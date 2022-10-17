ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State vs. Texas: Key matchups, players to watch

Here is a closer look at key matchups and players to watch when Oklahoma State faces Texas on Saturday. Not a GoPokes247 VIP member? Sign up NOW to get 30% OFF annual VIP membership or ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1. Get more information and access to Oklahoma State football, basketball and recruiting.
STILLWATER, OK
Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment

Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WATCH: Neal Brown previews matchup with Texas Tech

West Virginia is back on the field and back on the road for Saturday's 3 p.m. game against Texas Tech. FS1 will televise the action from Jones AT&T Stadium. Mountaineer coach Neal Brown is 0-3 against the Red Raiders with the three losses coming by 21 points in 2019, seven points in 2020 and three points last season. His team is 1-2 on the road this season, though all three were night games and two were played on Thursday. Texas Tech, which lost its last two games in a stretch of five straight ranked opponents, is 3-0 at home.
LUBBOCK, TX
Irish Illustrated Preview: UNLV @ Notre Dame

Notre Dame needs a strong performance to begin the long climb up from 3-3. It starts with first-time visitor UNLV, which has struggled mightily through the years but opened with four victories in five games. Now the Rebels are battling injuries at a time the Irish desperately need a strong performance.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Dabo Swinney hypes up Clemson's unprecedented home showdown with Syracuse in ACC battle of unbeatens

Clemson football plays host to Syracuse on Saturday in a matchup of the last two unbeaten teams in the ACC. The winner between No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) and No. 5 Clemson (7-0, 5-0) is in the driver's seat out of the ACC Atlantic Division and controls its destiny in the quest for a conference title game appearance. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previewed the matchup in two of his press conferences this week, sharing how impressed he is by Syracuse and what it has accomplished to this point.
CLEMSON, SC
