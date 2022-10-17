Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan becomes front runner for 4-star wideout | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Blair Angulo asks Sam Webb from MichiganInsider if the Wolverines have become front runners for 4-star WR Karmello English.
Oklahoma State vs. Texas: Key matchups, players to watch
Here is a closer look at key matchups and players to watch when Oklahoma State faces Texas on Saturday. Not a GoPokes247 VIP member? Sign up NOW to get 30% OFF annual VIP membership or ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1. Get more information and access to Oklahoma State football, basketball and recruiting.
Excerpt: Chip Kelly Talks About ESPN College Gameday, Oregon's Offense
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about the importance of ESPN College Gameday, national exposure, and what he sees from Oregon's offense. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
LIVE UPDATES: Ohio State RB target Bo Jackson in action in key game
Live updates as Cleveland (Ohio) St. Joseph and Ohio State 2025 running back target Bo Jackson travel to Wooster (Ohio).
ACC basketball: Virginia edges North Carolina in KenPom 2022-23 rankings
Popular college basketball statistician Ken Pomeroy has unveiled his rating for every single team in the country. Pomeroy's website (KenPom) is utilized by coaching staffs throughout the country. Pomeroy's rating for each ACC team certainly gives an interesting look at how each team stacks up from a projection standpoint entering the 2022-23 season.
Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment
Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
FSU coach Mike Norvell checks in on elite RB prospect via helicopter
Florida State coaches are making the rounds these next few days to see a variety of recruits during the bye week. A top priority for the Seminoles is Orlando running back Cedric Baxter, and FSU coach Mike Norvell made sure to leave an impression on the four-star recruit as he arrived for his visit via a helicopter.
Teammates reveal the most impressive player on the Michigan men’s basketball team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its season in just over two weeks with an exhibition against Ferris State and the opener against Purdue Fort Wayne. Until then, there are many unknowns about the 2022-23 Wolverines. Seven scholarship newcomers — five freshman and two...
Preps to Pros: Transfer Portal Midseason MVP: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Chris Hummer discuss how Alabama transfer Jahmyr Gibbs is the transfer portal MVP at the halfway point of the college football season.
WATCH: Neal Brown previews matchup with Texas Tech
West Virginia is back on the field and back on the road for Saturday's 3 p.m. game against Texas Tech. FS1 will televise the action from Jones AT&T Stadium. Mountaineer coach Neal Brown is 0-3 against the Red Raiders with the three losses coming by 21 points in 2019, seven points in 2020 and three points last season. His team is 1-2 on the road this season, though all three were night games and two were played on Thursday. Texas Tech, which lost its last two games in a stretch of five straight ranked opponents, is 3-0 at home.
Louisville junior JJ Traynor overcoming the 'impossible' in conditioning push
Louisville forward JJ Traynor knew he'd be challenged more than he has before and that served as part of his reasoning to return to the program following the coaching change. While a prospect at Bardstown High School, Traynor built a relationship with Kenny Payne. He knew the compassion and demands that would come with being a player under Payne.
Four-Star DB and Louisville commit Aaron Williams planning official visits
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive back Aaron Williams was just presented with his All-American Bowl jersey and talked about the honor, the status of his Louisville commitment and locking in official visit dates with a pair of top 10 programs. Williams is among the nation’s top defensive back prospects...
Preps to Pros: USC is team with biggest boost from Transfer Portal at midway point of season
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Chris Hummer discuss how USC have utilized the transfer portal better than any other program in college football in 2022.
Irish Illustrated Preview: UNLV @ Notre Dame
Notre Dame needs a strong performance to begin the long climb up from 3-3. It starts with first-time visitor UNLV, which has struggled mightily through the years but opened with four victories in five games. Now the Rebels are battling injuries at a time the Irish desperately need a strong performance.
Boiler Sports Report game predictions: Wisconsin
Purdue (5-2) is back on the road again this week as the Boilermakers are set to take on Wisconsin Badgers (3-4) in Madison at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.
Wake Forest Football 2022 Opponent Film Room: Boston College Edition
It's been a year for Boston College that both the fanbase and the team didn't expect, and both groups would soon love to forget. You never want to chalk up a season too early.
Wake Forest wide receiver Donavon Greene previews matchup against Boston College
Wake Forest wide receiver Donavon Greene made a triumphant return to the field this year, coming back from an ACL injury that sidelined him in 2021. He's joined a talented.
247Sports
Dabo Swinney hypes up Clemson's unprecedented home showdown with Syracuse in ACC battle of unbeatens
Clemson football plays host to Syracuse on Saturday in a matchup of the last two unbeaten teams in the ACC. The winner between No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) and No. 5 Clemson (7-0, 5-0) is in the driver's seat out of the ACC Atlantic Division and controls its destiny in the quest for a conference title game appearance. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previewed the matchup in two of his press conferences this week, sharing how impressed he is by Syracuse and what it has accomplished to this point.
No time for excuses vs. Texas Tech: 'We've had some issues with tempo'
Give any coach who's worth his salary both time and a whiteboard and he can scheme up a way to try to stop the designs on the other side of the ball. Any problem has a solution. Finding one is sometimes as simple as copying what others have done or as complex as creating something that will be mimicked in the future.
Preps to Pros: Washington's Michael Penix Jr. is QB1 in midseason Transfer Portal All-American list
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Chris Hummer discuss Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s impressive season.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0