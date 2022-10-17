Read full article on original website
Is Bitcoin (BTC) Rainbow Chart Reliable?
There are many cryptocurrency trading tools designed to help investors make decisions. Because of crypto’s inherent volatility, these tools aren’t necessarily 100% accurate. The workings of the market are dynamic, and more than one factor is responsible for the upward and downward trends in market prices. With BTC,...
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Dogecoin, MATIC, Shiba Inu, ADA
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market failed to continue its price uptrend as the weekend drew close. A lack of bullish catalysts for the major cryptos resulted in the market failing to hold on to the slim gains it managed in the week beginning Oct 17. As a result, Bitcoin (BTC) prices and Ethereum (ETH) prices have been crabbing inside a narrow channel.
Aptos Released Airdrop Without Anti-Sybil Protection; APT Paid The Price
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — Web3-oriented company Aptos Labs, which launched its Mainnet on Oct 17 after raising $200 million in Q1 2022, saw its token APT fall 51% in hours on its first day of trading. The newly launched token of the self-proclaimed “Solana Killer” was trading at $7.4 (at...
Shocking! Bitcoin Hashrate Hits Record High Despite Skyrocketing Energy Costs and Depressive BTC Price
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin mining hashrate keeps establishing new record highs amid the global energy crunch and indecisive BTC price at $19,200, still below the $20,000 support line. What is behind the booming hashrate, and why are the whales on the move?. Bitcoin hashrate climbing. In short, BTC hashrate...
Aptos Labs launches its blockchain – Binance and Coinbase hurry to list APT
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Web3-oriented company Aptos Labs launched its Mainnet on Oct 17 after raising $200 million in Q1 2022, led by ex-Meta employees who departed the company in December. Despite the launch, however, the ecosystem is not complete. Several dApps, such as wallets, trading venues, and NFTs, remain pending.
UGLY! Ripple’s Chris Larsen Allegedly Bribed Greenpeace to Badmouth Bitcoin
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Greenpeace USA, a global campaigning network integrity, has come under questioning as new allegations have emerged claiming that Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen is financing the organization to serve the blockchain network’s controversial interest. In detail, a pseudonym Redditor u/Antana18 claims that Greenpeace USA received $5...
Earn Static 90% APY With Oryen, Higher Returns Than Polygon, PancakeSwap, And Cardano
How hard is your money working for you right now? For too many, the answer is ‘Not as hard as I would like.’ Never fear, for there are many asset options poised to ameliorate your standing, even in tough market conditions such as these. Allow us to introduce the Oryen Network and consider it alongside established investment prospects such as Polygon, PancakeSwap, and Cardano.
Price Prediction: ETH, XLM, RSR, LIT, GMT, MINA
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency prices continued crabbing on Oct 18. Bitcoin (BTC) price, which analysts expected to follow the US equities market, continued to linger just above $19,500. To recap, both S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite started the current week on a bullish note. BTC price should have...
Betaverse Launches a Fully Decentralized Peer-to-Peer Betting Platform
Betaverse has established itself as a blockchain-based decentralized platform. In the latest development, the platform has expanded its services by introducing self-governed, fully decentralized Peer-to-Peer Betting Platform features. The growing popularity of connected devices, the adoption of Betting, and the evolving digital infrastructure all contribute to the demand for Betting....
Japanese Yen Falls Below 150 against the US Dollar — What to Expect Next?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The United States dollar gains further ground against the Japanese Yen, as the latter stands below 150, the lowest exchange rate since 1990. Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki commented on the matter during a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors on Oct 20.
Pledge Giving Platform Launches World’s First “Free the Fee” Initiative to Eliminate Credit Card Fees Charged to Charity and Unlock Billions of Dollars in Funding to Nonprofits
Pledge, the all-in-one fundraising platform, today announced a first-of-its-kind “Free the Fee” initiative that will unlock billions of dollars in funding to nonprofits by eliminating credit card fees charged to charities. Pledge will pay for credit card fees, typically charged to either donors or nonprofits, for all donations made through its platform, up to donations of $1,000.
Silver (XAG) Price Recovers Mildly on Signs of Booming Industrial Demand
WISCONSIN (CoinChapter.com) — The price of Silver (XAG) has been slumping for most of October, but a minor turnaround occurred this week. Notably, XAG’s price rebounded by nearly 1.5% in the week ending Oct 21, reaching $18.55 per oz. The recovery occurred a week after the US reported a higher-than-expected rise in inflation, raising fears that the Federal Reserve would continue hiking interest rates for the remainder of 2022.
Microsoft Layoffs, MSFT Stock Price Has Plummet 30%
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Tech giant Microsoft is the latest company to cut down on the number of staff as 2022 continues to witness major layoffs of workers across different sectors due to the economic downtrend. In detail, a new report disclosed that Microsoft has sacked around 1,000 people in...
