Nebraska State

Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
News Channel Nebraska

Bacon's fight against Biden's student loan plan takes legal hits

With his bid for reelection just days away, two major court decisions are taking aim at a key claim by GOP Congressman Don Bacon. For weeks Bacon has been insisting that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is unconstitutional, but none other than conservative Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has thrown a kink into Bacon's claim.
NEBRASKA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. Supreme Court case from North Carolina could unleash profound changes to elections nationwide

A U.S. Supreme Court case originating in North Carolina could bring far-reaching changes to elections and the balance of political power in nearly every state. North Carolina Republicans want the nation’s highest court to rule that state courts cannot throw out congressional districts that legislatures draw, arguing that the U.S. Constitution’s Elections Clause makes legislatures […] The post U.S. Supreme Court case from North Carolina could unleash profound changes to elections nationwide appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
FLORIDA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Special master Dearie unhappy with Mar-a-Lago document progress: 'Where's the beef? I need some beef'

A court-appointed special master expressed frustration on Tuesday with the limited information he's getting from the Justice Department and from defense lawyers for former President Donald Trump about disputes over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. "Where's the beef? I need some beef," Judge Raymond Dearie, acting as the third-party reviewer of...
FLORIDA STATE

