South Walnut Street as well as...
starpublications.online
Seaford Halloween parade for children
This year’s Halloween parade will be held on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. The lineup will be on the corner of Cedar and High Streets. Categories will be judged by the age of the child. They begin from baby to three years old, 4 to 7 years old, 8 to 12 years old, and 13 and above. Groups will also be a separate category and their award is “the best appearing group.” Judges will pick from the following categories: prettiest, most original, funniest, scariest, and the overall costume.
